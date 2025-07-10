The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a year late and about $400 too expensive to sell

Z Fold 6





a lot thinner, lighter, and therefore prettier and even more comfortable to hold than both its predecessor and that weird aforementioned SE... spinoff. But let's be honest, the key selling points here are the massive 8 and 6.5-inch screens (and maybe even the 200MP primary rear-facing camera for a not-so-small group of prospective buyers), and unfortunately for Granted, the Z Fold 7 isthinner, lighter, and therefore prettier and even more comfortable to hold than both its predecessor and that weird aforementioned SE... spinoff. But let's be honest, the key selling points here are the massive 8 and 6.5-inch screens (and maybe even the 200MP primary rear-facing camera for a not-so-small group of prospective buyers), and unfortunately for Samsung , those numbers simply don't feel... special anymore.

Am I the only one who feels disrespected?





Look, I've been writing about mobile tech long enough to not be surprised anymore when a Chinese brand blows my mind with a groundbreaking new device only to keep said product exclusive to the world's most populous nation. Sad, maybe, but certainly not surprised.





My expectations for Samsung, however, tend to be vastly different, and not just because the company is headquartered in South Korea rather than China. This is (still) the world's top smartphone vendor after all, and as such, you'd think Samsung would be inclined to treat all (major) global markets equally.









Now how can I look at that glowing Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands on and feel excited about Samsung's "latest" foldable upgrades when I know they're so inexplicably late to the (global) party that it hurts and when I reasonably suspect another Z Fold "Special Edition" with even better specifications might be right around the corner?





Z Fold 7 marketing campaign these last few weeks Adding insult to injury, Samsung's entiremarketing campaign these last few weeks has revolved around the "Ultra" term , leading many of us to believe a second variant was also in the pipeline and making me hope that maybe, just maybe the company had found a way to distinguish this model from 2024's Z Fold Special Edition (in addition to the obvious design refinements, that is).



Z Fold 7 , but while the At the end of the day, it almost feels like Samsung has taken a page from the OnePlus playbook with the Z Fold SE and, but while the OnePlus 13 needed a little over two months to expand from China to the US and Europe (which was also pretty disrespectful, if we're being honest), foldable fans had to wait an unforgivable nine months to see that 8-inch primary display, 6.5-inch cover screen, and 200MP camera go global. Not cool, Samsung!

Strike two, you're out!





As you may have guessed, I'm not a big baseball connoisseur. But I think I know enough about the struggling foldable market to correctly call a sales flop in the making. And I just don't see how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could possibly hit box-office gold at a recommended price of $2,000.













Galaxy Z Fold 7 ... at a significantly lower regular price of $1,799... you can Google's latest (book-style) foldable comes with extremely similar 8 and 6.3-inch screens as the... at a significantly lower regular price of $1,799... you can currently reduce by a whopping $415 with an Amazon Prime membership.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 , the least you could do is wait another month or so and compare its value with that of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold . You obviously can't compare Google's Tensor G4 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that's where an improved Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come in soon. Believe it or not, that model was recently tipped to cost less at launch than its predecessor , so if you're actually thinking of buying the, the least you could do is wait another month or so and compare its value with that of the





Who knows, maybe Samsung will understand (one of) its mistakes by then, slashing that ridiculous price to a much more sensible $1,600 (or less) to keep the competition at bay. After all, that's what competition is good for, right?

