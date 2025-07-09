Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Smart earbuds for the office workday: record, annotate, enjoy music, 20% or more off!
This story is sponsored by Viaim. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

We’ve all got wireless earbuds. Some have better bass, some have nicer stems, and some just look like they cost more than they should. But Viaim’s RecDot? That’s a whole different game. These aren’t just earbuds. They’re a full-blown AI-powered meeting assistant hiding in your pocket — and they’re now going for 20% off during Prime Day!

So what makes RecDot different? Let’s start with the obvious: they listen, but not just for smart assistant prompts. With built-in functions to record meetings, transcribe them, even live translation, RecDot is like having a virtual notetaker in your ears — and one that never misses a beat.

For the modern hybrid professional hopping between Zoom, Teams, or random Google Meets at ungodly hours, this thing makes sure that your tasks, due dates, decisions made and projects discussed don’t get lost in the shuffle.

And then there’s the FlashRecord button — built right into the case. Without even pulling the buds out, you can instantly start recording the room. Handy for bigger meetings, or hybrid meetings where your sound should be played through external speakers, for the whole room to hear, but you still wish you could record it and have the AI summarize it.

Of course, they also do the normal earbud stuff: snug in-ear fit, solid battery life — so yes, you can still rock them for your playlists, podcasts, and that one lo-fi mix that seems to help you focus.

Get extra 5% off with code ARENAVIAIM

Viaim RecDot meeting recorder earbuds

$50 off (20%)
Smart app with AI transcription and translation. Works for hybrid meetings. AI Note Taker. One-touch record.
Buy at Amazon


Not Just RecDot — Meet the Viaim Productivity Squad


If you're going all in on AI-assisted work tools, Viaim has more toys to play with:

  • Viaim NoteKit: Think of it as RecDot's more traditional, desk-friendly cousin. A sleek little gadget that hooks up to your laptop’s USB and records source sound without rerouting your output. Its own microphones can also record in-room participants, so it works for hybrid meetings. Perfect tool to transcribe and summarize meetings, even in multiple languages. The NoteKit can work in tandem with RecDot to expand your microphone coverage across the room, too.

  • Viaim OpenNote: A set of open-ear design earbuds for those who want to stay aware of their surroundings while still capturing meetings, calls, or lectures. Great for commuters, runners, or anyone tired of shouting “what?!” when they miss real-world sounds. Just like the RecDots, the core of their design is the ability to record and keep track of meetings, decisions, notes.

Viaim NoteKit USB AI companion

$30 off (20%)
Stylish dongle with built-in microphones. Can record source audio as well as in-room voices. AI transcription and translation within app.
Buy at Amazon

Viaim OpenNote open design earbuds for meetings, calls

$44 off (20%)
The open version of the RecDot — stay aware of the outside world, take meetings, record hybrid calls, transcription and live translation available
Buy at Amazon

Viaim RecDot meeting recorder earbuds

$50 off (20%)
Smart app with AI transcription and translation. Works for hybrid meetings. AI Note Taker. One-touch record.
Buy at Amazon

Get extra 5% off with code ARENAVIAIM


So whether you're an AI-curious knowledge worker or just tired of writing your own meeting notes (and let’s be honest — who isn’t?), now’s a good time to upgrade. The Prime Day deals won’t last long, and tools like RecDot make it feel like your earbuds are actually working with you — not just sitting there blasting white noise.




