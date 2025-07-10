What T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T all have in common? A very strange obsession with pennies

T-Mobile

And it's not just one or two cases. Some people end up ignoring the whole thing because, seriously, who has the time to deal with this nonsense?

It's wild to think these carriers are actually spending more chasing these pennies than they're worth. And for what? From what most users say, anything under $20 usually doesn't even go to collections – let alone hit your credit report. But that doesn't stop the flood of reminders, which means your account just keeps hanging around, never fully closed.

Charged me for literal pocket change. Sent endless bills for $0.00. Made me jump through hoops just to cancel. Promised a deal, then disappeared. Honestly? I've blocked it out for my own sanity.

What's the most ridiculous thing a phone carrier has done to you?

– a_PRIORItastic, Reddit, July 2025



But nah – that's not how it works. So expect the cycle to continue: users getting annoyed, switching carriers, or simply roasting them online for these absurd little things that somehow turn into big annoyances.



We've reached out to T-Mobile , Verizon and AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

And of course, people are starting to fight back… with creativity. Some are suggesting mailing in 33 pennies. Others are writing a check for 34 cents, which then leads to even more mail from the carrier – this time to let them know they now have a 1-cent credit. One person even suggested marching into a store with the exact number of pennies in hand.