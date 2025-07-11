Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Forget Prime Day—Walmart's epic AirPods Max promo is too good to miss

The AirPods Max are undoubtedly premium, but the new USB-C variant is downright irresistible at $150 off on Walmart.

A profile of a man wearing the AirPods Max.
Prime Day may be nearly over, but Walmart isn't letting Amazon steal all the spotlight. The merchant has launched a truly astonishing deal on the AirPods Max, which was only briefly available at Amazon. We're talking about a massive $150 price cut on the new USB-C variant, bringing Apple's premium over-ear headphones down to their lowest price yet.

The AirPods Max are $150 off at Walmart

$399
$549
$150 off (27%)
Walmart offers the AirPods Max with USB-C charging at a stunning $150 discount. That knocks the upgraded over-ear headphones down to their best price, making them way more attractive than usual. Get yours and save big with Walmart's generous offer.
Buy at Walmart

Initially, Walmart offered all colorways at the same discount, but since they're selling like hotcakes at $399, only Purple and Starlight remain at $150 off. Either way, given that Amazon hasn't topped this sale (and only matched it for a very short time), we'd definitely recommend checking it out before it ends.

Featuring a premium design that distributes weight evenly, the AirPods Max are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. But it's not just design that makes them a compelling pick for iPhone users.

Apple ensured these bad boys' asking price of nearly $550 is justified by integrating its in-house dynamic driver for high-quality audio. The wireless Bluetooth headphones even pack Spatial Audio that reproduces surround sound when you're watching compatible movies and videos. It also tracks your head position and continually enhances the 3D sound experience as you move through your environment.

But that's not all! You also get high-class ANC that eliminates unwanted distractions and keeps you immersed in your favorite tunes. Want to know more about their ANC performance and sound quality? Check out our AirPods Max review for details.

What about battery life? You can expect up to 20 hours of playtime per charge, which should be more than enough for a few working days.

Overall, the AirPods Max certainly aren't the cheapest headphones, even when they're at their best price ever. But if you're an Apple user looking for a premium over-ear listening experience, they're definitely worth checking out. Get yours for $150 off while Walmart's epic deal lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
