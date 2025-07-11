Weekly deals roundup: This is our ultimate list of last-minute Prime Day bargains
This epic list of week-ending deals includes new record high discount on everything from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, S25 Edge, and even the brand-new Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
Haven't had the chance or found the time to take advantage of Amazon's incredibly expansive Prime Day 2025 sale and buy your favorite phone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds this summer at the best price yet?
Believe it or not, the member-exclusive event kicked off all the way back on Tuesday, July 8 is still going strong, and while many of the top deals out there have gone unchanged, a few have amazingly been improved with less than 24 hours to go. You clearly need to hurry to enjoy the season's highest mobile tech discounts, and if you're not sure what are the greatest promotions available today, allow me to help you out with the following lists:
This week's three best deals are simply unbeatable
Of course, you may have thought Amazon's initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day 2025 price cut was unbeatable, which evidently didn't prove to be the case. That's because Samsung's 2024-released Android clamshell is now even cheaper than just a couple of days ago, essentially making the brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE... even more pointless than it might look at first glance.
Because not everyone likes foldable phones (as proven by the market's recent global sales decline), the Galaxy S25 Ultra may well be the best Android phone you can buy today... with a Prime membership.
At a new record high discount of $365 (at least without a trade-in), Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding giant is... still not what you'd call a conventionally affordable handset, which is where Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 comes in at a lower-than-ever price of its own.
This list of top smartphone bargains goes on and on and on
Depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, choosing between the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 6, S25 Ultra, and Pixel 9 may seem pretty easy. But what if you take another 14, yes, fourteen devices into consideration before making your final buying decision?
Now that's a hard choice to make, especially when the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are among those 14 products, and each and every one of these super-popular and extremely well-reviewed phones are available at better-than-ever discounts.
My personal favorite on that list is the Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but if you want to keep your summer spending to a minimum, I can totally understand why you'd opt for a Moto G Power (2025), G Stylus (2025), or Samsung Galaxy A36 5G instead. And then you have the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 flagships on sale with free memory upgrades and complimentary Amazon gift cards for both Prime members and non-members.
You really have an impossible decision to make here, and that's before we even look at this week's equally epic lists of top tablet, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds deals from across the web.
These tablet deals and steals are not to be ignored either
You know what's the best part about Amazon's latest iPad (2025) and iPad Air (2025) promotions? That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to buy one of Apple's greatest iPads available right now at a killer price.
The same obviously goes for Lenovo's sizzling hot Tab One and Legion Tab Gen 3 Black Friday in July deals, while the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and slightly costlier and higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE do require a little jumping through hoops (but only a little) to become cheaper than ever before.
All the best smartwatches are also unusually affordable
If you're having trouble deciding between Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, you might as well go for last year's Galaxy Watch 7 while it's still available at an incredible 49 percent discount in its cheapest configuration. The Pixel Watch 3 is another great option for Android phone users, while the two greatest smartwatches you can pair with a new or old iPhone today are both marked down like never before without special requirements of any sort.
I honestly can't think of a better group of smartwatch deals, and the same can actually be said about...
This amazing collection of deeply discounted earbuds!
No, I'm afraid I don't have an ultra-low-cost model to recommend this week. But that's only because the noise-cancelling AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are simply too affordable to turn down at their latest and greatest discounts.
It's really not worth it to try to save a few bucks and make major compromises with other wireless earbuds around when these absolute audio quality and battery life champions are cheaper than ever before... for such a limited time.
