IP69 is coming to this Android flagship: Is it just a marketing gimmick, or a game-changer?

IP69 takes protection to the next level. The “6” still represents the highest level of dust resistance, ensuring that no particles can enter the device. The “9”, however, goes beyond just immersion in water — it refers to protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. In other words, devices rated IP69 are not only capable of withstanding immersion, but can also endure rigorous conditions like being sprayed with hot, high-pressure water and even steam, such as what you might encounter in industrial cleaning environments.While IP69 is undoubtedly an upgrade over IP68, it’s worth noting that the average consumer might never push their device to these extremes. The primary benefit of IP69 is its robustness in more intense scenarios — like construction sites, extreme sports, or environments where the phone might be exposed to high water pressure or powerful cleaning methods.

IP69 offers the highest level of dust and water resistance currently available, making it ideal for people in harsh working environments or who engage in extreme outdoor activities. Durability: IP69-rated devices are better equipped to handle unexpected accidents, such as being dropped in water or sprayed with high-pressure liquid.

Cons:

The added engineering required to achieve an IP69 rating could lead to higher manufacturing costs, which might make these devices more expensive. Overkill for most users: Most consumers won’t encounter situations that require protection beyond what an IP68 device offers, making the IP69 rating somewhat unnecessary for general users.

Does IP69 really matter?

OnePlus 13

Let's be real: most of us don't take our phones scuba diving or clean them with pressure washers. So, for the average person, the jump from IP68 to IP69 might feel like upgrading from a really sturdy umbrella to one that can withstand a hurricane. It's great to have, but you probably won't need it.But hey, if you're the type who likes to take your phone on whitewater rafting trips or use it to take funny photos and videos during a water park, then IP69 might tickle your fancy.For people who take their phone to extreme conditions, phones like the upcomingwith its rumored IP69 certification could be the perfect choice. After all, not everyone wants to daily drive one of those bulky rugged phones such as the Nokia XR20 or the Samsung XCover 7.At the end of the day, IP69 is a nice-to-have feature, but it's not a game-changer for most people. It's more like a marketing buzzword the phone manufacturers will use for extra brownie points added to their flagship handsets.