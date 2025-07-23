iPhone 17 Pro vs Galaxy S25: All expected differences

Every year, Apple and Samsung go head-to-head with their top-tier flagships, and 2025 is no different. On one side, we already have the Galaxy S25 — a refined evolution that packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, new AI features, and a slim, lightweight build.





On the other hand, we have the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro , expected to introduce hardware changes, including a triple 48MP camera setup, a new A19 Pro chip, and a redesigned back with a fresh take on durability.



These two phones are aimed at the same audience that's looking for a premium phone — people who want speed, camera power, and cutting-edge features without going to the biggest screen possible. So how will they stack up? Let's break it down.





Design and Size

Samsung keeps the compact flagship crown





The Galaxy S25 remains one of the most compact Android flagships on the market, with a small 6.2-inch footprint and lightweight 162g body. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to keep its 6.3-inch screen size but may grow slightly thicker (8.7mm) to make room for a bigger battery. The S25 is thinner at 7.25mm and a bit lighter overall.



Both devices use premium materials, though Apple is shaking things up. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to drop the titanium frame in favor of a new half-aluminum, half-glass build. The goal is to improve drop durability without sacrificing wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 sticks with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back.





*Expected/rumored





In terms of color, Samsung offers muted tones like Mint, Icy Blue, Navy, and Silver Shadow. Apple is expected to go bolder, with a copper-orange hue and a special Liquid Glass-inspired iridescent option.





Neither phone comes with much in the box — you’ll find a USB-C cable, documentation, and little else.





Display Differences





The Galaxy S25 uses a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is expected to stick with its 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display and may also offer 2,600 nits or more, depending on how far Apple pushes brightness this year.





One rumored advantage for the iPhone is durability — Apple was reportedly testing a more scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display. However, production delays may have scrapped that for 2025.





*Expected/rumored

As for bezels and biometrics, the S25 relies on an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and basic Face Unlock, while Apple continues with Face ID housed in the Dynamic Island, which may remain the same size.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon vs A19 Pro: the clash of a new generation





The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip — a powerhouse with excellent single-core and multi-core scores. It’s paired with 12 GB of RAM across all models, which was a welcome jump from the S24’s 8 GB.



Apple will counter with its A19 Pro chip, built on the N3P process, likely offering efficiency gains and strong performance. Apple is also bumping RAM to 12 GB, finally catching up with Android rivals in memory.





*Expected/rumored









Camera

Apple finally upgrades the telephoto camera





Here’s where the iPhone 17 Pro may take a big leap. It’s expected to be the first iPhone with three 48 MP rear cameras — wide, ultra-wide, and a new 48 MP telephoto. The telephoto is rumored to be 3.5x zoom (85mm equivalent), optimized for portraits, with the option to simulate higher zoom via digital cropping.





The Galaxy S25 , meanwhile, reuses the same camera hardware from the S24: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto. Software tweaks have helped slightly, especially in color reproduction and HDR. Samsung did add Log video and Audio Eraser, and you still get Expert RAW support.





*Expected/rumored



The iPhone 17 Pro may also shoot 8K video, introduce dual-recording from front and rear cameras, and even use a variable aperture on the main lens for better creative control.





Battery Life and Charging

Apple's biggest jump in battery capacity





Apple is increasing the iPhone 17 Pro's thickness to accommodate a larger battery — rumored to be around 4,700 mAh. That's a big step up from the 3,274 mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Pro and could finally push it closer to rivals like the S25.





*Expected/rumored





The Galaxy S25 sticks with a 4,000 mAh battery and 25W wired charging. In our tests, it took around 1h 22m for a full charge. Wireless charging is supported at 15W, and there's no MagSafe alternative — only Qi.



Apple is rumored to support 35W wired and up to 25W Qi2 wireless charging this year, along with potential reverse wireless charging — a first for iPhones if it makes the cut.





Specs Comparison









*Expected/rumored





Summary





The Galaxy S25 is a strong contender in the flagship space, offering fast performance, clean design, and smart software enhancements — though its unchanged camera hardware and basic charging speeds leave room for improvement. Samsung doubled down on the essentials this year, and it shows in the consistency of the experience.



Apple, meanwhile, is preparing to make some bigger swings with the iPhone 17 Pro. If all the leaks pan out, we’re looking at a device with major upgrades in camera resolution, battery capacity, and overall versatility — not to mention a refreshed design language. The real question will be whether Apple can finally deliver on its promises for Siri 2.0 and better AI features.





