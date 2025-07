Questionable image of Tensor G5 prototype surfaces

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

On the other hand, there is some indication that Samsung Foundry felt that it would get the job of building the Tensor G5. As we told you last month, Korean financial newsletter "The Bell" said that Samsung Foundry is investigating why it lost the business of building the Tensor G5 to TSMC . While that doesn't prove that Samsung foundry built a Tensor G5 prototype, it does indicate that Samsung might have been surprised by Google's decision to have TSMC build the AP although most analysts were not.





Will the Tensor G5 be a big upgrade for Pixel 10? Yes. Google is designing the chip and TSMC is building it. No. Samsung designs better APs. No. Samsung Foundry produces better APs. The G5 will be no improvement over past Tensor APs. Yes. Google is designing the chip and TSMC is building it. 100% No. Samsung designs better APs. 0% No. Samsung Foundry produces better APs. 0% The G5 will be no improvement over past Tensor APs. 0%





Samsung Foundry's yield problems have resulted in the Samsung unit's market share declining to 7.7% during Q1 2025 from 8.1% during the fourth quarter of last year. Meanwhile, TSMC's share has risen from 67.1% to 67.6% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, respectively.

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Recommended Stories

Pixel 10

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

As we've mentioned before, the Pixel 10 will be powered by the Tensor G5 application processor (AP). This will be the first Tensor chip designed from the ground up by Google ; previous Tensor chips used a Samsung Exynos AP as a foundation while Google added some customized parts of the chipset. The change will allow Google to design exclusive Pixel features right into the chipset. The Tensor G5 is also the first Tensor SoC built by the world's largest foundry, TSMC. The four previous Tensor APs were built by Samsung Foundry.Considering the struggles that Samsung Foundry is having with its yield at 3nm, it is no surprise that TSMC ended up with the job. But a tipster posted an image on "X" showing what he says is a prototype of the Tensor G5 AP. The tipster, @Jukanlosreve, wrote, " I received a photo of aprototype chip, and it's marked as SEC (Samsung). It certainly seems that, at least for the early versions of the, they were considering having the Tensor G5 manufactured at Samsung Foundry."@Jukanlosreve might have thought that the SEC marking on the chip stood for Samsung Electronics Company. However, while Samsung uses that abbreviation in press releases and news articles; it would not be a marking Samsung would typically use on a finished chip to indicate that it was made by Samsung Foundry. Also, there are signs that certain numbers on the chip have been concealed, possibly to perpetuate the myth that Samsung Foundry built a prototype of the Tensor G5.The most important project that Samsung Foundry is working on is the 2nm Exynos 2600 AP, expected to power the Galaxy S26 and+ in most markets outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. If Samsung uses the Exynos 2600 AP in those models, in most markets worldwide, themodels using Sammy's homegrown AP will be the first equipped by a chip produced using the 2nm process node.One thing that is clear is that the Tensor G5 AP will not be manufactured by Samsung Foundry and will be produced by TSMC. Theseries is rumored to be unveiled on August 20th and released on August 28th.