Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs leaked weeks ahead of official reveal
Although the Xiaomi 14 series has already been introduced in China, the flagships are expected to make their international debut later this month. The Chinese handset maker recently confirmed its Xiaomi 14 series will be launched globally on February 25.
However, Xiaomi has one surprise in store for fans, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which hasn’t been announced yet. While customers in China can already buy the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, the Ultra model is expected to make its global debut on February 25.
On the inside, the flagship will pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Another key selling point of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the camera, seems pretty powerful too.
Other information revealed by the tipster includes IP68 rating (water resistant up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes) and Android 14 (HyperOS). Once again, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be introduced for the global markets on February 25, alongside one or both of the company’s two other flagships, Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro.
Thankfully, renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has all the important information about Xiaomi’s unannounced flagship. According to their post on Twitter, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will boast a stunning 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and a large 5,300 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.
The phone will feature a quad-camera configuration that consists of a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor (Leica optics), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto, and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. The 32-megapixel camera in the front is also said to capture state-of-the-art selfies.
