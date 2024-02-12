Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get a premium titanium variant
Xiaomi is gearing up to delight its fans with the unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, expected to make its global debut on February 25. While the exact lineup for the launch event remains a mystery, whether it will feature all three Xiaomi 14 models - the 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Ultra - or just two of them (with the Pro possibly staying exclusive to China), details about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are steadily surfacing as the launch date draws nearer.
Xiaomi has done titanium special editions before, like with the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models and Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra also sport titanium frames, so it's not surprising the industry is embracing this trend. A titanium frame is not only more durable but also lighter compared to an aluminum frame.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications recently leaked, revealing an impressive device on paper. It features a striking 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a substantial 5,300 mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging. Under the hood, the flagship is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will boast a quad-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor with Leica optics, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens.
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to launch in a special titanium edition. Thanks to industry sources, 91Mobiles further supports that Xiaomi is preparing a special edition with a titanium frame.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra to launch in the special Titanium edition as well.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2024
- 12GB+256GB
- 16GB+512GB
- 16GB+1TB
16GB+1TB variant would be priced around ¥7299 (approx ₹84,212, €940, $1014 )
Source https://t.co/Ije86lcNJGpic.twitter.com/Z8Xxds0CrQ
Having a special edition suggests that the standard versions of the phone will stick with an aluminum frame to keep the prices reasonable. Given that titanium is costlier than aluminum, the titanium variant will come with a higher price tag. For example, the 16GB+1TB version might go for about ¥7299 (around $1014).
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to offer configurations with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options.
Alongside the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, there are speculations that Xiaomi might introduce the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
