We're comparing the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 with the current best Samsung flip phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be unveiled this Summer, if Samsung decides to stick to its foldable phones release cycle. As the time draws near, it'd be interesting to see what upgrades this new clamshell foldable will bring to the table.

The information about the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is scarce at the moment, and it all relies on leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, there are some early hints at what we should expect from Samsung's next flip phone, and today we're going to try and compare it to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 - the latest and greatest flip phone from the Korean company that's currently on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Similar design, probably thinner and more compactThe well-known clamshell flip design, big cover screen
Could be lighter but not by muchA tad heavier at 188 grams
New processor, probably Exynos 2600 (2nm)Exynos 2500 (3 nm)
Same camera systemDual camera system on the back - 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
Probably the same battery and charging4300 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless
New colorsBlue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, Mint
*based on leaks and rumors


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

More of the same?

Even though it's pretty early still, there's one interesting rumor concerning the Galaxy Z Flip 8's weight. It's coming from two Korean media outlets and picked up later by famous leaker Ice Universe. According to these sources, the Z Flip 8 will be significantly lighter than it's predecessor. One of the sites quotes 150 grams which is a bit absurd, given the Galaxy Z Flip 7 weighs 188 grams. 

The second source talks about a weight of around 180 grams, which is more plausible - 8 grams down sound much more achievable. In terms of design, we don't expect much change, the design might be very very similar to the predecessor, with the possibility for the Z Flip 8 to be a little thinner and more compact.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Thickness
Unfolded: 6.5 mm
Folded: 13.7 mm		Thickness
Unfolded: 6.5 mm
Folded: 13.7 mm
Dimensions
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 mm		Dimensions
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 mm
Weight
Around 180 grams (one rumor places it at 150 grams)		Weight
188 grams
*based on leaks and rumors

The same goes for the expected materials and button layout. We expect the same aluminum-glass sandwich and the same button configuration as the ones seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Color-wise, there's no information about the expected hues, but there will be some new colors for sure, judging from previous Z Flip series launches.

Display Differences


Nothing to report here, it's very likely Samsung will use the same screen sizes for both the main screen and the cover screen in the new Galaxy Z Flip 8, especially given the company did a major upgrade in size for both last year. But for the moment, we don't have any information on the subject to confirm or deny this.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Size
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"		Size
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*based on leaks and rumors

The same goes for the refresh rate, bezel size and other technical details about the screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8. We have to extrapolate from last year and say that most of these specs will be the same as the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This includes the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the 2600 nits of brightness, and the bezels. In terms of biometrics, Samsung will most likely use the same side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor as the one on the previous model.

Performance and Software

Exynos warriors

The Galaxy Z Flip series is usually a testbed for Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. The Z Flip 7, for example, features the Exynos 2500 silicon, build using a 3nm technology. We expect the same for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 - the upcoming flip flagship will most likely get the Exynos 2600. We're already familiar with this chip from the Galaxy S26 series, global non-ultra models got this chip and it's performing quite well next to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Chip
Exynos 2600		Chip
Exynos 2500
Process
2nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.1 storage		RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*based on leaks and rumors

In terms of RAM and storage we don't expect big swings. Samsung will most likely stick to the 12GB of RAM it uses on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as the two storage configurations - 256GB and 512GB.

Now, the software situation is interesting. We expect the new Android 17 to drop right around the Z Flip 8 launch, but we don't think Samsung will manage to launch the new flip running the latest Android 17 out of the box. We're probably looking at Android 16 and One UI 8.5 with an update coming late summer or early autumn.

Camera

Same old, Same old

The camera stagnation continues for Samsung flagships. We saw this with the Galaxy S26 series, and it sure looks like we're going to see it with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 as well. According to a leak from Korean site The Bell, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will feature a dual camera setup on its back, consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras.

Sounds familiar? That's because the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has the exact same setup. Things can, of course, change as we're in the early rumor stages still, but don't hold your breath.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23mm (wide)
1/1.57" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23mm (wide)
1/1.57" sensor size
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13mm, 123˚ FOV
1/3.2" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13mm, 123˚ FOV
1/3.2" sensor size
Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm (wide)
1/3.0" sensor size		Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm (wide)
1/3.0" sensor size
*based on leaks and rumors

There's a chance we will see different lenses, apertures, or focal lengths on the new model, but again — don't hold your breath. Given how important AI and computational photography are in modern smartphones, slapping the same camera hardware on the Z Flip 8 doesn't mean it won't take better photos. We'll have to wait and see.

Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon

Another potential source of frustration for Galaxy Z Flip fans is the battery and charging situation. Even though there's not much information at the moment, it looks unlikely that Samsung would be able to use silicon-carbon tech in its smartphones anytime soon. 

This includes the Galaxy Z Flip 8 sadly, and we're most likely looking at the same 4,300 mAh battery as the one inside its predecessor. It's not small but by modern standards, where some companies from China slap 8,000 mAh batteries in midrange phones, it looks a bit inadequate.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Battery size
4,300 mAh		Battery size
4,300 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
*based on leaks and rumors

The same goes for the charging situation. Samsung has been very conservative with charging speeds when it comes to foldable phones, and even conventional S-series flagships. We expect the same 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support on the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick preliminary specs comparison between the two flip phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 8*Galaxy Z Flip 7
Size, weight
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm
180 grams		Size, weight
Unfolded: 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm
Folded: 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm
188 grams
Screen
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"		Screen
Main: 6.9"
Cover: 4.1"
Processor
Exynos 2600
2nm		Processor
Exynos 2500
3nm
Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
12/256GB
12/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra

10MP front		Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra

10MP front
Battery:
4300 mAh		Battery:
4300 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*based on leaks and rumors

Summary


It's still early days but first signs are not very positive when it comes to upgrades for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. We've been seeing this trend in the past couple of years on all Samsung flagship phones.

As it stands now, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade, bringing a new processor, probably a smaller and thinner chassis (potentially lighter as well), some new colors, and that's pretty much it. Things could change, of course, but at the moment, we don't see a reason for people to upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 7

We'll be updating this comparison with new information regularly, so be sure to check back.

COMMENTS (0)

