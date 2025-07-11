Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 is not to be ignored at its huge $215 Prime Day discount
If you like compact and affordable Android powerhouses, you're definitely going to love Amazon's Galaxy S25 Prime Day deal that you probably overlooked until today.
No, ladies and gents, Prime Day 2025 is not over yet, and even though we've covered dozens and dozens of amazing deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there during the event's first three days, a number of sizzling hot summer promos still haven't received the attention they undeniably deserve.
Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 is just one of several compelling devices you may have overlooked this week in favor of its bigger and costlier brothers. But if you can't afford the S25 Plus, S25 Edge, or S25 Ultra even at their latest and greatest discounts, this exquisitely compact (by 2025 high-end standards) Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse could well shoot up to the top of your shopping list right now at a whopping $215 under its regular starting price of $799.99.
The exact same mind-blowing discount applies to both the handset's entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a 256 gig variant that normally costs $859.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways regardless of your digital hoarding needs.
Don't forget that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this unprecedented Galaxy S25 deal (with no trade-in required or any other strings attached), and at best, the special offer will go away at the end of the day, when all of this year's Prime-exclusive promotions are scheduled to run their course.
Nowhere near as expansive as the Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Ultra and not quite as thin and stylish as the Galaxy S25 Edge, the "base" S25 nonetheless promises to provide excellent bang for your buck (at its new record low price) between the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm processor, a phenomenal 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a generous 12GB RAM count (paired with both 128 and 256GB storage).
Right now, mind you, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable Dynamic AMOLED screen in tow is only slightly costlier than a "regular" Google Pixel 9, as well as significantly more affordable than a Pixel 9 Pro. If you're a cash-strapped Android power user with a passion for Samsung products, this might be an offer you simply cannot refuse.
