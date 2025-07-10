Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Two iPhone 17 Air features that have me seriously considering switching

These upgrades might make the Air my next everyday phone.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Four iPhone 17 Air phones on a white background.
iPhone 17 Air. | Image credit – Majin Bu

Later this year, Apple is expected to jump on the "thin is in" bandwagon with a much sleeker and slimmer iPhone 17 Air. It'll launch alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, rounding out the full lineup.

And while I'm not all-in on the whole "thinner is better" thing since it often means giving up stuff that matters, as someone knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem and due for an upgrade, I have to admit: the upcoming Air is starting to look like the one for me.

What's pulling me toward the iPhone 17 Air?


I'm still rocking my iPhone 13 mini and if you've read anything from me before, you know I swear by it. Not for its battery (lol, definitely not) or its cameras (fine, but nothing special), but for the size. It is the perfect fit for what I need a phone to be.

I've got a laptop for work and an iPad for pretty much everything else – binge-watching, reading, doomscrolling. My phone is just the small, pocketable thing I carry everywhere. That's why the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini fits me like a glove.

But yeah… it's getting old. I want in on the latest tech, especially some Apple Intelligence stuff, gimmicky or not. And I'd rather not have iOS 26 turn my phone into a stuttering mess.

Here's where the iPhone 17 Air comes in. It's rumored to be way bigger with a 6.7-inch display, but also thinner. And that is one of the main reasons I'm leaning toward it instead of the regular or Pro models.

If it's thinner, it might still slip into my pocket or bag without feeling like I'm carrying around a brick. Add in a titanium build and this thing might be tough enough to go case-free. Because honestly, what's the point of a thin phone if you're just going to wrap it in armor?

So yeah, the rumored 5.4 mm profile might actually be the feature that sells me. It simply should feel sleek in-hand.

 

And hey, coming from the mini, any upgrade in battery life will feel like a win, too. The Air's expected 2,800 mAh battery is still small compared to most phones today, but it's a decent bump from the 2,406 mAh in the mini.

Recommended Stories

The downsides that might not be so bad after all (depending on your current phone, of course)


Of course, a thinner phone isn't all sunshine and roses. There are compromises. And the big one? The camera setup.

The iPhone 17 Air might only have one rear camera – just like the iPhone 16e – but it'll likely cost quite a bit more. That stings. Still, it's rumored to be a single 48 MP snapper, plus a 24 MP selfie cam. And that's a noticeable upgrade from the mini's 12 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide combo and its 12 MP front camera.

So, I'd be losing a lens, but if that bigger sensor really delivers (which it probably will), I'm okay with that trade-off.

That said, it's nowhere near the camera setup expected on the iPhone 17 or the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro, which, despite being thicker, will have a smaller 6.3-inch screen, should pack triple 48MP lenses – main, ultrawide, and telephoto – with 3.5x or even 5x optical zoom. Now that's next-level stuff.

Will the iPhone 17 Air be worth it for me?


If you are coming from something like the iPhone 13 mini, the Air is going to feel like a major step up – assuming you're okay with the bigger screen.
 
Since there's no mini or any under-6-inch iPhone (or Android phone, for that matter) in sight anymore, compact phone lovers like me have to pick something. If the phone's going to be bigger anyway, at least it can be thinner. It's still different, still compact, just in a new way.

What do you think? Would you consider the iPhone 17 Air, and is there one feature that could get you to make the switch?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless