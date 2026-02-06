Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now

Android phone

42.1% of Android devices no longer have support for security updates













Android phones . That makes it nearly impossible to have a coordinated Android OS update. We first told you about the seriousness of this back in late December . Back then, it was estimated that 1 billion Android users were left in a compromising position and that figure is the same today. Part of the problem, as it always is for Android, is the fragmentation that happens with the platform when it comes to Android updates. Unlike iOS, which is developed by the same company that makes all of the phones it runs on, Google develops Android and outside of the Pixel line, many different companies make. That makes it nearly impossible to have a coordinated Android OS update.

Only 7.5% of Android devices are powered by the latest Android build





Because of this fragmentation, as we told you last month, a ridiculously low percentage of Android users have the latest build of Android running on their phones; as of December, only 7.5% of Android devices are powered by Android 16 . Let's break down these embarrassing numbers.





Devices running on these Android builds are still receiving security updates:





Devices running on these Android builds are no longer receiving security updates:



Android 12-11.4%

Android 11-13.7%

Android 10-7.8%

Android 9-4.5%

Android 8-2.3%





iOS 26 distribution is not as high as it normally might be. Still, you can see the big difference between Android and iOS distribution. According to StatCounter, as of the current month, iOS 26 is found on 50% of iPhone units while iOS 18 , the previous build, is on 40%. Because of Liquid Glass,distribution is not as high as it normally might be. Still, you can see the big difference between Android and iOS distribution.





If you currently own an Android phone that cannot be updated past Android 12, you might want to upgrade and purchase a new Android handset. This is coming from Google itself and is not something I'm just throwing out to you as a solution. Even if you don't want to spend the money to buy a new flagship phone, for security reasons you will be better off if you buy a mid-range model as long as the new phone can run Android 13 and higher.

One billion Android users need to follow Google's advice





For those who stubbornly hold on to the hope that their older Android phone won't be the target of a malware attack, Google says that Google Play Protect, which provides built in malware protection for Android phones , supports devices running Android 7. A company spokesman told Forbes , "These devices still benefit from the latest Play Protect security signatures and real-time malware scanning."





A billion Android users worldwide have a tough decision to make. They can do nothing and leave themselves open to a malicious malware attack, or they can buy a new Android phone as Google recommends and continue to receive monthly security updates.

Just so you understand what is at risk, a malware attack could allow an attacker to obtain the credentials you use to log into your sensitive apps and websites. For example, the username and password you use to access your financial accounts online could be swiped as the result of an attack leading to a cybercrook wiping out your bank account and your securities trading account. The fear of something like that taking place should be enough for you to follow Google's advic to buy a new phone ASAP.

