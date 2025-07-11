Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Samsung confirms what parts of Galaxy AI will stay free — but there's a catch

Samsung clears the air on which Galaxy AI tools are staying free for good — and which ones might come with a price tag later.

It's been quite the topic which Galaxy AI features will remain free, and what the price would be for the ones that are not. Actually, people have talked about this ever since Samsung first introduced its Galaxy AI suite of features. Here and there, Samsung has mentioned the features will be offered for free for a limited time. 

Luckily, Samsung has now addressed the confusion among Samsung fans about which Galaxy AI features will remain free... indefinitely. 

The company confirmed to Android Police that all Galaxy AI features that are on your phone "by default" will be offered free forever. This pretty much means that the Galaxy AI features developed by Samsung won't be coming with a subscription. 

Now, for the record. There are two parts to Galaxy AI. Features developed by Samsung independently (Audio Eraser, Object Eraser, Note Assist, Generative Wallpapers, Live Translate, Writing Assist, and others), and there are Gemini-powered features in a collab with Google. 

The first group will remain free and is currently free. The second group, understandably, is not up to Samsung to decide separately. Google is now offering those for free as well, but these may come with a paid subscription down the line. 



For one, Gemini Advanced (a paid subscription) already exists with more powerful AI features, and those are currently offered for free for a limited time on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Which Galaxy AI feature do you use the most (or look forward to using)?

Vote View Result


Samsung probably has a legal reason for saying that Galaxy AI will be free only until a certain date. If it suddenly made people pay for it, that could cause legal trouble.

Samsung might also want to add new features by teaming up with other AI companies, like Perplexity – with which it's reportedly talking. Those extra tools could come with a cost.

The good news? You'll still be able to use Samsung’s own AI features without any limits.

Personally, I think it's great that Samsung is keeping its own AI tools free. It feels fair – especially since these features are already part of the phone. Even if some extras end up costing money later on, at least the basics will still be there for everyone. It's nice to see Samsung being clear about that.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless