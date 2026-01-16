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Your Google Pixel phone might soon save you from losing your Pixel Watch, and viceversa

Separation alerts and automatic locking appear to be in the works

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Google is reportedly preparing a feature that will alert your phone if you leave your Pixel Watch behind, mirroring a similar function for the reverse scenario. This update would help Google catch up to Apple and Samsung, adding a crucial layer of security and peace of mind for forgetful users.

No more lost watches?


We have all had that moment of panic where we pat our wrist and realize our smartwatch is missing. According to a new report, Google is working on a solution to prevent that sinking feeling. Code discovered in the companion app suggests your phone will soon be able to send you a notification if your Pixel Watch disconnects because you’ve walked too far away from it.

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This feature appears to work both ways. Earlier reports hinted that the watch could alert you if you left your phone behind, and now it looks like the ecosystem loop is closing. The best part? The leak suggests that if you do leave your device behind, the feature will automatically lock it. This means that if you leave your watch at the gym, your data stays secure until you retrieve it. However, keeping these devices talking to each other will require Bluetooth to be active on both ends.

Better late than never


While this is great news for Pixel fans, it is fair to say Google is playing a bit of catch-up here. Apple Watch users have enjoyed separation alerts for years, and Samsung offers similar peace of mind for Galaxy users. It is these kinds of "ecosystem glue" features that lock people in.

The report notes that this might only be available on certain models, which is a bit of a bummer if you are holding onto an older device. But for the platform as a whole, this is a necessary step. Google isn't just competing on hardware anymore; they need to show that their devices look out for each other—and for your security—just as well as the competition does.

Is a "left behind" alert a must-have feature for you?
Yes, I'm constantly leaving my gadgets behind.
37.5%
It's nice to have, but not a dealbreaker.
56.25%
No, I never take my watch off anyway.
0%
I just want better battery life first.
6.25%
16 Votes

A necessary layer of security


As a Google Pixel Watch 4 owner, I can say that I genuinely loved the direction Google took with the hardware. The domed display looked fantastic, and practical additions like satellite connectivity and replaceable batteries were game-changers for daily usability. However, hardware is only half the battle.

I am absolutely excited to get this feature on my watch. Hopefully, we won't have to wait for the next hardware generation to see this roll out to everyone.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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