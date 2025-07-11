Hackers below 18 have extra difficulty cracking the parental control app, Verizon claims
Verizon Family Plus has "tamper-resistant features", but talking to kids is also important.
Growing up with a screen in front of you could be really damaging to your life as a whole, many psychologists argue – and that's why carrier parental control apps are indispensable.
Verizon's app offers an extra layer of security on the two major mobile operating systems, the carrier claims. Verizon Family Plus is "tamper-resistant" on Android and Apple phones and tablets:
But hardware and software limitations are just one part of the equation here. No app can prevent every possible workaround, but having reliable tools gives you more opportunities to connect with your child rather than constantly correcting them.
That's because even if the parental control app appears to be secure, kids nowadays find workarounds more often than not. As the Verizon blog piece points out, even seasoned tech professionals have admitted that their children have discovered ways to sidestep parental controls. Technology is complex, and kids are naturally curious, resourceful, and often a few steps ahead.
Parents also need to talk with their children and explain why phones and tablets are not to be used 24/7 unrestricted. Instead of battling for control, focus on building communication.
For kids, parental controls might seem unnecessary or excessive. But this isn't about locking down their phone – it's about creating a shared understanding that the rules are part of how technology is used in the family.
You might explain it by saying that having a phone is a responsibility, and part of that responsibility includes keeping the parental controls active. It isn't meant as a punishment – it's simply the way your family chooses to manage technology. The phone remains available as long as the controls remain in place.
Children might still look for ways to bypass parental controls, and that's worth discussing as well.
They may be curious about what happens if they delete the app, or they might feel they deserve more privacy. Sometimes, they're just bored and exploring the settings. When you receive an alert that the app has been disabled, it's a good chance to start a conversation.
- Android: Protections remain active even after a restart, thanks to secure background processes. With a PIN-based system, only you have the ability to modify the app.
- iOS: You'll receive an alert if your child attempts to disable any settings, eliminating the need for manual checks. Unlike many so-called advanced protection features, these tools run silently in the background without affecting battery life.
Image by Verizon
