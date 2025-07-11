Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Weekly deals roundup: This is our ultimate list of last-minute Prime Day bargains

This epic list of week-ending deals includes new record high discount on everything from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, S25 Edge, and even the brand-new Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Haven't had the chance or found the time to take advantage of Amazon's incredibly expansive Prime Day 2025 sale and buy your favorite phone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds this summer at the best price yet?

Believe it or not, the member-exclusive event kicked off all the way back on Tuesday, July 8 is still going strong, and while many of the top deals out there have gone unchanged, a few have amazingly been improved with less than 24 hours to go. You clearly need to hurry to enjoy the season's highest mobile tech discounts, and if you're not sure what are the greatest promotions available today, allow me to help you out with the following lists:

This week's three best deals are simply unbeatable

Google Pixel 9

$250 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

$420 off (34%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$365 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Of course, you may have thought Amazon's initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day 2025 price cut was unbeatable, which evidently didn't prove to be the case. That's because Samsung's 2024-released Android clamshell is now even cheaper than just a couple of days ago, essentially making the brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE... even more pointless than it might look at first glance.

Because not everyone likes foldable phones (as proven by the market's recent global sales decline), the Galaxy S25 Ultra may well be the best Android phone you can buy today... with a Prime membership. 

At a new record high discount of $365 (at least without a trade-in), Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding giant is... still not what you'd call a conventionally affordable handset, which is where Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 comes in at a lower-than-ever price of its own.

This list of top smartphone bargains goes on and on and on

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$40 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$115 off (29%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025)

$40 off (10%)
Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Stylus Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

$75 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

$180 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$215 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$400 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$265 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$350 off (32%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$315 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$315 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$320 off (23%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$415 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$420 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, choosing between the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 6, S25 Ultra, and Pixel 9 may seem pretty easy. But what if you take another 14, yes, fourteen devices into consideration before making your final buying decision?

Now that's a hard choice to make, especially when the Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are among those 14 products, and each and every one of these super-popular and extremely well-reviewed phones are available at better-than-ever discounts.

My personal favorite on that list is the Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but if you want to keep your summer spending to a minimum, I can totally understand why you'd opt for a Moto G Power (2025), G Stylus (2025), or Samsung Galaxy A36 5G instead. And then you have the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 flagships on sale with free memory upgrades and complimentary Amazon gift cards for both Prime members and non-members. 

You really have an impossible decision to make here, and that's before we even look at this week's equally epic lists of top tablet, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds deals from across the web.

These tablet deals and steals are not to be ignored either

Lenovo Tab One

$99 99
$129 99
$30 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$87 off (40%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$69 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, US Version, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$120 off (22%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$120 off (20%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

You know what's the best part about Amazon's latest iPad (2025) and iPad Air (2025) promotions? That's right, you don't need a Prime membership to buy one of Apple's greatest iPads available right now at a killer price.

The same obviously goes for Lenovo's sizzling hot Tab One and Legion Tab Gen 3 Black Friday in July deals, while the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and slightly costlier and higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE do require a little jumping through hoops (but only a little) to become cheaper than ever before.

All the best smartwatches are also unusually affordable

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$148 off (49%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$120 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$115 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$149 off (19%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

If you're having trouble deciding between Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, you might as well go for last year's Galaxy Watch 7 while it's still available at an incredible 49 percent discount in its cheapest configuration. The Pixel Watch 3 is another great option for Android phone users, while the two greatest smartwatches you can pair with a new or old iPhone today are both marked down like never before without special requirements of any sort. 

I honestly can't think of a better group of smartwatch deals, and the same can actually be said about...

This amazing collection of deeply discounted earbuds!

Apple AirPods 4

$60 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$100 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

$68 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$84 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included, Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

No, I'm afraid I don't have an ultra-low-cost model to recommend this week. But that's only because the noise-cancelling AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are simply too affordable to turn down at their latest and greatest discounts.

It's really not worth it to try to save a few bucks and make major compromises with other wireless earbuds around when these absolute audio quality and battery life champions are cheaper than ever before... for such a limited time.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
