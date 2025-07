AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift

AT&T

Everything costs something, and the price for AT&T to install several small cell antennas in Ocean City is… surveillance cameras.That's right, the carrier has now agreed to help boost the city's security in exchange for permission to install new equipment near the inlet.There was a postponement of a decision last month, but now, the City Council approved a license agreement allowingto build the sought after wireless infrastructure on city property.representative Diane Quigley informed the council that the attorneys had finalized the agreement and thathad accepted the requirement to fund and install the cameras.The main goal behind the plan is to improve cell coverage during the city's popular music festivals, which often overwhelm mobile networks. You know, everybody is calling, texting someone – and many people stream the concerts live, or send lengthy clips over the network all at the same time. That's a challenge for any carrier out there, big or small.Back in June, Quigley approached the council seeking approval forto set up additional small cell antennas downtown. Since the equipment would be placed on city-owned land, the company needed an official license from the city.'s proposal includes installing five antennas in the inlet parking lot, one near Ripley's Believe It or Not, and another close to a Boardwalk restroom. The antennas are set to be mounted on existing light poles ahead of next year's C3 music festivals.Installation is expected to begin on November 3, after this year's Oceans Calling and Country Calling festivals, which will naturally draw crowds. Bothand Verizon are still expected to use temporary mobile towers during next year's events, alongside the new permanent antennas.Quigley explained at the June meeting that large concerts regularly cause coverage issues at the inlet, forcing all mobile carriers to scramble and bring in temporary cell towers, known as COWs (cells on wheels) to handle the increased demand. She saidwas looking for a more permanent solution with the installation of small cell antennas.However, the council delayed its decision last month after Councilman John Gehrig suggested adding more value to the agreement by askingto install additional surveillance cameras in return for permission to place their equipment. When Quigley returned to the council this week, she confirmed thathad accepted most of the proposed conditions.With the agreement now in place,will submit permit applications to the city's engineering department for the antenna installations. The company will also pay the city $344 per year for each antenna location.