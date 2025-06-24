Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All the differences we expect

Intro





Samsung is doubling down on foldables this summer with not just one, but two Galaxy Z Flip models expected to debut side by side.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) model. Besides the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , which will remain the premium clamshell option from Samsung, we also expect a newFE (Fan Edition) model.





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be significantly more affordable at $799, rivaling Motorola's base Razr (2025) foldable phone . The Galaxy Z Flip 7 , meanwhile, is expected to keep the $1,099 price tag of its predecessor.



That raises the key question for this year’s Z Flip lineup: what exactly are you giving up by opting for the more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Both foldables look the part, but the Flip 7 will feel more premium





Both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE appear to retain Samsung’s signature clamshell design — from the aluminum frame to the Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.





However, while the Flip 7 FE shares a similar footprint to the regular Z Flip 7 , there will probably be slight differences in the dimensions and weight: the Flip 7 is expected to measure 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm in its open state, whereas the Z Flip 7 FE could be slightly more compact but heavier at 187g.









Where the two will likely be different is in the details. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature tighter bezels, a sleeker profile, and possibly a less noticeable crease thanks to rumored hinge improvements. The FE model will likely stick closer to the Flip 6’s industrial design, with a punchy dual-tone finish that may appeal to younger buyers.



Both should come with an IP48 rating, meaning they'll offer decent dust and water resistance — not quite flagship-level, but enough for your peace of mind.





Display Differences





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 takes a step forward with a slightly larger 6.85-inch inner display, up from the 6.7 inches on the FE. It’s an LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The FE has the same core specs here (120Hz, HDR10+), but with a smaller diagonal and slightly higher pixel density.









The external display is where the gap widens: the Flip 7 gets a 4-inch, 120Hz cover screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, ideal for widgets, notifications, and even full apps. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 FE has a smaller 3.4-inch cover display with just a 60Hz refresh rate and lower resolution, though it still provides useful glanceable info.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon vs Exynos, and Galaxy AI everywhere





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite — a flagship 3nm chipset with powerful Cortex-X4 cores and the Adreno 830 GPU. On the other hand, the Z Flip 7 FE will feature the Exynos 2400, Samsung’s current top chip but generally a tier below Qualcomm’s best in GPU performance and efficiency.





You’re also getting more RAM with the Z Flip 7 : 12 GB across all variants, compared to 8 GB on the Z Flip 7 FE.









Both phones will ship with Android 15 and One UI 8 out of the box, featuring Samsung’s latest interface and AI tricks like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Generative Edit.





Samsung is also reportedly pushing foldable-exclusive features like Flex Mode further, letting you split screen apps creatively when the phone is half-folded.





Camera

Same sensors, same results (but image processing may differ)









That said, image processing could be slightly different between the Snapdragon and Exynos chips, especially when it comes to things like color reproduction and low light or video performance. We’ll have to wait for real-world comparisons, but for casual photography, we expect the results to be very close. There’s no expected difference in the hardware: both foldables are said to share the same 50 MP wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP selfie shooter. That setup is carried over from the Z Flip 6 , which delivered solid — if not class-leading — photography.That said, image processing could be slightly different between the Snapdragon and Exynos chips, especially when it comes to things like color reproduction and low light or video performance. We’ll have to wait for real-world comparisons, but for casual photography, we expect the results to be very close.









Battery Life and Charging

Not identical, but very close





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to get a slightly larger 4,174 mAh battery, while the FE model will come with 4,000 mAh, just like the Z Flip 6 . This gap isn’t huge, but combined with the Flip 7 ’s more efficient chipset and LTPO display, it might lead to better battery life.



Charging specs should be identical: 25W wired charging (with USB Type-C 3.2), 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless. That’s on the slow side for 2025, but consistent with Samsung’s usual approach.





Specs Comparison









Summary



