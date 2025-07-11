Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Hackers below 18 have extra difficulty cracking the parental control app, Verizon claims

Verizon Family Plus has "tamper-resistant features", but talking to kids is also important.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo.
Growing up with a screen in front of you could be really damaging to your life as a whole, many psychologists argue – and that's why carrier parental control apps are indispensable.

Verizon's app offers an extra layer of security on the two major mobile operating systems, the carrier claims. Verizon Family Plus is "tamper-resistant" on Android and Apple phones and tablets:

  • Android: Protections remain active even after a restart, thanks to secure background processes. With a PIN-based system, only you have the ability to modify the app.
  • iOS: You'll receive an alert if your child attempts to disable any settings, eliminating the need for manual checks. Unlike many so-called advanced protection features, these tools run silently in the background without affecting battery life.

But hardware and software limitations are just one part of the equation here. No app can prevent every possible workaround, but having reliable tools gives you more opportunities to connect with your child rather than constantly correcting them.



That's because even if the parental control app appears to be secure, kids nowadays find workarounds more often than not. As the Verizon blog piece points out, even seasoned tech professionals have admitted that their children have discovered ways to sidestep parental controls. Technology is complex, and kids are naturally curious, resourceful, and often a few steps ahead.

Parents also need to talk with their children and explain why phones and tablets are not to be used 24/7 unrestricted. Instead of battling for control, focus on building communication.

Are parent control apps important?

Vote View Result


For kids, parental controls might seem unnecessary or excessive. But this isn't about locking down their phone – it's about creating a shared understanding that the rules are part of how technology is used in the family.

You might explain it by saying that having a phone is a responsibility, and part of that responsibility includes keeping the parental controls active. It isn't meant as a punishment – it's simply the way your family chooses to manage technology. The phone remains available as long as the controls remain in place.

Recommended Stories
Children might still look for ways to bypass parental controls, and that's worth discussing as well.
They may be curious about what happens if they delete the app, or they might feel they deserve more privacy. Sometimes, they're just bored and exploring the settings. When you receive an alert that the app has been disabled, it's a good chance to start a conversation.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless