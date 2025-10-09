Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon acquires Starry's mmWave fixed wireless network serving apartments in five major US cities.
Verizon is taking another big step to strengthen its fixed wireless business and bring in more customers – this time through a fresh acquisition.
The carrier announced a deal to acquire Starry, a company known for its next-gen fixed wireless broadband tech. The move should help Verizon expand faster in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and dense city areas by tapping into Starry’s millimeter-wave technology and already established network footprint.
Starry currently serves close to 100,000 MDU customers across Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, D.C. The company’s network could give Verizon a solid head start in expanding its fixed wireless access (FWA) coverage, and its Net Promoter Score (NPS) is reportedly almost double the industry average.
Acquisitions like this are nothing new in the telecom world. Just recently, T-Mobile also bought a smaller company to strengthen its fiber footprint, while AT&T continues its aggressive fiber expansion. In fact, reportedly, AT&T is currently adding enough fiber every month to equal a connection running all the way from New York City to Los Angeles.
This acquisition comes right after a major leadership shake-up at Verizon. CEO Hans Vestberg is stepping down, handing the reins to Dan Schulman, who’s expected to bring a new vision for the company.
And it looks like part of that vision includes doubling down on fixed wireless. Verizon wants to double its fixed wireless subscribers to 8–9 million by 2028 and make its broadband service available to 90 million households by then.
In short, the largest carrier in the US clearly isn’t slowing down anytime soon – and with Starry now in its corner, Verizon’s fixed wireless future just got a serious boost.
Verizon is acquiring Starry to boost its broadband game
The carrier announced a deal to acquire Starry, a company known for its next-gen fixed wireless broadband tech. The move should help Verizon expand faster in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and dense city areas by tapping into Starry’s millimeter-wave technology and already established network footprint.
The deal makes a lot of sense for Verizon, given its huge fiber infrastructure and large mmWave spectrum holdings – both key ingredients for delivering ultra-fast, high-capacity internet in apartment-heavy neighborhoods and urban zones.
Starry currently serves close to 100,000 MDU customers across Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, D.C. The company’s network could give Verizon a solid head start in expanding its fixed wireless access (FWA) coverage, and its Net Promoter Score (NPS) is reportedly almost double the industry average.
As the #1 mobility provider, Verizon’s acquisition of Starry is another step to extend our leadership in mobility and broadband. Starry has demonstrated a unique and efficient approach to delivering high-speed internet in complex MDU environments. By integrating their technology and expertise, we will accelerate our fixed wireless access capabilities, giving millions of new customers a powerful and affordable broadband option. This architecture is less expensive to build, quicker to deploy, and uniquely addresses the complexities of urban settings where we can leverage our existing fiber and mmWave assets.
Big carriers keep buying smaller players
Acquisitions like this are nothing new in the telecom world. Just recently, T-Mobile also bought a smaller company to strengthen its fiber footprint, while AT&T continues its aggressive fiber expansion. In fact, reportedly, AT&T is currently adding enough fiber every month to equal a connection running all the way from New York City to Los Angeles.
Recommended Stories
Verizon’s big picture: growth, leadership changes, and fixed wireless expansion
This acquisition comes right after a major leadership shake-up at Verizon. CEO Hans Vestberg is stepping down, handing the reins to Dan Schulman, who’s expected to bring a new vision for the company.
And it looks like part of that vision includes doubling down on fixed wireless. Verizon wants to double its fixed wireless subscribers to 8–9 million by 2028 and make its broadband service available to 90 million households by then.
In short, the largest carrier in the US clearly isn’t slowing down anytime soon – and with Starry now in its corner, Verizon’s fixed wireless future just got a serious boost.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: