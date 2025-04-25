Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16e: Expected differences

Apple iPhone
Diagonally split image with one phone on each side.

Intro


Apple may have wrapped up its SE line, but with the iPhone 16e it introduced a new kind of entry-level iPhone — one with flagship-grade performance and modern design at a lower price.

Now, the upcoming iPhone 17 is expected to build on that foundation with a bolder design, a significant display upgrade, and possibly a price increase. But how do the two stack up if you're shopping for a new iPhone later this year?

In this preliminary comparison we will talk about the expected upgrades with the iPhone 17 and how it will compare to the iPhone 16e. We’ll look at the changes in design, performance and camera hardware.

The iPhone 17 is set to bring a sleeker, slightly larger design, thinner bezels, and a better selfie camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e still packs excellent value with its performance-first focus, although the single camera and subpar display refresh rate definitely brings it down.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16e expected differences:

iPhone 17*iPhone 16e
New seamless design with thinner bezelsFlat-edged design reminiscent of iPhone 14
120Hz ProMotion OLED display60Hz OLED display
Apple A19 chip with potential Wi-Fi 7 supportApple A18 chip with great performance
24MP selfie camera, vertical dual cameraSingle 12MP rear camera, older selfie sensor
Bigger 6.27" display, possibly more RAMCompact 6.1" screen, up to 512GB storage
MagSafe supportNo MagSafe, slow wireless charging
*speculated or rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

iPhone 17 redesign to bring a smoother frame


The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a redesigned frame with a smoother transition between the back and the sides, possibly using a new splicing technique that enhances ergonomics. It will also retain the vertical camera alignment introduced with the iPhone 16, which supports spatial video recording.

Color options may carry over from the current iPhones — black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

In contrast, the iPhone 16e reuses the flat-edge design of the iPhone 14 and features the Action Button but no Camera Control. It has a notch instead of the newer Dynamic Island and lacks IP rating details, though build quality is comparable.

Both phones have USB-C ports, but Apple may reduce the button count on the iPhone 17 by combining volume and Action Button functions.

Display Differences


One of the biggest leaps with the iPhone 17 is expected in the display department. The iPhone 17 is rumored to feature a 6.27-inch M14 OLED panel with ProMotion support — meaning a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and better energy efficiency (finally!).

The new display is also expected to be brighter and more power-efficient thanks to LTPO technology.

Display SpecsiPhone 17*iPhone 16e
Size6.16.1 inches
Brightness2000 nits1200 nits
*rumored/expected

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e makes do with a standard 60Hz OLED screen at 6.1 inches. While it’s a big improvement over the LCD on the iPhone SE it replaces, it is definitely a downgrade from 120Hz screens.

Performance and Software

iPhone 17 may debut A19 chip and 256GB base storage; 16e leads mid-range with A18 and AI support

The iPhone 17 is expected to use Apple’s next-gen A19 chip, potentially still built on 3nm tech if the shift to 2nm doesn’t come to fruition. Apple may also include custom Wi-Fi 7 and 5G modem chips, which could improve the phones efficiency.

Hardware DetailsiPhone 17*iPhone 16e
Chip nameApple A19Apple A18
Chip Process (nm)2nm / 3nm3nm
RAM8 GB8 GB
*rumored/expected

As for storage, we might finally see the base iPhone start at 256GB with 8 GB of RAM with the iPhone 17.

The iPhone 16e already comes with the A18 chip and 8 GB of RAM, putting it ahead of many similarly priced Android phones. It supports the Apple Intelligence features introduced with iOS 18 and will get iOS 19.

The iPhone 16e lacks of UWB support, although that is a minor omission.

Both phones offer satellite connectivity and will run iOS 19, though Apple Intelligence may not be fully operational on either until 2026, since Apple is still behind on schedule on its full release, more specifically the smarter Siri that the company was hyping up.

Camera

iPhone 17 adds sharper selfie cam, 16e keeps basic setup

The iPhone 17 will stick to a dual rear camera setup: 48 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide. The standout upgrade is expected on the front — a new 24 MP selfie camera with better optics. This should make a noticeable difference in sharpness and post-processing flexibility.

The iPhone 16e has a single 48MP rear camera with no ultra-wide or zoom options, so you are limited when it comes to how your photos and videos look. Speaking of video, quality is excellent, although you don't have the Cinematic and Action modes.

As for the 16e’s selfie camera, it is decent but clearly dated.

CameraiPhone 17*iPhone 16e
Wide (main)48 MP
f/1.6
1/1.56" sensor size
1.0µm pixel size
Sensor-shift OIS
dual pixel PDAF		48 MP
f/1.6
1/2.55" sensor size
0.7µm pixel size
OIS
PDAF
Ultrawide12 MP
f/2.2
13mm (120˚ FOV)
0.7µm pixel size
dual pixel PDAF
Macro mode		N/A
Selfie24 MP
12 MP
*rumored/expected

The Camera Control button remains exclusive to more premium models (not that it's a big loss), but the AI-based Visual Intelligence features will be available between both.

Battery Life and Charging

iPhone 17 could gain better charging, 16e packs bigger battery

Battery size for the iPhone 17 is rumored to be around 3,600 mAh — slightly bigger than its predecessor. Apple is also expected to continue using stacked battery tech and may include a new adhesive for easier battery replacements.

PhoneBattery Capacity
iPhone 173,600 mAh*
iPhone 16e4,005 mAh
*rumored/expected

The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, delivers excellent battery life from a surprisingly large 4,005 mAh cell. It ranked high in our web browsing battery tests but was slightly underwhelming when it came to video streaming and gaming.

Charging is another area of contrast. The iPhone 17 will likely support MagSafe and faster charging speeds, while the 16e is limited to 20W wired and 7.5W non-magnetic wireless charging.

PhoneCharging Speed
iPhone 1735W*
iPhone 16e20W
*rumored/expected

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick look at the expected iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16e specs:

iPhone 17*iPhone 16e
Size, weight
TBA		Size, weight
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
167 g
Screen
6.27" OLED
120Hz ProMotion		Screen
6.1" OLED
60Hz
Processor
Apple A19
3nm, or possible 2nm		Processor
A18 Bionic
3nm
Versions:
---
8/256GB
8/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
48MP main
12MP ultra

24MP front		Cameras:
48MP main
---

12MP front
Battery:
3,600 mAh		Battery:
4,005 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
MagSafe		Charging:
USB-C
23W wired
MagSafe
*rumored/expected

Summary


The iPhone 16e opened a new chapter for Apple by offering flagship-level performance in a more accessible form. But while it offers great value, it makes key sacrifices in areas like display quality, camera versatility, and wireless charging.

The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 120Hz display, enhanced cameras, and a more polished design — albeit at a higher price point than the 16e, of course. It may become the new go-to iPhone for those who want premium features without overspending for a Pro model.

If you're looking for the most affordable way into the Apple ecosystem and don’t need fancy displays or extra cameras, the iPhone 16e will still be a solid pick. But if you can wait and don’t mind spending more, the iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a compelling upgrade across the board.

