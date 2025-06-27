Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 8: it's coming back, but why?

Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Intro


In early July, we are expecting a scorching hot Samsung Unpacked event that'll reveal the next generation of foldable phones from the company. However, as is tradition, we may very much also get new Galaxy Watches. But, in a bit of an unusual manner — there will be three models this time around! A reiteration of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and a base Galaxy Watch 8 — those are a given. But the Classic is also making a return, with its mechanical rotating bezel in tow!

So, yes, we expect a Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Typically, the regular one is more sporty whereas the latter one has a bit of a... classier look. And the aforementioned bezel. But, what else will separate them? Let's see what we know so far:

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 8: expected differences

  • Stainless steel vs aluminum build
  • Rotating bezel and new crown-shaped button on Classic
  • One size for Classic, two sizes for base model
  • IP68, 5ATM for both
  • 32 GB of storage for both
  • Same sensors, including ECG, SpO2, temp on both

Table of Contents:

Design & Sizes

Classy vs sporty

Samsung isn’t done spinning the bezel just yet — quite literally. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is supposedly bringing back that clicky, tactile bezel that is just right enough to make it feel like a "real" watch. It picks up right where the Watch 6 Classic left off and should come in a premium build with a stainless steel body, available only in a 46 mm size.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 will be playing it safe — and slim. Expect a sleeker, lighter aluminum build, likely offered in two sizes (think 40 mm and 44 mm), with a digital-only bezel and a more fitness-focused design. Supposedly, it will be only 9 mm thin and should be your go-to if you are more interested in the fitness tracking capabilities of a smartwatch.

Both watches should be getting the usual Home and Back buttons. Early leaks show the Classic also sporting a digital crown-looking button right between them. It'll probably not be rotatable — we expect it to be something like the Quick Button of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. But we'll see.

Bands

Your old ones should work.

Samsung redesigned the band locking mechanism with the Galaxy Watch 6. Surely, we are not due for another redesign. So, whatever straps you bought for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or your regular Galaxy Watch since model 6, they should work with the new 8 generation. Hopefully, of course, hang tight for the official announcements.

Software & Features

Wear OS 6 probably, maybe

If you’ve tried to follow Samsung’s smartwatch software story over the years… well, grab a map. First, there was Tizen. Then came the big handshake with Google, merging it all into Wear OS — specifically, the Samsung-flavored version we’ve had since 2021. Then, despite new Wear OS being a joint effort, Samsung still felt the need to start dressing it up — thus, the One UI Watch interface was born.

This year, we’re expecting One UI Watch 8 to arrive baked into both the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, running on top of Wear OS 6. Either on launch, or it should come out within months after release.

Think the same familiar foundation, but with a slicker Samsung skin, plus the usual sprinkle of Galaxy-only features. AI will be front and center, supposedly offering smarter fitness tips, more intuitive workout recommendations, and — maybe — better sleep insights. We'll believe it when we see it.

Whispers suggest Samsung may go the subscription route for advanced metrics — stuff like detailed coaching plans, pro-grade insights, or even premium AI analysis. Nothing confirmed, but with Apple and Fitbit already dipping into the fitness feature subscription pool, it wouldn’t exactly be shocking.

On the bright side, Samsung seems to be cooking up some truly futuristic health tracking. Noninvasive blood measurements — yes, actual biomarker reads like antioxidant levels — are rumored to be in testing. Plus, a new vascular load metric might show just how hard your heart and blood vessels are working. If real, these would land on all Galaxy Watch 2025 models, not just the high-end ones.

Battery and Charging

Samsung Watches have always been dependable

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is rumored to have around 425 mAh, so it may give us a day and a half easy. Of course, the Exynos W1000 energy efficiency may extend that further.

The Galaxy Watch 8, with its two sizes, is supposedly going to have ~300 mAh and ~425 mAh. So, its endurance and performance should be around the same as the Classic. The smaller one does have to feed a smaller screen, after all, so that may end up almost evening out.

Models and Prices


As mentioned above, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will only come in 46 mm. In that case, you will have a choice between a model with cellular and one without. The prices should be around $400-$450, but we are leaving room for inflation to surprise us.

The Galaxy Watch 8 should be available in 40 mm and 44 mm variants, again — with our without LTE. So, the most basic model should start at around $300, the bigger one — $320. Add $50 to the price tag if you want a cellular modem inside.

Specs


Here's what we generally expect:

Galaxy Watch 8 ClassicGalaxy Watch 8
Models
40 and 44 mm
in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
Models
46 mm
in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
Processor
Exynos W1000 chip, 3nm		Processor
Exynos W1000 chip, 3nm
Software
Wear OS 6
OneUI Watch 8		Software
Wear OS 6
OneUI Watch 8
Battery
300 / 425 mAh
10W wireless charging
Magnetic charger, ~50% in 30 mins		Battery
425 mAh
10W wireless charging
Magnetic charger, ~50% in 30 mins
Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG		Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
Key features
Sleek, light aluminum
Blood glucose monitoring
Key features
Stainless steel case
Rotating bezel and crown button
Blood glucose monitoring
 

Summary


It's kind of very clear who the Classic is meant for and who the base model is for. Going just by previous experience — the Classic variants are heavier, bulkier, and their mechanical parts click and clack. Thus, they are not very practical for workouts. But they are quite pretty — so that's the watch meant for an outfit. If you already have a fitness tracker or don't care to use one — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic should be more up your alley.

The base Galaxy Watch 8 will bridge that gap between stylish watch and fitness tracker, as its predecessors have. It is kind of big but not too big. Kind of sporty but doesn't look out of place when paired with casual wear. So, it casts a wider net, and it may just catch you in it.


