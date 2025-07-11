Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 is not to be ignored at its huge $215 Prime Day discount





S25 Edge Samsung's 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 is just one of several compelling devices you may have overlooked this week in favor of its bigger and costlier brothers. But if you can't afford the S25 Plus , or S25 Ultra even at their latest and greatest discounts, this exquisitely compact (by 2025 high-end standards) Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse could well shoot up to the top of your shopping list right now at a whopping $215 under its regular starting price of $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 $215 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $215 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





The exact same mind-blowing discount applies to both the handset's entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a 256 gig variant that normally costs $859.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways regardless of your digital hoarding needs.

Don't forget that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this unprecedented Galaxy S25 deal (with no trade-in required or any other strings attached), and at best, the special offer will go away at the end of the day, when all of this year's Prime-exclusive promotions are scheduled to run their course.





Nowhere near as expansive as the Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Ultra and not quite as thin and stylish as the Galaxy S25 Edge , the "base" S25 nonetheless promises to provide excellent bang for your buck (at its new record low price) between the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm processor, a phenomenal 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a generous 12GB RAM count (paired with both 128 and 256GB storage).





Galaxy S25 Right now, mind you, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-poweredwith a 6.2-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable Dynamic AMOLED screen in tow is only slightly costlier than a "regular" Google Pixel 9 , as well as significantly more affordable than a Pixel 9 Pro . If you're a cash-strapped Android power user with a passion for Samsung products, this might be an offer you simply cannot refuse.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer