iPhone 17 Pro vs Galaxy S25: All expected differences

Apple is finally catching up to Samsung on several fronts.

Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
Back view of an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy phone side by side, showcasing their camera designs.
Every year, Apple and Samsung go head-to-head with their top-tier flagships, and 2025 is no different. On one side, we already have the Galaxy S25 — a refined evolution that packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, new AI features, and a slim, lightweight build.

On the other hand, we have the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, expected to introduce hardware changes, including a triple 48MP camera setup, a new A19 Pro chip, and a redesigned back with a fresh take on durability.

These two phones are aimed at the same audience that's looking for a premium phone — people who want speed, camera power, and cutting-edge features without going to the biggest screen possible. So how will they stack up? Let’s break it down.

Samsung Galaxy S25

6.2-inch
Triple camera
4000 mAh
12GB
$690 at Amazon


iPhone 17 Pro vs Galaxy S25 expected differences:

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
New horizontal camera bumpLargely same design as S24
48MP telephoto camera10MP 3X telephoto
A19 Pro chip with vapor coolingSnapdragon 8 Elite, no vapor chamber
12 GB RAM12 GB RAM
Improved Wi-Fi 7 via Apple chipWi-Fi 7 via Qualcomm
New glass/aluminum bodyGorilla Glass Victus 2 and aluminum frame
*Expected/rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Samsung keeps the compact flagship crown

The Galaxy S25 remains one of the most compact Android flagships on the market, with a small 6.2-inch footprint and lightweight 162g body. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to keep its 6.3-inch screen size but may grow slightly thicker (8.7mm) to make room for a bigger battery. The S25 is thinner at 7.25mm and a bit lighter overall.

Both devices use premium materials, though Apple is shaking things up. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to drop the titanium frame in favor of a new half-aluminum, half-glass build. The goal is to improve drop durability without sacrificing wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 sticks with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back.

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Thickness
8.7 mm		Thickness
7.25 mm
Dimensions
~146.6 x 71.5 mm		Dimensions
146.9 x 70.5 mm
Weight
Around 200 grams		Weight
162 grams
*Expected/rumored

In terms of color, Samsung offers muted tones like Mint, Icy Blue, Navy, and Silver Shadow. Apple is expected to go bolder, with a copper-orange hue and a special Liquid Glass-inspired iridescent option.

Neither phone comes with much in the box — you’ll find a USB-C cable, documentation, and little else.

Display Differences


The Galaxy S25 uses a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is expected to stick with its 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display and may also offer 2,600 nits or more, depending on how far Apple pushes brightness this year.

One rumored advantage for the iPhone is durability — Apple was reportedly testing a more scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display. However, production delays may have scrapped that for 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Size
6.3"
Size
6.2"
Brightness
~2,600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*Expected/rumored

As for bezels and biometrics, the S25 relies on an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and basic Face Unlock, while Apple continues with Face ID housed in the Dynamic Island, which may remain the same size.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon vs A19 Pro: the clash of a new generation

The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip — a powerhouse with excellent single-core and multi-core scores. It’s paired with 12 GB of RAM across all models, which was a welcome jump from the S24’s 8 GB.

Apple will counter with its A19 Pro chip, built on the N3P process, likely offering efficiency gains and strong performance. Apple is also bumping RAM to 12 GB, finally catching up with Android rivals in memory.

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Chip
A19 Pro		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
12/1 TB

LPDDR5X RAM
NVMe storage		RAM, Storage
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/1 TB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*Expected/rumored

Samsung integrates Gemini AI features across One UI 7, including voice controls, Gallery search, and Circle to Search. Apple, meanwhile, is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence tools with deeper Siri integration, text summarization, and smarter photo editing — though full details are still under wraps.

Camera

Apple finally upgrades the telephoto camera

Here’s where the iPhone 17 Pro may take a big leap. It’s expected to be the first iPhone with three 48 MP rear cameras — wide, ultra-wide, and a new 48 MP telephoto. The telephoto is rumored to be 3.5x zoom (85mm equivalent), optimized for portraits, with the option to simulate higher zoom via digital cropping.

The Galaxy S25, meanwhile, reuses the same camera hardware from the S24: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto. Software tweaks have helped slightly, especially in color reproduction and HDR. Samsung did add Log video and Audio Eraser, and you still get Expert RAW support.

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Main
48 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.28" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56" sensor size
Ultrawide
48 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor size
Telephoto
48 MP
3.5X zoom (85mm)
Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94" sensor size
*Expected/rumored

Recommended Stories
The iPhone 17 Pro may also shoot 8K video, introduce dual-recording from front and rear cameras, and even use a variable aperture on the main lens for better creative control.

Battery Life and Charging

Apple's biggest jump in battery capacity

Apple is increasing the iPhone 17 Pro’s thickness to accommodate a larger battery — rumored to be around 4,700 mAh. That’s a big step up from the 3,274 mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Pro and could finally push it closer to rivals like the S25.

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Battery size
4,700 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
35W wired
25W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 3.2
*Expected/rumored

The Galaxy S25 sticks with a 4,000 mAh battery and 25W wired charging. In our tests, it took around 1h 22m for a full charge. Wireless charging is supported at 15W, and there's no MagSafe alternative — only Qi.

Apple is rumored to support 35W wired and up to 25W Qi2 wireless charging this year, along with potential reverse wireless charging — a first for iPhones if it makes the cut.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected iPhone 17 Pro vs Galaxy S25 specs:

iPhone 17 Pro*Galaxy S25
Size, weight
~146.6 x 71.5 x 8.7mm, ~200g		Size, weight
146.9 x 70.5 x 7.25mm, 162g
Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.2" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Apple A19 Pro
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
12/ 1TB

LPDDRX5		Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB
---

LPDDRX5
Cameras:
48 MP main
48 MP ultra
48 MP 3.5X zoom

24 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra
10 MP 3X zoom

12 MP front
Battery:
~4,700 mAh		Battery:
4,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
35W wired
25W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*Expected/rumored

Summary


The Galaxy S25 is a strong contender in the flagship space, offering fast performance, clean design, and smart software enhancements — though its unchanged camera hardware and basic charging speeds leave room for improvement. Samsung doubled down on the essentials this year, and it shows in the consistency of the experience.

Apple, meanwhile, is preparing to make some bigger swings with the iPhone 17 Pro. If all the leaks pan out, we’re looking at a device with major upgrades in camera resolution, battery capacity, and overall versatility — not to mention a refreshed design language. The real question will be whether Apple can finally deliver on its promises for Siri 2.0 and better AI features.

