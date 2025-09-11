Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25: Who wins the $799 flagship battle of 2025?

Double the storage for the same price? The iPhone 17 has a lot going for it, but so does the Galaxy S25.

By
1comment
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
iPhone 17 in purple compared side-by-side with the Samsung Galaxy S25 in white, with centered “VS” text between them.

The second half of 2025 brings us Apple’s iPhone 17 — its most modern base iPhone in years, finally packing features like a 120Hz display, but also a sharper 18 MP selfie camera with OIS and a pro-grade ultrawide camera.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has already set the bar high as one of the lightest Android flagships of the year, offering sleek design, a dedicated telephoto camera, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Both phones start at $799 and target the same “affordable flagship” space, but which one is the better deal?

Samsung Galaxy S25

6.2-inch
Triple camera
4000 mAh
12GB
$385 at Amazon

iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25 differences:

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Aluminum frameArmor Aluminum frame
Ceramic Shield 2 frontGorilla Glass Victus 2 front
reinforced glass backGorilla Glass Victus 2 back
6.3" OLED6.2" AMOLED
1-120Hz ProMotion1-120Hz
3000 nits peak brightness2600 nits peak brightness
A19 Bionic (3nm)Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)
8 GB RAM12 GB RAM
48 MP main camera50 MP main
48 MP ultrawide camera12 MP ultrawide
No telephoto camera10 MP 3x telephoto
18 MP selfie camera with OIS12 MP selfie, no OIS
Up to 30 hours video playback, stacked battery4000 mAh battery
35W wired, 25W wireless with Qi2.225W wired, 15W wireless
$799, 256 GB base storage$799, 128 GB base storage

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

The S25 is a true compact flagship


The Galaxy S25 is still the most compact mainstream flagship phone you can buy right now. It weighs just 162g and measures a sleek 7.25mm in thickness — one of the slimmest flagship phones in years. Samsung uses an aluminum frame combined with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back for durability.

Apple’s iPhone 17, on the other hand, is taller, thicker, and heavier than its predecessor, and even more so when compared to the S25. Apple uses an aluminum frame with a Ceramic Shield 2 front (which it claims is three times more scratch-resistant than the previous generation) and a reinforced glass back. Unlike the Pro models, though, the back does not get Ceramic Shield 2.

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Thickness
8 mm		Thickness
7.25 mm
Dimensions
149.6 x 71.5 mm		Dimensions
146.9 x 70.5 mm
Weight
177 grams		Weight
162 grams

The iPhone 17 sticks to the vertical pill-shaped camera bump with two lenses and a mostly unchanged rear design from the iPhone 16. The S25 keeps Samsung’s signature vertically stacked triple-camera layout. Both should share IP68 water and dust resistance.



When it comes to hues, the iPhone 17 colors are:
  • Black
  • Lavender
  • Mist Blue
  • Sage
  • White


There is a lot more to choose from when it comes to the Galaxy S25 colors:
  • Icy Blue
  • Mint
  • Navy
  • Silver Shadow
  • Pink Gold
  • Coral Red
  • Blue Black

Display Differences



The iPhone 17 brings one of the most important upgrades in years for Apple’s base models: a 1-120Hz ProMotion OLED display. It’s also larger than before at 6.3 inches and now peaks at 3000 nits outdoors, making it the brightest iPhone display to date, while HDR content reaches 1600 nits.

The Galaxy S25 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED panel, which also comes with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It's slightly less bright, peaking at 2600 nits, but should still be plenty bright to offer excellent for visibility under direct sunlight.

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Size
6.3"
Size
6.2"
Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)		Brightness
2,600 nits (peak)

Both phones offer symmetrical bezels, though Apple trimmed them further with the iPhone 17. For biometrics, Apple sticks with Face ID in the Dynamic Island, while Samsung uses an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display, supplemented by basic Face Unlock.

Performance and Software

Snapdragon 8 Elite vs A19


Apple’s iPhone 17 runs on the A19 Bionic, built on TSMC’s refined 3nm (N3P) process. The company claims this new chip is more efficient and better optimized for sustained workloads compared to the A18. It is paired with 8 GB of RAM and a base storage of 256 GB, which is double the iPhone 16, all without any price increase.

Samsung powers the Galaxy S25 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also built on a 3nm node. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, giving it an advantage in memory and storage speed. The increased memory is especially helpful for tackling on-device AI features, which is an area where the iPhone is still lagging behind.

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Chip
A19		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
---
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
NVMe storage		RAM, Storage
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage

On the software side:
  • iPhone 17 launches with iOS 26, introducing the new Liquid Glass interface, Call Screening, Live Translate, smarter Messages, and Apple Intelligence. However, many advanced AI features, including Siri 2.0, won’t roll out until 2026 or later.
  • Galaxy S25 ships with One UI 7 on Android 16, with Galaxy AI fully integrated. This includes Circle to Search, real-time Live Translate, Note Assist, and generative photo editing.

Samsung promises 7 years of software updates, and while Apple doesn't make any promises when it comes to software support, iPhones are typically supported for at least 5 years, often more than that.

Camera

Apple still won't offer a dedicated telephoto camera


Apple has given the iPhone 17 camera system a good boost. While it keeps the 48 MP main camera from last year, the ultrawide has been upgraded to 48 MP (up from 12 MP), delivering sharper detail and improved macro photography.

On the front, we have a brand new 18 MP camera with Center Stage, which uses a larger square sensor that captures both portrait and landscape selfies without rotating the phone, automatically widening the frame for group shots. It also supports stabilized (with optical image stabilization) 4K HDR video and Dual Capture for recording with both front and back cameras.

The Galaxy S25 has a more versatile triple-camera system, adding the benefits of a dedicated telephoto camera. Its main snapper has a 50 MP sensor, complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. This gives the S25 more flexibility in zoom shots — something the iPhone 17 still cannot offer.

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Main
48 MP, f/1.6
26 mm
1/1.56" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56" sensor size
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
Unknown sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/2.55" sensor size
Telephoto
None		Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
1/3.94" sensor size

Battery Life and Charging

For the first time the iPhone has better charging than its Galaxy counterpart


Apple does not disclose the battery capacities of its phones, but we expect the iPhone 17 to have approximately 3600 mAh. It is a stacked battery, which improves density and should improve the battery's lifespan. Apple quotes up to 30 hours of video playback, significantly more than the 22 hours rated for the iPhone 16.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has a slightly larger 4000 mAh battery, but slower charging: 25W wired and 15W wireless, though it supports reverse wireless charging, which Apple still hasn't included in any of its phones.

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Battery size
~3,600 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
40W wired
25W Magsafe wireless charging
Qi2.2 support
USB-C 2.0
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
---
USB-C 3.2

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25 specs:

iPhone 17Galaxy S25
Size, weight
147.6 × 71.6 × 7.95 mm, 177 g		Size, weight
146.9 x 70.5 x 7.25mm, 162g
Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.2" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Apple A19
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Versions:
---
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDRX5		Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDRX5
Cameras:
48 MP main
48 MP ultra
---

18 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra
10 MP 3X zoom

12 MP front
Battery:
~3,600 mAh		Battery:
4,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
40W wired
25W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless

Summary


The iPhone 17 is Apple’s most complete base iPhone in years. With a 1-120Hz display, 3000-nit peak brightness, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a sharper 18 MP selfie camera with OIS, it finally feels like a flagship, limiting the need to go "Pro." Not to mention it comes with faster charging, longer battery life, and double the base storage for the same $799 price tag.

The Galaxy S25, however, still makes a strong case in some areas. It has a lighter, slimmer build, 12 GB RAM, and a telephoto camera. Samsung also remains ahead in AI integration, thanks to Gemini-powered tools built directly into One UI 7.

Of course, we won't have the complete picture until we compare test results between the two phones, so stay tuned for those and camera samples, coming soon!

