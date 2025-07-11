Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Prime Day slashes 45% off the Sony WH-1000XM4 and I’d definitely grab a pair

The headphones are selling for a whopping $155 off right now, so act fast and save while you can!

A woman wearing a set of Sony WH-1000XM4.
In one of my previous deal posts, I told you about a phenomenal Prime Day offer on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which slashes a whopping $152 off the price. That lets deal hunters treat themselves to a pair for just under $249 — a bargain price for all the bells and whistles these puppies bring to the table. So, if you've missed it, be sure to check it out.

However, if $249 still feels a bit too steep, I think I've found a deal that might tickle your fancy. You see, the WH-1000XM5 aren't the only heavily discounted, high-end Sony headphones. Their predecessors, the WH-1000XM4, are also on sale for Prime Day. Amazon is offering them at a massive 45% discount, allowing you to save $155. This means you can currently get a pair for south of $194 if you don't dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this deal now!

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $155 OFF for Prime Day!

$155 off (45%)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $155 off on Amazon during Prime Day, bringing the price down to just under $194. These headphones deliver premium sound and comfort, along with high-end ANC technology. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


To be honest, scoring a set of headphones that were among the best on the market when they were Sony’s flagship cans for just under $194 sounds like an unmissable deal to me. Not to mention all the value these puppies deliver.

For instance, they offer high-quality sound with strong bass and clear highs. Of course, you can also tailor them to your taste via the EQ in their companion app. On top of that, they feature high-end ANC, which is rivaled only by Bose's premium headphones. This means you'll enjoy a mesmerizing listening experience without pesky noises.

Another selling point of these fellas is their comfortable design, featuring soft earpads and a headband with thick padding, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without experiencing ear fatigue. And you'll indeed be able to blast songs for hours on end, as they offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition, they boast fast charging that gives you up to 5 hours of playtime with just a quick 10-minute top-up.

For me, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a steal at their current price on Amazon. So, if they fit the bill for you, save with this deal now while you can!

