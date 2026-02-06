This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging

The fastest charging ever on a foldable









Recommended For You Most popular foldable smartphones offer wired charging speeds between 30 and 60 W. The Vivo V Fold3 Pro, which supports 100 W wired charging, is currently the fastest-charging foldable. However, that record is likely to be broken by the Honor Magic V6, as its listing on China's 3C certification database reveals support for 120 W fast wired charging.

Two devices have been spotted on the certification list: PNM-AN10 and PNM-AN20. The former is believed to be the standard version of the Magic V6, while the latter could be the variant compatible with BeiDou satellite connectivity. For reference, BeiDou satellite connectivity will allow you to communicate even in areas without network coverage. The 120 W wired charging support is reportedly available for both variants.









The upcoming Honor device isn't only going to set a new standard in charging but also in battery capacity. The phone is believed to feature a 7,150 mAh battery, which would be the largest in any foldable. Currently, the nubia Fold holds this record with its 6,560 mAh battery.

Other known specifications of the upcoming Chinese foldable include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 200 MP main sensor, and a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is also expected to be thinner than its predecessor, the Magic V5.





A known tipster, Digital Chat Station, posted a Weibo update sharing the four color options for the Magic V6: Snow White, Velvet Black, Red Hare, and Sunrise Gold. However, the post was later deleted, so I recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. The colors and all specifications will become clear when the device is officially launched at the upcoming MWC, happening in Barcelona from March 2 to 5.

Could Magic V6 be the best foldable of 2026?



Although we haven't seen any foldable releases this year yet, the leaked specifications give me a strong feeling that the Honor Magic V6 could become one of the best launches of 2026. The device is reportedly coming with the biggest battery, fastest charging, and best processor on the market. What else do you want from a perfect phone?



The camera was the only area where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 had an edge over the Magic V5 in our testing . However, Honor will most likely address this if the rumored camera specifications for the Magic V6 prove true.





The first foldable from Apple, the iPhone Fold , is reported to feature a 5500 mAh battery , which would be the biggest ever in an iPhone. Unfortunately, it still isn't big enough to compete with the Magic V5's 5800 mAh capacity, let alone its successor. That said, software optimization and the processor also play major roles in determining battery life, so we'll have to wait until these foldables are released to see exactly how long they can keep the devices running.

Still, I would hope that Samsung and Apple move on from playing it safe by offering mediocre batteries in their devices. We're living in times when brands like Realme are offering 10,000 mAh batteries in their phones, yet Samsung, Apple, and Google are still stuck with the same 4,000–5,000 mAh batteries in theirs.

