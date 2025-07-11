For better or worse, your voice might soon be all it takes for Siri to send cash

Would you trust Siri to make payments, even if your iPhone is locked? Yes, as long as it’s backed by secure accessories. Maybe, but only if the security is rock-solid and reliable. No way, Siri still messes up simple commands too often. I don’t use Siri and don’t plan to anytime soon. Yes, as long as it’s backed by secure accessories. 0% Maybe, but only if the security is rock-solid and reliable. 0% No way, Siri still messes up simple commands too often. 100% I don’t use Siri and don’t plan to anytime soon. 0%

Recommended Stories

To be honest, I’m not sure I’d trust Siri to handle payments just yet. The assistant still fumbles simple voice commands more often than I’d like. Case in point: I recently tried to call my mom using “Call Mom,” and Siri decided to call a friend instead. That’s annoying, sure – but if it were a payment instead of a phone call, it could’ve turned into a whole mess involving refunds and awkward explanations.The truth is, Siri still feels like it’s in beta half the time. So the idea of giving it access to my money without even unlocking my phone? Yeah… that’s going to take a lot of convincing.Of course, like most patents, this one might never make it to an actual product. But if Apple really wants Siri to be your trusted voice-powered wallet, it better make sure it's a whole lot more reliable. Because right now, even with basic tasks, the assistant still feels like a gamble and when it comes to money, that’s not a bet most people are willing to make.