Intro





iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro both in the spotlight, it's important to understand how they will compare. Apple's iPhone 17 series is slowly but surely coming towards us, and with the standardand thePro both in the spotlight, it's important to understand how they will compare.





We expect changes to the design of both models, as well as their their displays and processors. Of course, the Pro version will have the more powerful chip, although latest news states that it probably won't be built on the 2nm process as previously rumored.





The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come with a brand new 48 MP telephoto camera, resulting in a triple 48 MP camera setup at the back. Meanwhile, the most notable change said to be coming with the iPhone 17 is a 120Hz display refresh rate, making it the first non-Pro iPhone to have one.





iPhone 17 feel to the , and will the new telephoto camera be the only meaningful separating factor to make it a more appealing purchase than the base model? The questions is how close will thefeel to the iPhone 17 Pro , and will the new telephoto camera be the only meaningful separating factor to make it a more appealing purchase than the base model?





iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

No more sharp edges





iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are both expected to introduce fresh design changes, but to different extents.



The iPhone 17 will reportedly adopt a more seamless look with a "splicing" frame design, replacing sharper edges with smoother transitions between the back and sides for better ergonomics. It will also feature slimmer bezels across all sides, benefiting from Apple's new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, which debuted with the



Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro will receive an even bigger design update. Early leaks pointed to a new camera island and possibly a full switch from titanium to aluminum frames — though this remains somewhat uncertain and later reports claim it is not true. So, chances are that the 17 Pro will still differentiate itself with its more premium build. TheandPro are both expected to introduce fresh design changes, but to different extents.Thewill reportedly adopt a more seamless look with a "splicing" frame design, replacing sharper edges with smoother transitions between the back and sides for better ergonomics. It will also feature slimmer bezels across all sides, benefiting from Apple's new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro Max Meanwhile, thePro will receive an even bigger design update. Early leaks pointed to a new camera island and possibly a full switch from titanium to aluminum frames — though this remains somewhat uncertain and later reports claim it is not true. So, chances are that the 17 Pro will still differentiate itself with its more premium build.





Both models will retain the new Camera Control Button first seen on the iPhone 16 series and might have their Action and Volume buttons merged into one.



Color options for the iPhone 17 are rumored to include Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. For the Pro, colors like Teal Titanium, Green Titanium, and Dark Green Titanium are floating around as the rumored hues, alongside more traditional Black Titanium and White Titanium ones.



In the box, both models are expected to come with a USB-C charging cable, but no power adapter.





Display Differences





iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will both see upgrades in their screens, but once again, the Pro version will push the boundaries further.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.27-inch OLED panel, slightly larger than its predecessor, with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) finally arriving to the base model! This display will use Samsung's newer M14 OLED technology, providing better brightness, longevity, and efficiency compared to previous models.



The iPhone 17 Pro will sport a slightly bigger 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, offering not just ProMotion but also Always-On Display capabilities. The Pro might also use an improved "metalens" technology to shrink the Dynamic Island, giving users more screen real estate and a sleeker look. Theand 17 Pro will both see upgrades in their screens, but once again, the Pro version will push the boundaries further.Theis expected to feature a 6.27-inch OLED panel, slightly larger than its predecessor, with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) finally arriving to the base model! This display will use Samsung's newer M14 OLED technology, providing better brightness, longevity, and efficiency compared to previous models.ThePro will sport a slightly bigger 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, offering not just ProMotion but also Always-On Display capabilities. The Pro might also use an improved "metalens" technology to shrink the Dynamic Island, giving users more screen real estate and a sleeker look.



As for biometrics, both devices are expected to continue using Face ID.





Performance and Software

Lorem ipsum



The iPhone 17 series will introduce the A19 generation of Apple's silicon, but there will be clear differences.



The iPhone 17 is expected to come with the standard A19 chip, manufactured using the 3nm process. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM, which is a step up from the 6GB found in older base iPhone models.



The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, will boast the A19 Pro chip, offering even more power and efficiency. It will be supported with 12GB of RAM, preparing it for future AI tasks and more intense multitasking.



Both devices will run



Connectivity-wise, both models should support Wi-Fi 7, and custom-designed



Theseries will introduce the A19 generation of Apple's silicon, but there will be clear differences.Theis expected to come with the standard A19 chip, manufactured using the 3nm process. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM, which is a step up from the 6GB found in older base iPhone models.ThePro, on the other hand, will boast the A19 Pro chip, offering even more power and efficiency. It will be supported with 12GB of RAM, preparing it for future AI tasks and more intense multitasking.Both devices will run iOS 19 , but Apple Intelligence features are not expected to fully roll out until 2026, meaning neither model will showcase the full power of Apple’s AI ambitions at launch.Connectivity-wise, both models should support Wi-Fi 7, and custom-designed Apple 5G modems (codenamed "Centauri") are expected to debut, promising better speeds, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency.

Camera

A new selfie for both, and a new telephoto for the Pro





iPhone 17 Pro will have a clear advantage when compared to the regular model.



The expected iPhone 17 camera setup is :

48 MP main camera

12 MP ultra-wide camera

24 MP selfie camera (an upgrade from previous 12 MP units)

While the iPhone 17 Pro camera setup is said to come with: 48 MP custom IMX903 main sensor (larger than before)

48 MP ultra-wide camera

48 MP 5x telephoto zoom camera

24 MP selfie camera

Recommended Stories We expect the standard model to deliver excellent photo and video quality, with a significant bump in selfie performance thanks to that new 24 MP front-facing camera.

When it comes to photography, thePro will have a clear advantage when compared to the regular model.The expectedcamera setup is :The Pro model will also support more high-end features like 8K video recording, a better ALD anti-glare coating, and a new stacked sensor design — all of which should help improve low-light performance, zoom clarity, and overall image quality.





Battery Life and Charging

Reverse wireless charging might be available on the Pro







iPhone 17 battery size: around 3,600 mAh.

battery size: around 3,600 mAh. iPhone 17 Pro battery size: around 3,700 mAh. Both iPhones are expected to come with improved battery life, but not dramatically so.



Both models are said to benefit from stacked battery technology, which improves energy density and longevity of the battery. The new battery adhesive system that came with the iPhone 16 generation should also make a comeback, making battery replacements easier and less invasive.



As for charging, rumors suggest the Pro models might introduce reverse wireless charging (up to 7.5W), a first for iPhones. Wired and wireless charging speeds are expected to remain similar to previous models.





Specs Comparison

















Summary





The iPhone 17 will finally introduce an upgrade that was sorely missing from its predecessors — a smooth 120Hz display. With the upgraded selfie camera and the new design, it will make for one solid base model.





The iPhone 17 Pro will kick things up a notch even further, with a rumored anti-reflective coating, better durability and battery efficiency, and a beast of a chipset, and a new 48 MP 5x telephoto camera.



