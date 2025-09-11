iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25: Who wins the $799 flagship battle of 2025?





The second half of 2025 brings us Apple’s iPhone 17 — its most modern base iPhone in years, finally packing features like a 120Hz display, but also a sharper 18 MP selfie camera with OIS and a pro-grade ultrawide camera.









Both phones start at $799 and target the same "affordable flagship" space, but which one is the better deal? Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy S25 has already set the bar high as one of the lightest Android flaggships of the year, offering sleek design, a dedicated telephoto camera, and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.





iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25 differences:



Design and Size

The S25 is a true compact flagship









The Galaxy S25 is still the most compact mainstream flagship phone you can buy right now. It weighs just 162g and measures a sleek 7.25mm in thickness — one of the slimmest flagship phones in years. Samsung uses an aluminum frame combined with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and the back for durability.





Apple’s iPhone 17, on the other hand, is taller, thicker, and heavier than its predecessor, and even more so when compared to the S25. Apple uses an aluminum frame with a Ceramic Shield 2 front (which it claims is three times more scratch-resistant than the previous generation) and a reinforced glass back. Unlike the Pro models, though, the back does not get Ceramic Shield 2.









iPhone 17 sticks to the vertical pill-shaped camera bump with two lenses and a mostly unchanged rear design from the







When it comes to hues, the iPhone 17 colors are:

Black

Lavender

Mist Blue

Sage

White



There is a lot more to choose from when it comes to the Galaxy S25 colors Icy Blue

Mint

Navy

Silver Shadow

Pink Gold

Coral Red

Blue Black



Display Differences









iPhone 17 brings one of the most important upgrades in years for Apple’s base models: a 1-120Hz ProMotion OLED display. It’s also larger than before at 6.3 inches and now peaks at 3000 nits outdoors, making it the brightest iPhone display to date, while HDR content reaches 1600 nits.



iPhone 17 brings one of the most important upgrades in years for Apple's base models: a 1-120Hz ProMotion OLED display. It's also larger than before at 6.3 inches and now peaks at 3000 nits outdoors, making it the brightest iPhone display to date, while HDR content reaches 1600 nits.

Galaxy S25 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED panel, which also comes with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It's slightly less bright, peaking at 2600 nits, but should still be plenty bright to offer excellent for visibility under direct sunlight.









Both phones offer symmetrical bezels, though Apple trimmed them further with the iPhone 17 . For biometrics, Apple sticks with Face ID in the Dynamic Island, while Samsung uses an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display, supplemented by basic Face Unlock.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon 8 Elite vs A19









Apple’s iPhone 17 runs on the A19 Bionic, built on TSMC’s refined 3nm (N3P) process. The company claims this new chip is more efficient and better optimized for sustained workloads compared to the A18. It is paired with 8 GB of RAM and a base storage of 256 GB, which is double the iPhone 16 , all without any price increase.





Samsung powers the Galaxy S25 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also built on a 3nm node. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, giving it an advantage in memory and storage speed. The increased memory is especially helpful for tackling on-device AI features, which is an area where the iPhone is still lagging behind.











iPhone 17 launches with iOS 26, introducing the new Liquid Glass interface, Call Screening, Live Translate, smarter Messages, and Apple Intelligence. However, many advanced AI features, including Siri 2.0, won't roll out until 2026 or later.

Galaxy S25 ships with One UI 7 on Android 16, with Galaxy AI fully integrated. This includes Circle to Search, real-time Live Translate, Note Assist, and generative photo editing.

Samsung promises 7 years of software updates, and while Apple doesn't make any promises when it comes to software support, iPhones are typically supported for at least 5 years, often more than that.



Camera

Apple still won't offer a dedicated telephoto camera









Apple has given the iPhone 17 camera system a good boost. While it keeps the 48 MP main camera from last year, the ultrawide has been upgraded to 48 MP (up from 12 MP), delivering sharper detail and improved macro photography.





On the front, we have a brand new 18 MP camera with Center Stage, which uses a larger square sensor that captures both portrait and landscape selfies without rotating the phone, automatically widening the frame for group shots. It also supports stabilized (with optical image stabilization) 4K HDR video and Dual Capture for recording with both front and back cameras.





The Galaxy S25 has a more versatile triple-camera system, adding the benefits of a dedicated telephoto camera. Its main snapper has a 50 MP sensor, complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. This gives the S25 more flexibility in zoom shots — something the iPhone 17 still cannot offer.









Battery Life and Charging

For the first time the iPhone has better charging than its Galaxy counterpart









Apple does not disclose the battery capacities of its phones, but we expect the iPhone 17 to have approximately 3600 mAh. It is a stacked battery, which improves density and should improve the battery's lifespan. Apple quotes up to 30 hours of video playback, significantly more than the 22 hours rated for the iPhone 16 .



Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has a slightly larger 4000 mAh battery, but slower charging: 25W wired and 15W wireless, though it supports reverse wireless charging, which Apple still hasn't included in any of its phones.









Specs Comparison













Summary





The iPhone 17 is Apple’s most complete base iPhone in years. With a 1-120Hz display, 3000-nit peak brightness, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a sharper 18 MP selfie camera with OIS, it finally feels like a flagship, limiting the need to go "Pro." Not to mention it comes with faster charging, longer battery life, and double the base storage for the same $799 price tag.



The Galaxy S25 , however, still makes a strong case in some areas. It has a lighter, slimmer build, 12 GB RAM, and a telephoto camera. Samsung also remains ahead in AI integration, thanks to Gemini-powered tools built directly into One UI 7 .





Of course, we won't have the complete picture until we compare test results between the two phones, so stay tuned for those and camera samples, coming soon!



