iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Expected differences

Apple iPhone
Intro


Apple's iPhone 17 series is slowly but surely coming towards us, and with the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro both in the spotlight, it's important to understand how they will compare.

We expect changes to the design of both models, as well as their their displays and processors. Of course, the Pro version will have the more powerful chip, although latest news states that it probably won't be built on the 2nm process as previously rumored.

The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come with a brand new 48 MP telephoto camera, resulting in a triple 48 MP camera setup at the back. Meanwhile, the most notable change said to be coming with the iPhone 17 is a 120Hz display refresh rate, making it the first non-Pro iPhone to have one.

The questions is how close will the iPhone 17 feel to the iPhone 17 Pro, and will the new telephoto camera be the only meaningful separating factor to make it a more appealing purchase than the base model?

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected differences:

iPhone 17iPhone 17 Pro
A19 chip, 8GB RAMA19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM
6.27-inch M14 OLED, 120Hz ProMotion6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion, smaller Dynamic Island
Dual-camera setupTriple-camera setup with 5x zoom
48 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
---
24 MP selfie		48 MP main (custom sensor)
48 MP ultra-wide
48 MP telephoto (5x)
24 MP selfie
~3,600 mAh~3,700 mAh
vapor chamber cooling
128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
---		256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
2 TB


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

No more sharp edges

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are both expected to introduce fresh design changes, but to different extents.

The iPhone 17 will reportedly adopt a more seamless look with a "splicing" frame design, replacing sharper edges with smoother transitions between the back and sides for better ergonomics. It will also feature slimmer bezels across all sides, benefiting from Apple's new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro will receive an even bigger design update. Early leaks pointed to a new camera island and possibly a full switch from titanium to aluminum frames — though this remains somewhat uncertain and later reports claim it is not true. So, chances are that the 17 Pro will still differentiate itself with its more premium build.

Both models will retain the new Camera Control Button first seen on the iPhone 16 series and might have their Action and Volume buttons merged into one.

Color options for the iPhone 17 are rumored to include Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. For the Pro, colors like Teal Titanium, Green Titanium, and Dark Green Titanium are floating around as the rumored hues, alongside more traditional Black Titanium and White Titanium ones.

In the box, both models are expected to come with a USB-C charging cable, but no power adapter.

Display Differences


The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will both see upgrades in their screens, but once again, the Pro version will push the boundaries further.

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.27-inch OLED panel, slightly larger than its predecessor, with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) finally arriving to the base model! This display will use Samsung's newer M14 OLED technology, providing better brightness, longevity, and efficiency compared to previous models.

The iPhone 17 Pro will sport a slightly bigger 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, offering not just ProMotion but also Always-On Display capabilities. The Pro might also use an improved "metalens" technology to shrink the Dynamic Island, giving users more screen real estate and a sleeker look.

As for biometrics, both devices are expected to continue using Face ID.

Performance and Software

The iPhone 17 series will introduce the A19 generation of Apple's silicon, but there will be clear differences.

The iPhone 17 is expected to come with the standard A19 chip, manufactured using the 3nm process. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM, which is a step up from the 6GB found in older base iPhone models.

The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, will boast the A19 Pro chip, offering even more power and efficiency. It will be supported with 12GB of RAM, preparing it for future AI tasks and more intense multitasking.

Both devices will run iOS 19, but Apple Intelligence features are not expected to fully roll out until 2026, meaning neither model will showcase the full power of Apple’s AI ambitions at launch.

Connectivity-wise, both models should support Wi-Fi 7, and custom-designed Apple 5G modems (codenamed "Centauri") are expected to debut, promising better speeds, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency.

Camera

A new selfie for both, and a new telephoto for the Pro

When it comes to photography, the iPhone 17 Pro will have a clear advantage when compared to the regular model.

The expected iPhone 17 camera setup is :
  • 48 MP main camera
  • 12 MP ultra-wide camera
  • 24 MP selfie camera (an upgrade from previous 12 MP units)

While the iPhone 17 Pro camera setup is said to come with:
  • 48 MP custom IMX903 main sensor (larger than before)
  • 48 MP ultra-wide camera
  • 48 MP 5x telephoto zoom camera
  • 24 MP selfie camera

We expect the standard model to deliver excellent photo and video quality, with a significant bump in selfie performance thanks to that new 24 MP front-facing camera.

The Pro model will also support more high-end features like 8K video recording, a better ALD anti-glare coating, and a new stacked sensor design — all of which should help improve low-light performance, zoom clarity, and overall image quality.

Battery Life and Charging

Reverse wireless charging might be available on the Pro

Both iPhones are expected to come with improved battery life, but not dramatically so.
  • iPhone 17 battery size: around 3,600 mAh.
  • iPhone 17 Pro battery size: around 3,700 mAh.

Both models are said to benefit from stacked battery technology, which improves energy density and longevity of the battery. The new battery adhesive system that came with the iPhone 16 generation should also make a comeback, making battery replacements easier and less invasive.

As for charging, rumors suggest the Pro models might introduce reverse wireless charging (up to 7.5W), a first for iPhones. Wired and wireless charging speeds are expected to remain similar to previous models.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected specs:

iPhone 17iPhone 17 Pro
Size, weight
WRITE-HERE
Size, weight
WRITE-HERE
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz ProMotion		Screen
6.1" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
Processor
A17 Bionic
3nm		Processor
A17 Bionic
3nm
Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB
8/1TB

LPDDR5		Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB
8/1TB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
48MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 5X-6X zoom

12MP front		Cameras:
48MP main
12MP ultra
12MP 3X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
4,323 mAh		Battery:
3,200 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
MagSafe		Charging:
USB-C
23W wired
MagSafe


Summary


The iPhone 17 will finally introduce an upgrade that was sorely missing from its predecessors — a smooth 120Hz display. With the upgraded selfie camera and the new design, it will make for one solid base model.

The iPhone 17 Pro will kick things up a notch even further, with a rumored anti-reflective coating, better durability and battery efficiency, and a beast of a chipset, and a new 48 MP 5x telephoto camera.

If we take a bird's eye view of how these two phones compare to each other, and how their predecessor did, the differences have remained mostly consistent. The Pro is still more powerful, with more premium materials, and comes with several other benefits. This time, though, the 120Hz display on the base iPhone 17 might lure more people towards it, instead of the Pro model.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
