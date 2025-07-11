Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
For better or worse, your voice might soon be all it takes for Siri to send cash

Yep, you won’t even have to unlock your iPhone.

Apple Apps iPhone
An iPhone with Siri opened on it.
Last year, Apple said it was finally giving Siri the glow-up it desperately needed with AI superpowers. But here we are, still waiting. And while that promised smarter Siri is nowhere to be found yet, Apple clearly isn’t done dreaming big for its voice assistant.

A newly uncovered patent reveals that Apple may be working on a way for users to make payments and access sensitive data using just their voice – even while their iPhone is locked. No Face ID. No passcode. Just “Hey Siri, pay Mom 20 bucks.”

But before you panic about someone yelling at your phone to drain your Venmo, there’s a twist: the system would only work if your iPhone is connected to a trusted, pre-authenticated accessory like your Apple Watch or AirPods. In other words, Siri would need a little backup before handling anything important.

Image from the newly uncovered Apple patent. | Image credit – The Mac Observer - For better or worse, your voice might soon be all it takes for Siri to send cash
Image from the newly uncovered Apple patent. | Image credit – The Mac Observer


The patent lays out a system that listens for natural language commands – something like “Send $10 to John” – even when the device is locked. Once it hears a command, it checks if it’s a secure request and whether the connected accessory meets the security requirements. That could include proximity, signal strength, recent verification, encryption keys, or other trust signals.

If everything checks out, the iPhone would go ahead and complete the task while still locked, and give you some kind of confirmation – either through Siri’s voice or a visual cue on the screen.

Apple describes this as a layered security system – combining your voice with trust-based verification from accessories you already own. And honestly, it sounds kind of great… in theory.

I mean, this could be a game-changer for things like in-car payments, quick file sharing, or controlling smart home devices – all without picking up your phone. But there are some obvious red flags here.

Would you trust Siri to make payments, even if your iPhone is locked?

Vote View Result


To be honest, I’m not sure I’d trust Siri to handle payments just yet. The assistant still fumbles simple voice commands more often than I’d like. Case in point: I recently tried to call my mom using “Call Mom,” and Siri decided to call a friend instead. That’s annoying, sure – but if it were a payment instead of a phone call, it could’ve turned into a whole mess involving refunds and awkward explanations.

The truth is, Siri still feels like it’s in beta half the time. So the idea of giving it access to my money without even unlocking my phone? Yeah… that’s going to take a lot of convincing.

Of course, like most patents, this one might never make it to an actual product. But if Apple really wants Siri to be your trusted voice-powered wallet, it better make sure it's a whole lot more reliable. Because right now, even with basic tasks, the assistant still feels like a gamble and when it comes to money, that’s not a bet most people are willing to make.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
