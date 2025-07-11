No Tri-Fold at Unpacked: What's behind Samsung's silence?



Not that the new devices weren't interesting; it's just that Samsung's triple-folding phone was hyped way back in 2021, when the company showed a prototype at the Korea Display Exhibition.



Four years later, it seems that we're still some time away from a triple-folding phone from Samsung. What seems to be the problem?



The Samsung Galaxy G Fold is ready but might not see the light of day







, Samsung's mobile business chief himself, said earlier this week, "We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year. We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon." TM Roh , Samsung's mobile business chief himself, said earlier this week,



Inside sources in the company "We’ve had a tri-fold for some time, designed and everything. So it’s not a new concept to us. What we’re debating is the viability. When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor? ...we are ready (for it), we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That’s what we’re deeply investigating at the moment." Inside sources in the company shared with our colleagues at Android Authority a very interesting statement:



So, what keeps Samsung from releasing the futuristic Galaxy G Fold? To answer this question, we have to turn to the one and only tri-folding phone released on the market at the moment. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate.



Huawei Mate XT—a case study in tri-folding phones







When I saw the Huawei Mate XT for the first time, I was in absolute awe. The device looked surreal and super thin when unfolded, a real tablet that you could put inside your front pocket.



Its 10.2-inch tri-folding screen not only offered a huge work and multimedia space but also came in a very useful, almost tablet-like 16:11 aspect ratio.



The device was so impressive and polished that our editor-in-chief decided to try and use it as a daily driver. And I say "try" for a reason.



Our two conversations on the first day of that experiment and about a month later were very, very different.







Initially, Initially, Rad praised the Mate XT for the technological feat it really was , for the ability to work partially unfolded (like a conventional foldable, such as the Galaxy Z Fold), and for the compact footprint in the folded state. It won our "Breakthrough Innovation" badge and for a good reason.



A month later Rad was using a dual-folding device, and when I asked him why, the answer was very simple. "It's just not that practical, and it's too heavy."



Which brings us to the next big question.



Do we really need a Samsung tri-fold?







Apparently, Samsung has been asking themselves the same question, and that's the main reason we didn't get to see the G Fold at the Unpacked event. There isn't enough demand to justify the production and marketing cost of such a device.



And speaking about cost, the small case study above doesn't factor in the price. We are lucky to be getting all those gadgets for free (temporarily at least), so sometimes we forget that part of the equation.



If you were to part with $4000 for a phone, you'd feel much different, no matter how futuristic and awe-inspiring that phone might be.



It's a valid point, but some of you might say that the same applied to regular foldables when they first came out. Surely, with widespread adoption the price should fall.



Sadly, the price isn't the only problem tri-folding devices face. There are conceptual limitations in that design that might never be overcome.



Pros and cons of a tri-folding phone







First, folding and unfolding a phone can be a major nuisance, especially if you have to do it dozens of times a day. This problem is exaggerated with a tri-fold.



Second, there's a reason we don't carry tablets around all that often, and it's not just about the size. When it comes to getting things done, most people would prefer a small, ultra-portable laptop.







, as good as they can be at multitasking, are far from a full-blown laptop. Android has its limitations both at multitasking and apps, and also when it comes to peripherals, laptops are much more useful. Foldable phones , as good as they can be at multitasking, are far from a full-blown laptop. Android has its limitations both at multitasking and apps, and also when it comes to peripherals, laptops are much more useful.







There's also the case of media consumption; a big screen is perfect for that, but paying that huge amount of money so you can watch Netflix on your flight or in the subway doesn't make much sense. You can use a $300 tablet for that. Granted, it won't fold into your pocket, but a backpack or a briefcase will save you those $3,700 on top of a regular tablet.



Conclusion



So, is there a reason for the smartphone to try and bridge that gap between a regular candy bar phone and a big tablet or a laptop? At its current shape and form, and at $4000, probably not.



What do you think about it? Would you buy a Samsung tri-folding phone? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.





Would you buy the Galaxy G Fold if Samsung decides to release it? Yes, in a heartbeat! Depending on the price, I guess... No, I'm okay with normal foldables/regular phones. Other (leave a comment) Yes, in a heartbeat! 0% Depending on the price, I guess... 100% No, I'm okay with normal foldables/regular phones. 0% Other (leave a comment) 0%

