Questionable image of Tensor G5 prototype surfaces
A questionable prototype of the Tensor G5 doesn't show it was made by Samsung Foundry, as claimed by tipster.
As we've mentioned before, the Pixel 10 will be powered by the Tensor G5 application processor (AP). This will be the first Tensor chip designed from the ground up by Google; previous Tensor chips used a Samsung Exynos AP as a foundation while Google added some customized parts of the chipset. The change will allow Google to design exclusive Pixel features right into the chipset. The Tensor G5 is also the first Tensor SoC built by the world's largest foundry, TSMC. The four previous Tensor APs were built by Samsung Foundry.
The most important project that Samsung Foundry is working on is the 2nm Exynos 2600 AP, expected to power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in most markets outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. If Samsung uses the Exynos 2600 AP in those models, in most markets worldwide, the Galaxy S26 models using Sammy's homegrown AP will be the first equipped by a chip produced using the 2nm process node.
Considering the struggles that Samsung Foundry is having with its yield at 3nm, it is no surprise that TSMC ended up with the job. But a tipster posted an image on "X" showing what he says is a prototype of the Tensor G5 AP. The tipster, @Jukanlosreve, wrote, " I received a photo of a Pixel 10 prototype chip, and it's marked as SEC (Samsung). It certainly seems that, at least for the early versions of the Pixel 10, they were considering having the Tensor G5 manufactured at Samsung Foundry."
@Jukanlosreve might have thought that the SEC marking on the chip stood for Samsung Electronics Company. However, while Samsung uses that abbreviation in press releases and news articles; it would not be a marking Samsung would typically use on a finished chip to indicate that it was made by Samsung Foundry. Also, there are signs that certain numbers on the chip have been concealed, possibly to perpetuate the myth that Samsung Foundry built a prototype of the Tensor G5.
Leaker @Jukanlosreve says this photo shows a Tensor G5 prototype built by Samsung Foundry. | Image credit-@Jukanlosreve
On the other hand, there is some indication that Samsung Foundry felt that it would get the job of building the Tensor G5. As we told you last month, Korean financial newsletter "The Bell" said that Samsung Foundry is investigating why it lost the business of building the Tensor G5 to TSMC. While that doesn't prove that Samsung foundry built a Tensor G5 prototype, it does indicate that Samsung might have been surprised by Google's decision to have TSMC build the AP although most analysts were not.
Samsung Foundry's yield problems have resulted in the Samsung unit's market share declining to 7.7% during Q1 2025 from 8.1% during the fourth quarter of last year. Meanwhile, TSMC's share has risen from 67.1% to 67.6% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, respectively.
One thing that is clear is that the Tensor G5 AP will not be manufactured by Samsung Foundry and will be produced by TSMC. The Pixel 10 series is rumored to be unveiled on August 20th and released on August 28th.
