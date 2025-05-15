Flip 7 vs iPhone 17 Pro: What kind of phone should $1,100 buy you in 2025?

Intro







In this comparison we explore how we expect these phones will differ from each other. Whether you’re considering the Z Flip 7 for its foldable form factor and iPhone 17 Pro for its premium hardware and longevity, we’ll break it all down.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Samsung folds space, Apple refines it





Galaxy Z Flip 7 continues to popularize the flip form factor that no iPhone has yet dared to challenge. It folds into a compact, pocket-friendly square and then opens up into a tall 6.85-inch screen—slightly larger than the previous Flip, and notably taller than the 6.3-inch one expected on the iPhone 17 Pro.



What we are hoping to see with this larger cover display is better software optimization for it. Currently, there aren't many useful uses of the Z Flip's cover display, at least not without some serious tech savviness.



As for the iPhone 17 Pro, while it won't fold, there are a few small tweaks we expect to see.



According to leaks and renders, Apple is experimenting with a new rear camera layout that departs from the traditional triangle cluster. Instead, the lenses are expected to be arranged in a vertically stacked layout within a larger, pill-shaped island—visually distinct and possibly better suited for thermal management or larger sensors.

Thecontinues to popularize the flip form factor that no iPhone has yet dared to challenge. It folds into a compact, pocket-friendly square and then opens up into a tall 6.85-inch screen—slightly larger than the previous Flip, and notably taller than the 6.3-inch one expected on thePro.Leaked renders suggest Samsung may shrink the bezels further and potentially reduce the crease—the latter of which is still a problem on the current Z Flip. A bigger 4-inch cover screen also seems likely, which should dramatically improve usability when the phone is shut.What we are hoping to see with this larger cover display is better software optimization for it. Currently, there aren't many useful uses of the Z Flip's cover display, at least not without some serious tech savviness.As for thePro, while it won't fold, there are a few small tweaks we expect to see. Apple is said keep the titanium build, but the edges will be less sharp, making the phone more comfortable.According to leaks and renders, Apple is experimenting with a new rear camera layout that departs from the traditional triangle cluster. Instead, the lenses are expected to be arranged in a vertically stacked layout within a larger, pill-shaped island—visually distinct and possibly better suited for thermal management or larger sensors.





Display Differences









iPhone 17 Pro display to new brightness levels with its Samsung-made M14 OLED panel, potentially reaching 3,000 nits. The 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen will again support ProMotion with 1–120Hz adaptive refresh.



Apple is also expected to use BRS (Border Reduction Structure) display technology, which allows for slimmer bezels without sacrificing screen durability. Combined with the rumored use of “metalens” optics—a breakthrough that enables smaller, flatter lens elements for Face ID and the selfie camera—the iPhone 17 Pro could sport a much smaller Dynamic Island and an even cleaner front design.



Biometrics-wise, no changes are expected. Samsung will stick with a fingerprint scanner, and Apple will keep using Face ID. Both AMOLED panels will support 120Hz refresh rates, and if Samsung sticks to its previous formula, the color reproduction and brightness will be solid—though foldable panels still can’t quite match the uniformity of a regular phone's display.Apple, on the other hand, may push thePro display to new brightness levels with its Samsung-made M14 OLED panel, potentially reaching 3,000 nits. The 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen will again support ProMotion with 1–120Hz adaptive refresh.Apple is also expected to use BRS (Border Reduction Structure) display technology, which allows for slimmer bezels without sacrificing screen durability. Combined with the rumored use of “metalens” optics—a breakthrough that enables smaller, flatter lens elements for Face ID and the selfie camera—thePro could sport a much smaller Dynamic Island and an even cleaner front design.Biometrics-wise, no changes are expected. Samsung will stick with a fingerprint scanner, and Apple will keep using Face ID.





Performance and Software

Galaxy AI vs Apple silicon—the battle continues





Flip 7 with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or its in-house Exynos 2500, paired with 12 GB of RAM. If Samsung follows the Flip 6’s configuration, we expect strong performance, especially for multitasking and AI-powered features.



Apple will introduce the A19 Pro chip inside the iPhone 17 Pro, expected to deliver better thermal efficiency and a small performance bump over the already speedy A18 Pro. The chip may use an improved 3nm node—maybe even 2nm, though that’s unlikely according to the latest leaks.



When it comes to software, Samsung is expected to launch the Flip 7 with One UI 8 and Galaxy AI features like Generative Edit and Smart Summarize, which are already in use on the S25 series.



The iPhone 17 Pro will run Samsung is likely to equip thewith either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or its in-house Exynos 2500, paired with 12 GB of RAM. If Samsung follows the Flip 6’s configuration, we expect strong performance, especially for multitasking and AI-powered features.Apple will introduce the A19 Pro chip inside thePro, expected to deliver better thermal efficiency and a small performance bump over the already speedy A18 Pro. The chip may use an improved 3nm node—maybe even 2nm, though that’s unlikely according to the latest leaks.When it comes to software, Samsung is expected to launch thewith One UI 8 and Android 15 . This includesfeatures like Generative Edit and Smart Summarize, which are already in use on the S25 series.ThePro will run iOS 19 , but Apple Intelligence may not see much expansion this year. Siri 2.0 and other AI features have reportedly been delayed to 2026, meaning Apple could fall behind in the short term. Samsung also now beats Apple in software support, promising seven years of updates versus five or six from Cupertino.





Camera

The Z Flip still won't be able to match Pro iPhones





Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to carry over the same dual-camera system from the



Flip 7 will likely offer the same "good enough" camera performance as before—great for casual use, but far from Pro-tier.



On the other hand, it sounds like the iPhone 17 Pro will once again be one of the Unless Samsung surprises us with under-the-hood image processing upgrades, thewill likely offer the same "good enough" camera performance as before—great for casual use, but far from Pro-tier.On the other hand, it sounds like thePro will once again be one of the best camera phones on the market. It’s expected to come with a 48 MP main sensor, a new 48 MP ultra-wide with macro capabilities, and a 48 MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom.





More importantly, the main sensor is rumored to be the custom Sony IMX903, larger than before (1/1.14" vs. 1/1.28") and featuring a stacked architecture. That means it can absorb more light and process image data faster, improving both dynamic range and low-light clarity.



Additionally, the new ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) lens coating should reduce glare and artifacts in nighttime shots—a common issue on previous iPhones. Apple may also finally enable 8K video recording, closing the gap with Android competitors.





Last but not least, the front camera is rumored to jump to 24 MP, which could significantly boost detail in selfies and FaceTime calls, especially in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.







Battery Life and Charging

Samsung adds capacity, Apple adds efficiency





Z Flip 7 is rumored to get a bump to 4,300 mAh—up from 4,000 mAh on the Flip 6. That’s impressive given the compact form factor.



Apple, meanwhile, is expected to keep the 3,700 mAh battery seen on the iPhone 16 Pro , relying on stacked battery architecture and a possible vapor chamber cooling system to improve sustained performance and efficiency.



Wired charging speeds remain nearly the same—25W for Samsung and 27W for Apple. Wireless charging will be available on both, though only the iPhone is rumored to add reverse wireless charging at a modest 7.5W. Battery life on both devices should be similar in day-to-day use, but theis rumored to get a bump to 4,300 mAh—up from 4,000 mAh on the Flip 6. That’s impressive given the compact form factor.Apple, meanwhile, is expected to keep the 3,700 mAh battery seen on the, relying on stacked battery architecture and a possible vapor chamber cooling system to improve sustained performance and efficiency.Wired charging speeds remain nearly the same—25W for Samsung and 27W for Apple. Wireless charging will be available on both, though only the iPhone is rumored to add reverse wireless charging at a modest 7.5W.





Specs Comparison













Summary





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will appeal to those who want something different. Its foldable form factor is compact and fun, and if the larger screens and new Galaxy AI tools deliver, it may offer one of the most versatile Android experiences of 2025. It also keeps pricing in check—rumored to start again at $1,099.



The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, sounds like a much better purchase than its predecessor, with new camera hardware, a new chip, and potentially better battery life. But it might come at a higher price this year, potentially reaching $1,299, which could prove a little too steep.





One more thing that is a major caveat for the iPhone is that Apple is still severely behind on the AI innovation train. Meanwhile, Galaxy AI already has features that can often come in handy, and it shares many of the new AI capabilities coming from Android itself.



