Huawei's next foldable smartphone to be introduced on February 22
Huawei is hard at work trying to come up with new ways to remain relevant in the foldable smartphone market. After releasing the P50 Pocket and Pocket S, the Chinese company is now gearing up to launch yet another similar device, the Pocket 2.
Although Huawei hasn’t yet revealed anything about the phone’s specs and design, rumor has it that the Pocket 2 will look very similar to the other two foldables the company released in the past.
The company confirmed recently that its Pocket 2 foldable smartphone will be introduced on February 22 (via PlayfulDroid). Obviously, the device will be launched in China first, but it might its availability could be expanded to more countries/regions in the coming months.
According to previous reports, the Pocket 2 will be equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9000S processor, coupled with 12GB RAM. Also, the phone will be powered by a 4,520 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and it will feature 5G connectivity support.
We also know the Pocket 2 will be available in three color options: black, purple, and white. The black and white models will feature a glass back, while the purple one will come with a leather back.
Other highlights of the upcoming flagship include water resistance, two-way satellite messaging, and Harmony OS. No word on price yet, but we’ll know more in just a few days, so stay tuned.
Hopefully, the handset maker refined the formula and further improved not just the hardware, but also the design. All these questions will be answered later this week when Huawei will officially take the wraps off its new foldable phone, the Pocket 2.
