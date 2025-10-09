iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely

Verizon acquires Starry's mmWave fixed wireless network serving apartments in five major US cities.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
A photo with Verizon's logo displayed on a glass wall.
Verizon is taking another big step to strengthen its fixed wireless business and bring in more customers – this time through a fresh acquisition.

Verizon is acquiring Starry to boost its broadband game


The carrier announced a deal to acquire Starry, a company known for its next-gen fixed wireless broadband tech. The move should help Verizon expand faster in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and dense city areas by tapping into Starry’s millimeter-wave technology and already established network footprint.

The deal makes a lot of sense for Verizon, given its huge fiber infrastructure and large mmWave spectrum holdings – both key ingredients for delivering ultra-fast, high-capacity internet in apartment-heavy neighborhoods and urban zones.

Starry currently serves close to 100,000 MDU customers across Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, D.C. The company’s network could give Verizon a solid head start in expanding its fixed wireless access (FWA) coverage, and its Net Promoter Score (NPS) is reportedly almost double the industry average.

As the #1 mobility provider, Verizon’s acquisition of Starry is another step to extend our leadership in mobility and broadband. Starry has demonstrated a unique and efficient approach to delivering high-speed internet in complex MDU environments. By integrating their technology and expertise, we will accelerate our fixed wireless access capabilities, giving millions of new customers a powerful and affordable broadband option. This architecture is less expensive to build, quicker to deploy, and uniquely addresses the complexities of urban settings where we can leverage our existing fiber and mmWave assets.
– Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology, Verizon, October 2025

Big carriers keep buying smaller players


Acquisitions like this are nothing new in the telecom world. Just recently, T-Mobile also bought a smaller company to strengthen its fiber footprint, while AT&T continues its aggressive fiber expansion. In fact, reportedly, AT&T is currently adding enough fiber every month to equal a connection running all the way from New York City to Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

Which carrier do you think is doing the best job improving home internet lately?

Vote View Result

Verizon’s big picture: growth, leadership changes, and fixed wireless expansion


This acquisition comes right after a major leadership shake-up at Verizon. CEO Hans Vestberg is stepping down, handing the reins to Dan Schulman, who’s expected to bring a new vision for the company.

And it looks like part of that vision includes doubling down on fixed wireless. Verizon wants to double its fixed wireless subscribers to 8–9 million by 2028 and make its broadband service available to 90 million households by then.

In short, the largest carrier in the US clearly isn’t slowing down anytime soon – and with Starry now in its corner, Verizon’s fixed wireless future just got a serious boost.

Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&amp;T watching closely

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless