T-Mobile isn't playing, but it's making sure you never miss a single play
Because slow streams and dropped calls are so yesterday.
T-Mobile is bringing more than just hot dogs and home runs to Atlanta's All-Star Week (July 11–15). The Un-carrier is turning Truist Park into a 5G playground, rolling out a high-tech package of features that blend next-gen connectivity with real-world thrills.
For the first time ever, the All-Star Game itself will feature MLB's Automated Ball‑Strike system – powered by T-Mobile's private 5G network. Think Hawk‑Eye ball tracking + low-latency pitch data = instant pitch calls. The system already debuted at the Futures Game and test‑driven in spring training, but now the biggest stage gets its turn.
When it comes to connectivity, expect faster streaming, seamless uploads and quieter calls – even in the crowd. Thanks to Ultra‑Capacity and network slicing, T-Mobile is prioritizing vital communications for first responders and MLB operations, ensuring perfect pitch for safety and fan convenience.
T-Mobile is also sweetening the deal with a $1 million Fanatics FanCash giveaway. You can enter online via MagentaDerbyDrop.com or on-site – because who doesn't love merch on the house?
If you're a T‑Mobile customer hitting Atlanta, the benefits are real:
Now, while all this is marketing (let's be honest here), it's also a glimpse at how private 5G is reshaping live events. Real‑time pitch calls, high-speed uploads, drone cams – all delivered in seconds, not minutes. If you remember how it was even 10 years ago, then you definitely know the difference.
So whether you're streaming BP at home or cheering in the stands, expect smoother, faster, and more connected baseball.
T-Mobile isn't the only one playing in the sports tech arena. The rest of the big three – Verizon and AT&T – are just as invested. Verizon recently signed a partnership deal with the Green Bay Packers, while AT&T announced a multi-year sponsorship to become the official connectivity partner of the NWSL. Whether it's baseball, football, or soccer, the carriers are all fighting for a front-row seat in the future of live sports.
For the first time ever, the All-Star Game itself will feature MLB's Automated Ball‑Strike system – powered by T-Mobile's private 5G network. Think Hawk‑Eye ball tracking + low-latency pitch data = instant pitch calls. The system already debuted at the Futures Game and test‑driven in spring training, but now the biggest stage gets its turn.
Also, now in its 5th year, the T-Mobile "5G BP" experience puts you right in the action – virtually. If you tune in on MLB.com or socials, you can enjoy drone-driven 360° views, ultra-high-def gameplay footage and POV cams scattered around the stadium and fan zones – it's like being there, even if you're not.
When it comes to connectivity, expect faster streaming, seamless uploads and quieter calls – even in the crowd. Thanks to Ultra‑Capacity and network slicing, T-Mobile is prioritizing vital communications for first responders and MLB operations, ensuring perfect pitch for safety and fan convenience.
For over a decade, we've partnered with MLB to help transform the game day experience — and transformation at that scale can only be achieved with a network that is up for the task. This year, we're demonstrating the power of the T-Mobile network in a big way by delivering the first All-Star Game showcase of the 5G-powered Automated Ball-Strike system, expanding our T-Mobile 5G BP show and providing vital connectivity for both MLB's onsite operations teams and first responders. And all of this is only possible thanks to the unmatched performance and reliability of America's Best Network.
– Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile, July 10, 2025
Credentialed staff? They'll glide in thanks to facial-recognition powered by private 5G. And behind the scenes, MLB photo teams can instantly upload game-day shots over the air, bypassing slow data transfer methods.
T-Mobile is also sweetening the deal with a $1 million Fanatics FanCash giveaway. You can enter online via MagentaDerbyDrop.com or on-site – because who doesn't love merch on the house?
Recommended Stories
If you're a T‑Mobile customer hitting Atlanta, the benefits are real:
- Club Magenta at The Battery: player meet‑n‑greets, giveaways, exclusive vibes.
- Home Run Derby VIP perks: fast-lane access + $25 concessions voucher.
- Free All‑Star hats at local stores via T-Mobile Tuesdays.
Now, while all this is marketing (let's be honest here), it's also a glimpse at how private 5G is reshaping live events. Real‑time pitch calls, high-speed uploads, drone cams – all delivered in seconds, not minutes. If you remember how it was even 10 years ago, then you definitely know the difference.
So whether you're streaming BP at home or cheering in the stands, expect smoother, faster, and more connected baseball.
T-Mobile isn't the only one playing in the sports tech arena. The rest of the big three – Verizon and AT&T – are just as invested. Verizon recently signed a partnership deal with the Green Bay Packers, while AT&T announced a multi-year sponsorship to become the official connectivity partner of the NWSL. Whether it's baseball, football, or soccer, the carriers are all fighting for a front-row seat in the future of live sports.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: