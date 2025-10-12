Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
With major carriers buying up smaller internet providers, the promise of more competition might just be an illusion for millions of renters.
It feels like every other week, another company gets swallowed up by a bigger one. While that’s true across a lot of industries, it feels particularly painful in the world of internet service providers. For those living in apartment complexes across the U.S., the choices for home internet can already feel frustratingly slim. And based on a recent move by Verizon, it looks like that situation is about to get a whole lot more complicated.
Verizon just announced it’s acquiring Starry, a company that specializes in beaming high-speed wireless internet into apartment buildings. On the surface, this sounds like a good thing, right? A bigger company with more resources should mean better, more reliable service. But when you pull back the curtain, it looks less like a simple upgrade and more like another step towards a world where your only home internet choices are the same companies you already buy your cell service from. This is a big play, and you can bet T-Mobile and AT&T are watching very, very closely.
The big picture: why your landlord might soon be pushing Verizon
For years, the battle for your home internet was fought through cables in the ground. Laying fiber is expensive and slow, which is why your choices have likely been limited to the local cable company and maybe a DSL provider. But 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA) have completely changed the game. Companies like Verizon can now use their existing cellular networks to beam fast internet directly to a receiver on your building, skipping the costly last-mile fiber installation.
Starry was a pioneer in this space, building its network specifically to serve dense, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), which is basically industry-speak for "apartment buildings." By buying Starry, Verizon isn’t just getting customers; it’s acquiring a ton of specialized tech and, more importantly, a massive foothold directly inside buildings packed with potential subscribers. It’s a brilliant, aggressive move to corner the market that cable has monopolized for decades.
A three-horse race for your Wi-Fi
Of course, Verizon isn’t operating in a vacuum. This move is a direct response to the massive success of its chief rival, T-Mobile. For the past few years, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet has been a runaway success story. They made it incredibly simple: a flat fee, no contracts, no data caps, and a gateway you can set up yourself in 15 minutes
It’s an almost perfect product for renters who value flexibility and hate dealing with technicians and surprise fees. T-Mobile proved that a huge number of people are ready and willing to ditch their cable company for a wireless alternative, and they’ve been adding hundreds of thousands of subscribers every quarter.
AT&T is in the mix as well, though its primary focus has been on expanding its top-tier fiber network. Still, they have their own fixed wireless service, AT&T Internet Air, to compete in areas where their fiber isn't available.
The problem is, this intense competition at the top is fueling a consolidation frenzy. It’s not just Verizon buying Starry. T-Mobile has also been investing in and acquiring regional fiber companies to bolster its own network. All three of the big mobile carriers are on the hunt, snapping up smaller, independent ISPs to absorb their infrastructure and customer lists. Each acquisition removes one more local or regional competitor from the board, pushing us closer to a reality where the only players left are the Big Three.
The illusion of choice is getting thinner
This is where it gets a bit messy for apartment dwellers. The core of the issue is that while the FCC has rules against landlords signing deals that give one ISP exclusive access to a building, there are plenty of loopholes. A landlord can sign an exclusive marketing agreement, or a bulk-billing deal where every resident has to pay for a specific service as part of their rent. I've been in that situation myself.
It is because I've seen before how this plays out that this scenario has me worried. With Verizon now owning a specialist like Starry, it’s easy to imagine them offering a very sweet deal to a property management company to make Verizon’s service the "preferred" or default provider. They can dress it up as a convenience for residents. Something like "internet included with your rent!", but in reality, it kills choice.
For example, if you’re a T-Mobile customer and want to bundle your home internet, or if you prefer a local fiber provider, you could be out of luck.
We’re trading one set of gatekeepers (the cable companies) for another (the mobile carriers). While the technology is new and the marketing is slick, the end result could be the same: a duopoly or triopoly that leaves consumers with little real power. The small, innovative ISPs that often provide fantastic service are being squeezed out or bought up. And for those living in apartment complexes, where the landlord holds the ultimate power over building access, the walls are closing in. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before our internet provider is chosen for us before we even sign the lease.
