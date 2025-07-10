I would definitely buy the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) at 40% off this Prime Day
The speaker delivers great sound, has a durable design, and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!
Amazon Prime Day is going strong even on day three. While I was searching for the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals that are still available, I stumbled upon a promo on a speaker that I would get in a heartbeat if I were in the market for one.
The device I'm talking about is the 2nd Generation Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1, which is selling at a massive 40% discount for Prime Day. This allows deal hunters to score one for just under $150.
It's extremely rare to see this speaker at such a hefty discount—and that’s coming from someone who’s constantly browsing for Bluetooth speaker deals on Amazon. So, I'd definitely say now is the perfect time to grab this bad boy while it’s so heavily discounted.
As a proper Bang & Olufsen audio device, the 2nd-gen Beosound A1 delivers premium sound out of the box, with the option to tailor the audio to your preferences via the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app. And since it was made to accompany you anywhere, its IP67 dust and water resistance rating provides full protection against dust and even allows it to survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.
All things considered, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a fantastic deal right now. So don’t wait—hit that offer button and grab this incredible Bluetooth speaker at a great price while the deal's still live!
It even comes with a leather strap for easier carrying, and its 18 hours of listening time ensure you'll have enough battery for relaxing on the beach—or on your couch, if you're more of an indoors person. To top it all off, it has a built-in mic and supports Amazon Alexa, which are rare features in portable Bluetooth speakers.
