AT&T customer gets $10K roaming bill for one month

An AT&T subscriber receives a $10,000 monthly bill for roaming even though the subscriber had an International Day Pass.

AT&T
The top of an AT&T Store is shown witht he blue ball logo and the company wordmark.
Imagine getting a monthly bill from your wireless firm for $10,000. This is what happened to an AT&T customer who received the bill embedded in this story. The size of the bill had nothing to do with buying new devices and included a charge of close to $8,500 for 4.25GB of roaming data. Another $1,000 was rung up for 500 minutes of phone calls. The bill was that high even though the customer said he activated an International Day Pass before he traveled.

Did AT&T make a mistake with the $10K bill?

Vote View Result

The AT&T International Day Pass allows a customer to use his existing domestic plan's talk, text, and data allowances when traveling abroad. Receiving the bill has left him feeling panicked and stressed out. "This should not happen," he said. After receiving the bill, the AT&T subscriber called the carrier's customer service line, and a ticket was created, which we imagine will lead to an escalation of the investigation over the incident.

Copy of a $10,000 monthly bill received by an AT&amp;amp;T subscriber.
AT&T customer is charged $8,500 for roaming despite claiming to have an International Day Pass. | Image credit-Reddit

The responses from others were pretty much universal. Most agreed that there is no way that 4GB of data should cost $8,500 in 2025. One Redditor wrote, "4GB of non-plan roaming should be at most $100, not $8500. Basically, the price should be high enough to discourage excessive usage without a proper data plan, but it shouldn't be financially ruinous." 

The AT&T customer made sure that the International Day Pass was activated before he left the country. In fact, the customer said, "Yes. I called before travel and made sure IDP was active." However, several Redditors noticed that the receipt included in the post made by the AT&T customer did not include a line item for a day pass. However, if you look at the receipt, it does show that the customer upgraded his lines to Business Unlimited Premium 2.0. This plan includes 7 International Day Passes per line per bill period at no cost.

If this ever happens to you, or you have another issue with a U.S. wireless firm, one possible solution that was suggested is to file a complaint with the FCC. This can be accomplished by tapping on this link and following the directions to submit your complaint. Those who have filed before with the regulatory agency say that the response is fairly quick.

If the customer did everything he said he did, this mistake would seem to be on AT&T.

