Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 is not to be ignored at its huge $215 Prime Day discount

If you like compact and affordable Android powerhouses, you're definitely going to love Amazon's Galaxy S25 Prime Day deal that you probably overlooked until today.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Amazon Prime Day Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25
No, ladies and gents, Prime Day 2025 is not over yet, and even though we've covered dozens and dozens of amazing deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there during the event's first three days, a number of sizzling hot summer promos still haven't received the attention they undeniably deserve.

Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 is just one of several compelling devices you may have overlooked this week in favor of its bigger and costlier brothers. But if you can't afford the S25 Plus, S25 Edge, or S25 Ultra even at their latest and greatest discounts, this exquisitely compact (by 2025 high-end standards) Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse could well shoot up to the top of your shopping list right now at a whopping $215 under its regular starting price of $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$215 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$215 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

The exact same mind-blowing discount applies to both the handset's entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a 256 gig variant that normally costs $859.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways regardless of your digital hoarding needs.

Don't forget that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this unprecedented Galaxy S25 deal (with no trade-in required or any other strings attached), and at best, the special offer will go away at the end of the day, when all of this year's Prime-exclusive promotions are scheduled to run their course.

Nowhere near as expansive as the Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Ultra and not quite as thin and stylish as the Galaxy S25 Edge, the "base" S25 nonetheless promises to provide excellent bang for your buck (at its new record low price) between the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm processor, a phenomenal 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a generous 12GB RAM count (paired with both 128 and 256GB storage).

Right now, mind you, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable Dynamic AMOLED screen in tow is only slightly costlier than a "regular" Google Pixel 9, as well as significantly more affordable than a Pixel 9 Pro. If you're a cash-strapped Android power user with a passion for Samsung products, this might be an offer you simply cannot refuse.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless