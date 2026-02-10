The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
Samsung seems to have hit the nail on the head with its camera upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which has seemingly already won your heart.
*Image credit — Michael Ma
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will boast several camera upgrades that will set it apart from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the actual physical upgrade that Samsung has introduced this year seems to have immediately become the fan favorite, which means the company has hit the nail on the head.
Samsung recently showed off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in a series of videos, and you were quizzed on which new feature you liked the most in a poll. Almost 42 percent of you agreed that the low-light enhancements made possible because of the new aperture were the best camera upgrade to look forward to this year.
A wider aperture on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will allow more light to hit the sensor, giving the phone more information to work with. While low-light photography is definitely seeing an improvement in clarity and detail, so are video recordings according to the company’s new ads.
I can understand why most of you are looking forward to the low-light recording improvements. Capturing photos and videos in dark environments is an area that Samsung has been falling behind in compared to Chinese phone manufacturers.
This is only the beginning, however. The iPhone 18 Pro is apparently getting a variable aperture this year, which will allow for even finer control over how much light is let in. And, not one to be left behind, Samsung is considering variable apertures as well.
You love Galaxy S26 Ultra’s wider aperture
Almost 36 percent of respondents, meanwhile, said that the impressive zoom shown off by Samsung was the best camera upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Around 15 percent of voters said that they were most looking forward to the improved skin tone processing, which is reportedly going to be a lot better this generation.
Lastly, only a little over seven percent of you are excited for the new video recording options on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That’s a bit surprising, in my opinion, because there are some very welcome upgrades coming to that department this year. Which Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade are you most excited for?
What camera improvement for the Galaxy S26 Ultra excites you most?
Low-light enhancements headed your way
The camera bump makes a return to accommodate the wider aperture on the S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Evan Blass
In addition, it is very likely that AI will be used for enhancing videos recorded in challenging lighting conditions. The results of that remain to be seen, as AI-enhanced photography has proven inaccurate on the iPhone, where it would sometimes “enhance” text into gibberish.
It’s what I’m most excited for too
I can understand why most of you are looking forward to the low-light recording improvements. Capturing photos and videos in dark environments is an area that Samsung has been falling behind in compared to Chinese phone manufacturers.
This is only the beginning, however. The iPhone 18 Pro is apparently getting a variable aperture this year, which will allow for even finer control over how much light is let in. And, not one to be left behind, Samsung is considering variable apertures as well.
