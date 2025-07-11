AT&T is allowed to replace its COWs with mini antennas only after agreeing to buy Ocean City this gift
A "you scratch my back, and I'll scratch yours" type of situation.
Everything costs something, and the price for AT&T to install several small cell antennas in Ocean City is… surveillance cameras.
That's right, the carrier has now agreed to help boost the city's security in exchange for permission to install new equipment near the inlet.
There was a postponement of a decision last month, but now, the City Council approved a license agreement allowing AT&T to build the sought after wireless infrastructure on city property.
The main goal behind the plan is to improve cell coverage during the city's popular music festivals, which often overwhelm mobile networks. You know, everybody is calling, texting someone – and many people stream the concerts live, or send lengthy clips over the network all at the same time. That's a challenge for any carrier out there, big or small.
Back in June, Quigley approached the council seeking approval for AT&T to set up additional small cell antennas downtown. Since the equipment would be placed on city-owned land, the company needed an official license from the city.
AT&T's proposal includes installing five antennas in the inlet parking lot, one near Ripley's Believe It or Not, and another close to a Boardwalk restroom. The antennas are set to be mounted on existing light poles ahead of next year's C3 music festivals.
Installation is expected to begin on November 3, after this year's Oceans Calling and Country Calling festivals, which will naturally draw crowds. Both AT&T and Verizon are still expected to use temporary mobile towers during next year's events, alongside the new permanent antennas.
Quigley explained at the June meeting that large concerts regularly cause coverage issues at the inlet, forcing all mobile carriers to scramble and bring in temporary cell towers, known as COWs (cells on wheels) to handle the increased demand. She said AT&T was looking for a more permanent solution with the installation of small cell antennas.
However, the council delayed its decision last month after Councilman John Gehrig suggested adding more value to the agreement by asking AT&T to install additional surveillance cameras in return for permission to place their equipment. When Quigley returned to the council this week, she confirmed that AT&T had accepted most of the proposed conditions.
That's right, the carrier has now agreed to help boost the city's security in exchange for permission to install new equipment near the inlet.
There was a postponement of a decision last month, but now, the City Council approved a license agreement allowing AT&T to build the sought after wireless infrastructure on city property.
AT&T representative Diane Quigley informed the council that the attorneys had finalized the agreement and that AT&T had accepted the requirement to fund and install the cameras.
The main goal behind the plan is to improve cell coverage during the city's popular music festivals, which often overwhelm mobile networks. You know, everybody is calling, texting someone – and many people stream the concerts live, or send lengthy clips over the network all at the same time. That's a challenge for any carrier out there, big or small.
Back in June, Quigley approached the council seeking approval for AT&T to set up additional small cell antennas downtown. Since the equipment would be placed on city-owned land, the company needed an official license from the city.
AT&T's proposal includes installing five antennas in the inlet parking lot, one near Ripley's Believe It or Not, and another close to a Boardwalk restroom. The antennas are set to be mounted on existing light poles ahead of next year's C3 music festivals.
Installation is expected to begin on November 3, after this year's Oceans Calling and Country Calling festivals, which will naturally draw crowds. Both AT&T and Verizon are still expected to use temporary mobile towers during next year's events, alongside the new permanent antennas.
Why do they need small cell antennas?
The beautiful Ocean City. | Image by Unsplash
Quigley explained at the June meeting that large concerts regularly cause coverage issues at the inlet, forcing all mobile carriers to scramble and bring in temporary cell towers, known as COWs (cells on wheels) to handle the increased demand. She said AT&T was looking for a more permanent solution with the installation of small cell antennas.
However, the council delayed its decision last month after Councilman John Gehrig suggested adding more value to the agreement by asking AT&T to install additional surveillance cameras in return for permission to place their equipment. When Quigley returned to the council this week, she confirmed that AT&T had accepted most of the proposed conditions.
Recommended Stories
With the agreement now in place, AT&T will submit permit applications to the city's engineering department for the antenna installations. The company will also pay the city $344 per year for each antenna location.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: