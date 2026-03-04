Exclusive: we've confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's storage type – and it's not UFS 4.1
But what does that mean for you?
4comments
The new flagship comes with UFS 4.0 on board. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with UFS 4.0 storage, not the more advanced and preferred UFS 4.1, our tests show. And Samsung confirmed it.
That's the second day in a row now that something on the Galaxy S26 is inferior to what was rumored and expected before the phone's launch. Mere hours ago, we told you that the Galaxy S26 comes with an 8-bit color depth panel, not a 10-bit one.
There were quite a few rumors before the Galaxy Unpacked event, which pointed at the Galaxy S26 Ultra adopting UFS 4.1 for higher speeds and better overall performance. At the event itself, nothing was explicitly stated.
UFS (Universal Flash Storage) is a type of built-in storage used in our smartphones and other gadgets. UFS 4.1 is the latest version, making data transfer faster, apps load quicker and overall performance smoother.
Yes, if the Ultra – undoubtedly the best handset in the family – comes with UFS 4.0, it's only logical to conclude that its vanilla siblings don't offer UFS 4.1 as well.
Or, even better, what about UFS 5.0? This is the type of technology that's already being tested and if Samsung wants to stun us in 2027, they could skip UFS 4.1 entirely and go for UFS 5.0.
That's the second day in a row now that something on the Galaxy S26 is inferior to what was rumored and expected before the phone's launch. Mere hours ago, we told you that the Galaxy S26 comes with an 8-bit color depth panel, not a 10-bit one.
It's official
We waited for the official Samsung confirmation, but ran some tests. | Image by PhoneArena
There were quite a few rumors before the Galaxy Unpacked event, which pointed at the Galaxy S26 Ultra adopting UFS 4.1 for higher speeds and better overall performance. At the event itself, nothing was explicitly stated.
In our hands-on time with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, we conducted a quick storage test, which got us a bit puzzled. The results leaned toward UFS 4.0-related speeds. Now, Samsung has confirmed to us that the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers UFS 4.0 type of storage. This matters, since the information on the web still claims UFS 4.1 is present in Samsung's new high-end flagship, which is misleading.
Recommended For You
We knew that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would come with UFS 4.0 on board from day one, but we waited for Samsung's official confirmation. Tests, however detailed they might be, can sometimes be delusive because of software limitations. That's why we chose to wait until Samsung officially clarified it and only then publish this article.
What would you prefer?
Why this matters
The phone is still a mighty flagship. | Image by PhoneArena
UFS (Universal Flash Storage) is a type of built-in storage used in our smartphones and other gadgets. UFS 4.1 is the latest version, making data transfer faster, apps load quicker and overall performance smoother.
That's because UFS 4.1 has host-initiated defragmentation, which means it lasts longer and cleans itself up more efficiently. While both UFS versions offer WriteBooster, on UFS 4.1 it's smarter and allows Buffer Resizing and Partial Flushes. This can clear out selective bits of cache to keep important data running. UFS 4.1 also allows support for QLC (Quad-Level Cell) NAND, which essentially means it could carry up to 2 TB of storage.
Do the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ also come with UFS 4.0?
Yes, if the Ultra – undoubtedly the best handset in the family – comes with UFS 4.0, it's only logical to conclude that its vanilla siblings don't offer UFS 4.1 as well.
Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, we'll let you know if anything surprising pops up.Once we run more extensive tests on the
In a word – no. UFS 4.0 is already great and fast. Sure, UFS 4.1 would be even better, but that would probably mean that the $1,299 price would not be possible to sustain. It's only the Galaxy S26 Ultra that comes without a price hike compared to its predecessor – both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are pricier this year.
So, maybe UFS 4.1 will bless Galaxy S phones next year?
Will this affect your day-to-day phone usability?
In a word – no. UFS 4.0 is already great and fast. Sure, UFS 4.1 would be even better, but that would probably mean that the $1,299 price would not be possible to sustain. It's only the Galaxy S26 Ultra that comes without a price hike compared to its predecessor – both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are pricier this year.
So, maybe UFS 4.1 will bless Galaxy S phones next year?
Or, even better, what about UFS 5.0? This is the type of technology that's already being tested and if Samsung wants to stun us in 2027, they could skip UFS 4.1 entirely and go for UFS 5.0.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: