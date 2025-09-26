Xiaomi 17 is pretty great, but the blatant iPhone 17 copying is just too much for me

*Image credit — Ice Universe

This is all just too much for me, personally. Xiaomi has always made excellent phones, and these new ones aren’t any exceptions. The camera experience is top-notch, these are the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and they all pack massive batteries.But if I wanted anPro, I’d get anPro, Xiaomi!From what I can tell after seeing the superb hardware packed into these phones, Xiaomi did all of this as a massive marketing stunt. This has got people talking about the company’s newest phones, not to mention that internet searches will also bring up the Xiaomi 17 alongside theseries. Behind the blatantly stolen hardware and software designs, there is some actual innovation here as well.For example, the first thing that immediately jumps to mind is, of course, the second screen. The rear camera module isn’t a massive island just for fun: the second screen does a lot of really cool things.Xiaomi has genuinely put a lot of effort into making the rear display feel like less of a gimmick, and more like an actual tool. There is a ton of customization to be found here, and the display also makes using the phones’ excellent cameras a lot better.Then, of course, there is all of the other hardware. Sure, the HyperIsland and the Liquid Glass look is a knock-off, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 isn’t. Nor is the 7,500 mAh battery inside the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which charges at 100W and remains lightweight because of using silicon.So, yes, Xiaomi’s innovative spirit is still alive. It’s just hidden behind layers and layers of stolen designs that may or may not be a marketing stunt. Whether the second display sticks around, or the Liquid Glass look in general, remains to be seen.For me, however, this is all just a bit too much. Whenever I’m in the market for a new phone next, I probably won’t be considering the Xiaomi 17 series, whenever it launches outside of China. Simply because I just don’t like my phone to look like it’s tried too hard to copy a more popular competitor.