Forget Prime Day—Walmart's epic AirPods Max promo is too good to miss
The AirPods Max are undoubtedly premium, but the new USB-C variant is downright irresistible at $150 off on Walmart.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day may be nearly over, but Walmart isn't letting Amazon steal all the spotlight. The merchant has launched a truly astonishing deal on the AirPods Max, which was only briefly available at Amazon. We're talking about a massive $150 price cut on the new USB-C variant, bringing Apple's premium over-ear headphones down to their lowest price yet.
Initially, Walmart offered all colorways at the same discount, but since they're selling like hotcakes at $399, only Purple and Starlight remain at $150 off. Either way, given that Amazon hasn't topped this sale (and only matched it for a very short time), we'd definitely recommend checking it out before it ends.
Apple ensured these bad boys' asking price of nearly $550 is justified by integrating its in-house dynamic driver for high-quality audio. The wireless Bluetooth headphones even pack Spatial Audio that reproduces surround sound when you're watching compatible movies and videos. It also tracks your head position and continually enhances the 3D sound experience as you move through your environment.
What about battery life? You can expect up to 20 hours of playtime per charge, which should be more than enough for a few working days.
Overall, the AirPods Max certainly aren't the cheapest headphones, even when they're at their best price ever. But if you're an Apple user looking for a premium over-ear listening experience, they're definitely worth checking out. Get yours for $150 off while Walmart's epic deal lasts.
Featuring a premium design that distributes weight evenly, the AirPods Max are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. But it's not just design that makes them a compelling pick for iPhone users.
But that's not all! You also get high-class ANC that eliminates unwanted distractions and keeps you immersed in your favorite tunes. Want to know more about their ANC performance and sound quality? Check out our AirPods Max review for details.
11 Jul, 2025Forget Prime Day—Walmart's epic AirPods Max promo is too good to miss
