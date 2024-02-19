Xiaomi 14 Ultra official announcement set for February 22
It looks like February 22 will be a big day for Chinese handset makers. At least two big brands confirmed launch events for this day: Huawei and Xiaomi. While Huawei plans to reveal its next foldable smartphone, the Pocket 2, Xiaomi is expected to introduce two new products: Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro.
Although it’s hard to tell from the pictures, Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to feature a titanium frame. Also, the blue variant of the phone will feature a glass back, unlike the black and white models seen in these images that feature leather textured back panels.
Another selling point of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships is likely to be the powerful quad camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main (Sony LYT-900 sensor), 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto, and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto cameras.
Price-wise, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to cost around €1700-€1900 in Europe, which is quite expensive even for a flagship. However, the price hasn’t been confirmed yet, so here is hoping Xiaomi won’t confirm these rumors.
Both will be initially launched in China, but it’s safe to say that Xiaomi will bring the phone and the tablet in other countries soon afterwards. Images of the black and white versions of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have been published by the company on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, thus confirming the previously leaked renders (via PlayfulDroid).
Although it’s hard to tell from the pictures, Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to feature a titanium frame. Also, the blue variant of the phone will feature a glass back, unlike the black and white models seen in these images that feature leather textured back panels.
Based on previous leaks from reliable sources, we already know that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Also, the phone is said to boast a stunning 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Another selling point of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships is likely to be the powerful quad camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main (Sony LYT-900 sensor), 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto, and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto cameras.
Price-wise, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to cost around €1700-€1900 in Europe, which is quite expensive even for a flagship. However, the price hasn’t been confirmed yet, so here is hoping Xiaomi won’t confirm these rumors.
Things that are NOT allowed: