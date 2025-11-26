Is your Pixel gaslighting you? You are not alone

Navigation needs to be seamless

Recommended For You

This is the kind of bug that frustrates users more than a major crash. Why? Because it messes with muscle memory. I expect my phone to keep up with my thumbs, and when it gaslights me by opening the wrong app, it breaks the illusion of speed. It makes a premium device feel cheaper than it is.Would this stop me from recommending a Pixel? No. I still enjoy the experience, the camera, and call screening features which I still consider to be top-tier. But for a premium phone, fixing this should definitely be a priority. Until Google pushes a proper patch, you really only have one option: slow down. Take a breath, let the animation finish, tap the next app, and hope that Google rolls out a fix in the next software update, if not sooner.