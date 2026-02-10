It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is easily one of the best foldable phones money can buy, but with a price tag of $1,999.99, it can tank your bank account and leave it on life support for at least a couple of months.

Fortunately, you won’t have to drop that much cash if you’re in the market for this phone right now, as both Amazon and Samsung have slashed a sweet $400 off the price. This allows you to grab one for just under $1,600. To see the discount at Samsung, though, you'll have to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (20%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has become a top-tier value pick thanks to a $400 price drop currently live at Amazon. This allows you to get one for less than $1,600, which I agree is still far from affordable, but it's actually a great price for all the value this phone offers. Plus, all three color options are selling at the same discount, so you can pick the one that best fits your style.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in!

$999 99
$1999 99
$1000 off (50%)
Want to slash the price of the Z Fold 7 by $1,000? You can do exactly that by trading in an eligible device. Alternatively, you can snag one for $400 off at the official store as well. However, unlike Amazon's deal, you can bundle the phone with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or a Galaxy Ring and save up to 44% on each of the add-ons. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

However, if you do have an old phone to part with, you could save up to $1,000 instead. That’s an unmissable trade-in discount, as it means you could snag a unit for as low as $999.99 if you score the maximum value. Since this is a Samsung deal, you can also bundle your Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or Galaxy Ring and save up to 44% on each add-on.

I should warn you that this generous Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has been live for a while now. I don’t expect it to expire tomorrow, but I also can’t promise it won’t vanish in the blink of an eye. That’s why I encourage you to look at this deal as a second chance from Lady Luck and grab one for less while you can.

As a Sammy fan, I may be a bit biased toward heavily discounted Samsung phones. But even if I weren't such a fanboy, the value the Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings is unparalleled. No, it’s not exactly cheap, but you’re getting a phone with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, on board. That allows it to deliver blazing performance and handle absolutely anything you throw its way. Plus, with seven years of promised software updates, it’ll be a faithful companion for a long, long time.

Meanwhile, its gorgeous 8-inch inner AMOLED screen lets you enjoy YouTube in stunning quality, thanks to its 2184 x 1968 resolution and HDR support. You’ll even be able to watch videos outside since the display hits a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

The thing I like most, though, is that it’s just 8.9mm thick, making it one of the thinnest foldables out there. We have one in our office, and it looks just like a normal phone when folded. With the 6.5-inch cover display, it handles like a standard phone, so there's no need to unfold it every time you want to reply to a message or check your Insta feed.

Factor in the 200MP main camera borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and you get a phone that ticks all the right boxes, fully justifying its hefty price tag. So, if you’ve been looking for a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7, be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal while it's still available!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
