Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be unveiled this Summer, if Samsung decides to stick to its



The information about the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is scarce at the moment, and it all relies on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, there are some early hints at what we should expect from Samsung's next flip phone, and today we're going to try and compare it to the Theis expected to be unveiled this Summer, if Samsung decides to stick to its foldable phones release cycle. As the time draws near, it'd be interesting to see what upgrades this new clamshell foldable will bring to the table.The information about theis scarce at the moment, and it all relies on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, there are some early hints at what we should expect from Samsung's next flip phone, and today we're going to try and compare it to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 - the latest and greatest flip phone from the Korean company that's currently on the market.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected differences:

*based on leaks and rumors



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

More of the same?





Z Flip 8 will be significantly lighter than it's predecessor. One of the sites quotes 150 grams which is a bit absurd, given the Galaxy Z Flip 7 weighs 188 grams. Even though it's pretty early still, there's one interesting rumor concerning the Galaxy Z Flip 8's weight . It's coming from two Korean media outlets and picked up later by famous leaker Ice Universe. According to these sources, thewill be significantly lighter than it's predecessor. One of the sites quotes 150 grams which is a bit absurd, given theweighs 188 grams.





The second source talks about a weight of around 180 grams, which is more plausible - 8 grams down sound much more achievable. In terms of design, we don't expect much change, the design might be very very similar to the predecessor, with the possibility for the Z Flip 8 to be a little thinner and more compact.





*based on leaks and rumors





The same goes for the expected materials and button layout. We expect the same aluminum-glass sandwich and the same button configuration as the ones seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Color-wise, there's no information about the expected hues, but there will be some new colors for sure, judging from previous Z Flip series launches.





Display Differences





Nothing to report here, it's very likely Samsung will use the same screen sizes for both the main screen and the cover screen in the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 , especially given the company did a major upgrade in size for both last year. But for the moment, we don't have any information on the subject to confirm or deny this.





*based on leaks and rumors





The same goes for the refresh rate, bezel size and other technical details about the screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 . We have to extrapolate from last year and say that most of these specs will be the same as the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 .





This includes the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the 2600 nits of brightness, and the bezels. In terms of biometrics, Samsung will most likely use the same side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor as the one on the previous model.





Performance and Software

Exynos warriors





Z Flip 7 , for example, features the Exynos 2500 silicon, build using a 3nm technology. We expect the same for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 - the upcoming flip flagship will most likely get the Exynos 2600. We're already familiar with this chip from the The Galaxy Z Flip series is usually a testbed for Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. The, for example, features the Exynos 2500 silicon, build using a 3nm technology. We expect the same for the- the upcoming flip flagship will most likely get the Exynos 2600. We're already familiar with this chip from the Galaxy S26 series, global non-ultra models got this chip and it's performing quite well next to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.





*based on leaks and rumors





In terms of RAM and storage we don't expect big swings. Samsung will most likely stick to the 12GB of RAM it uses on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , as well as the two storage configurations - 256GB and 512GB.





Z Flip 8 launch, but we don't think Samsung will manage to launch the new flip running the latest Android 17 out of the box. We're probably looking at Now, the software situation is interesting. We expect the new Android 17 to drop right around thelaunch, but we don't think Samsung will manage to launch the new flip running the latestout of the box. We're probably looking at Android 16 and One UI 8.5 with an update coming late summer or early autumn.





Camera

Same old, Same old





Galaxy S26 series, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 as well. According to a Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras. The camera stagnation continues for Samsung flagships. We saw this with theseries, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with theas well. According to a leak from Korean site The Bell , thewill feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras.





Sounds familiar? That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has the exact same setup. Things can, of course, change as we're in the early rumor stages still, but don't hold your breath.





*based on leaks and rumors





There's a chance we will see different lenses, apertures, or focal lengths on the new model, but again — don't hold your breath. Given how important AI and computational photography are in modern smartphones, slapping the same camera hardware on the Z Flip 8 doesn't mean it won't take better photos. We'll have to wait and see.





Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon





Another potential source of frustration for Galaxy Z Flip fans is the battery and charging situation. Even though there's not much information at the moment, it looks unlikely that Samsung would be able to use silicon-carbon tech in its smartphones anytime soon.





This includes the Galaxy Z Flip 8 sadly, and we're most likely looking at the same 4,300 mAh battery as the one inside its predecessor. It's not small but by modern standards, where some companies from China slap 8,000 mAh batteries in midrange phones, it looks a bit inadequate.





*based on leaks and rumors





The same goes for the charging situation. Samsung has been very conservative with charging speeds when it comes to foldable phones , and even conventional S-series flagships. We expect the same 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 .



Recommended For You

Specs Comparison





Here's a quick preliminary specs comparison between the two flip phones.





*based on leaks and rumors





Summary





It's still early days but first signs are not very positive when it comes to upgrades for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 . We've been seeing this trend in the past couple of years on all Samsung flagship phones.



As it stands now, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade, bringing a new processor, probably a smaller and thinner chassis (potentially lighter as well), some new colors, and that's pretty much it. Things could change, of course, but at the moment, we don't see a reason for people to upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 7 .





We'll be updating this comparison with new information regularly, so be sure to check back.



