Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All the differences we expect

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Diagonally split image with one flip phone on each side. and "VS" written in the middle.

Intro


Samsung is doubling down on foldables this summer with not just one, but two Galaxy Z Flip models expected to debut side by side.

Besides the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which will remain the premium clamshell option from Samsung, we also expect a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be significantly more affordable at $799, rivaling Motorola's base Razr (2025) foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, meanwhile, is expected to keep the $1,099 price tag of its predecessor.

That raises the key question for this year’s Z Flip lineup: what exactly are you giving up by opting for the more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE expected differences:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Larger but lighterMore compact but heavier
6.85" OLED main display
120Hz		6.7" OLED main display
120Hz
4" OLED cover display
120Hz		3.4" OLED cover display
60Hz
Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)Exynos 2400 (4nm)
12 GB8 GB
4,174mAh4,000mAh
From $1,099From $799


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Both foldables look the part, but the Flip 7 will feel more premium

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE appear to retain Samsung’s signature clamshell design — from the aluminum frame to the Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.

However, while the Flip 7 FE shares a similar footprint to the regular Z Flip 7, there will probably be slight differences in the dimensions and weight: the Flip 7 is expected to measure 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm in its open state, whereas the Z Flip 7 FE could be slightly more compact but heavier at 187g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Thickness
6.9 mm		Thickness
6.9 mm
Dimensions
166.6 x 75.2		Dimensions
165.1 x 71.9
Weight
Lighter than 187 grams		Weight
187 grams

Where the two will likely be different is in the details. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature tighter bezels, a sleeker profile, and possibly a less noticeable crease thanks to rumored hinge improvements. The FE model will likely stick closer to the Flip 6’s industrial design, with a punchy dual-tone finish that may appeal to younger buyers.

Both should come with an IP48 rating, meaning they'll offer decent dust and water resistance — not quite flagship-level, but enough for your peace of mind.

Display Differences


The Galaxy Z Flip 7 takes a step forward with a slightly larger 6.85-inch inner display, up from the 6.7 inches on the FE. It’s an LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The FE has the same core specs here (120Hz, HDR10+), but with a smaller diagonal and slightly higher pixel density.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Size
6.85"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)

The external display is where the gap widens: the Flip 7 gets a 4-inch, 120Hz cover screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ideal for widgets, notifications, and even full apps. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 FE has a smaller 3.4-inch cover display with just a 60Hz refresh rate and lower resolution, though it still provides useful glanceable info.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon vs Exynos, and Galaxy AI everywhere

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite — a flagship 3nm chipset with powerful Cortex-X4 cores and the Adreno 830 GPU. On the other hand, the Z Flip 7 FE will feature the Exynos 2400, Samsung’s current top chip but generally a tier below Qualcomm’s best in GPU performance and efficiency.

You’re also getting more RAM with the Z Flip 7: 12 GB across all variants, compared to 8 GB on the Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite		Chip
Exynos 2400
Process
3nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

Both phones will ship with Android 15 and One UI 8 out of the box, featuring Samsung’s latest interface and AI tricks like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Generative Edit.

Samsung is also reportedly pushing foldable-exclusive features like Flex Mode further, letting you split screen apps creatively when the phone is half-folded.

Camera

Same sensors, same results (but image processing may differ)

There’s no expected difference in the hardware: both foldables are said to share the same 50 MP wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP selfie shooter. That setup is carried over from the Z Flip 6, which delivered solid — if not class-leading — photography.

That said, image processing could be slightly different between the Snapdragon and Exynos chips, especially when it comes to things like color reproduction and low light or video performance. We’ll have to wait for real-world comparisons, but for casual photography, we expect the results to be very close.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23 mm
1/1.57" sensor		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23 mm
1/1.57" sensor
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/3.2" sensor		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/3.2" sensor
Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23 mm
1/3.0" sensor		Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23 mm
1/3.0" sensor

Battery Life and Charging

Not identical, but very close

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to get a slightly larger 4,174 mAh battery, while the FE model will come with 4,000 mAh, just like the Z Flip 6. This gap isn’t huge, but combined with the Flip 7’s more efficient chipset and LTPO display, it might lead to better battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Battery size
4,174 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless
USB-C 3.2
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless
USB-C 3.2

Charging specs should be identical: 25W wired charging (with USB Type-C 3.2), 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless. That’s on the slow side for 2025, but consistent with Samsung’s usual approach.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Size, weight
166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm		Size, weight
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Main Screen
6.85" OLED
120Hz		Main Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz
Cover Screen
4" OLED
120Hz		Cover Screen
3.4" OLED
60Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm		Processor
Exynos 2400
3nm
Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDRX5		Versions:
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra

10 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra

10 MP front
Battery:
4,174 mAh		Battery:
4,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless

Summary


Samsung is finally entering the budget foldable space, aiming to end Motorola’s near-monopoly with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Much like Motorola’s Razr and Razr Plus, the Z Flip 7 FE is expected to retain many of the premium features found in its flagship counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Priced $300 lower, the Z Flip 7 FE could be a compelling option for those curious about foldables but hesitant to spend top dollar. However, it’s important to note that the FE model comes with the Exynos 2400 chip and 8 GB of RAM — specs that may deliver a noticeably different experience compared to the Z Flip 7.

One area where both devices could use improvement is the cover display experience. Currently, Samsung restricts functionality to a handful of widgets unless users install the Good Lock app to unlock additional capabilities. In contrast, Motorola allows full app access on its 4-inch external screen, offering a more flexible and intuitive experience out of the box.

If Samsung can enhance the cover screen usability, particularly by allowing more native app support without requiring workarounds, both the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE could become significantly more appealing foldable phones.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
