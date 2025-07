Samsung confirms what parts of Galaxy AI will stay free — but there's a catch

Galaxy AI

Which Galaxy AI feature do you use the most (or look forward to using)? Live Translate Note Assist Writing Assist Audio Eraser Object Eraser Generative Wallpapers I haven't tried Galaxy AI yet I don't care about AI

It's been quite the topic which Galaxy AI features will remain free, and what the price would be for the ones that are not . Actually, people have talked about this ever since Samsung first introduced itssuite of features. Here and there, Samsung has mentioned the features will be offered for free for a limited time.Luckily, Samsung has now addressed the confusion among Samsung fans about whichfeatures will remain free... indefinitely. The company confirmed to Android Police that allfeatures that are on your phone "by default" will be offered free forever. This pretty much means that thefeatures developed by Samsung won't be coming with a subscription.Now, for the record. There are two parts to. Features developed by Samsung independently (Audio Eraser, Object Eraser, Note Assist, Generative Wallpapers, Live Translate, Writing Assist, and others), and there are Gemini-powered features in a collab with Google.The first group will remain free and is currently free. The second group, understandably, is not up to Samsung to decide separately. Google is now offering those for free as well, but these may come with a paid subscription down the line.For one, Gemini Advanced (a paid subscription) already exists with more powerful AI features, and those are currently offered for free for a limited time on Samsung Galaxy devices.Samsung probably has a legal reason for saying thatwill be free only until a certain date. If it suddenly made people pay for it, that could cause legal trouble.Samsung might also want to add new features by teaming up with other AI companies, like Perplexity – with which it's reportedly talking. Those extra tools could come with a cost.The good news? You'll still be able to use Samsung’s own AI features without any limits.Personally, I think it's great that Samsung is keeping its own AI tools free. It feels fair – especially since these features are already part of the phone. Even if some extras end up costing money later on, at least the basics will still be there for everyone. It's nice to see Samsung being clear about that.