iPad fans will have plenty to pick from next year

iPad Pro M4 (2024). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Yep, according to Yep, according to a new report , the upcoming entry-level iPads (code-named J581 and J582) and new iPad Air models (J707, J708, J737, and J738) will arrive just one year after the current versions dropped last March.





The next-gen entry-level iPad will probably look the same as the current generation, shown here. | Image credit – PhoneArena



And if you are after a solid base iPad for studying, for your kid or just for browsing, entertainment and light work, this new model should be more than enough. I've been using the current one, and honestly, it is a great all-around companion that handles day-to-day tasks without me worrying about babying it. And if you are after a solid base iPad for studying, for your kid or just for browsing, entertainment and light work, this new model should be more than enough. I've been using the current one, and honestly, it is a great all-around companion that handles day-to-day tasks without me worrying about babying it.



But for those who need more muscle, the iPad Air models are due for an upgrade from the M3 chip to the M4, too. Otherwise, they won't change much. These are further along in development and are expected to launch around the same time as the new entry-level iPads.









On the higher end, the iPad Pro is due for an upgrade to the M5 chip as early as October. But if you need one sooner, the iPad Pro M4 (2024) is more than a fantastic choice and it's only about a year (+2 months) old.









Now, while Apple is clearly stacking up a lot of new iPad models for next year – with better chips and only minor design tweaks – I think the real excitement might actually come from the software side: the rollout of iPadOS 26.



Because let's be real, no matter how powerful the hardware is, iPad's software has always been the real limiter. Because let's be real, no matter how powerful the hardware is, iPad's software has always been the real limiter. iPadOS 26 aims to change that , at least a bit, with a fresh window management system called Stage Manager 2.



This new system brings a menu bar that pops up when you connect a keyboard, making your iPad feel way more like a Mac. You'll be able to resize windows, move them anywhere on the screen and open multiple windows at once. Plus, it remembers the size and position you left your apps in, so everything opens just the way you like it.



Stage Manager 2 lets you group windows into separate "stages," and it works smoothly with external displays. On top of that, Background Tasks will get highlighted with Live Activities, giving you better control and visibility over what's running.



And with the OS finally getting more useful, the next iPad launch could be even more exciting. We might actually start seriously debating whether to grab a MacBook or an iPad.



Until now, iPads just couldn't match what Macs can do, but thanks to these software improvements – and Apple loading the latest, most powerful chips into the iPads – some users might find the iPad is actually the smarter choice.