It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed
The phone ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable with this deal!
Galaxy Z Fold 7 is easily one of the best foldable phones money can buy, but with a price tag of $1,999.99, it can tank your bank account and leave it on life support for at least a couple of months.The
However, if you do have an old phone to part with, you could save up to $1,000 instead. That’s an unmissable trade-in discount, as it means you could snag a unit for as low as $999.99 if you score the maximum value. Since this is a Samsung deal, you can also bundle your Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and/or Galaxy Ring and save up to 44% on each add-on.
I should warn you that this generous Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal has been live for a while now. I don’t expect it to expire tomorrow, but I also can’t promise it won’t vanish in the blink of an eye. That’s why I encourage you to look at this deal as a second chance from Lady Luck and grab one for less while you can.
Meanwhile, its gorgeous 8-inch inner AMOLED screen lets you enjoy YouTube in stunning quality, thanks to its 2184 x 1968 resolution and HDR support. You’ll even be able to watch videos outside since the display hits a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.
Factor in the 200MP main camera borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and you get a phone that ticks all the right boxes, fully justifying its hefty price tag. So, if you’ve been looking for a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7, be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal while it's still available!
Fortunately, you won’t have to drop that much cash if you’re in the market for this phone right now, as both Amazon and Samsung have slashed a sweet $400 off the price. This allows you to grab one for just under $1,600. To see the discount at Samsung, though, you'll have to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
As a Sammy fan, I may be a bit biased toward heavily discounted Samsung phones. But even if I weren't such a fanboy, the value the Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings is unparalleled. No, it’s not exactly cheap, but you’re getting a phone with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, on board. That allows it to deliver blazing performance and handle absolutely anything you throw its way. Plus, with seven years of promised software updates, it’ll be a faithful companion for a long, long time.
The thing I like most, though, is that it’s just 8.9mm thick, making it one of the thinnest foldables out there. We have one in our office, and it looks just like a normal phone when folded. With the 6.5-inch cover display, it handles like a standard phone, so there's no need to unfold it every time you want to reply to a message or check your Insta feed.
