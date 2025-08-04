T-Mobile's T-Satellite and similar services' revenue is expected to skyrocket in 2026

– Khurram Shahzad, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, August 2025



Meanwhile, in Japan, SoftBank is preparing to provide 4G and 5G connectivity through Still, the growing revenues and fast-paced growth are clear signs that their efforts are starting to pay off.Most of the growth is expected to come from people and businesses in remote areas where other internet options simply don't exist. The market is now entering what Gartner calls a rapid growth phase. In the coming years, over 20 LEO satellite service providers are expected to be active, and more than 40,000 satellites could be in orbit.Starlink, for example, has been providing satellite internet for years and now partners with mobile operators to offer direct-to-cell services – meaning users can connect to the internet directly through satellites without needing special equipment. Companies like T-Mobile US and One NZ (in New Zealand) already offer commercial versions of this, while others like Rogers in Canada are still testing.Other major telecom players are also entering the LEO space, but not with the help of Starlink. AT&T Verizon , and Vodafone are working with AST SpaceMobile on direct-to-device services.Meanwhile, in Japan, SoftBank is preparing to provide 4G and 5G connectivity through high-altitude airships created by Sceye, a company based in New Mexico, as we reported the other day.



These solar-powered, helium-filled aircraft will serve as airborne cell towers, equipped with the same network equipment used on the ground and running on internationally recognized 3GPP standards. These high-altitude airships are not satellites and will float above cities on a way lower altitude: about 20 kilometers above the Earth. For context, Starlink's satellites float at 320 and 350 miles (ca. 563 km) above the Earth.





The sci-fi times are here!

