Inspect those high-res Xiaomi 14 Ultra renders ahead of the flagship’s launch
Just the other day, when an alleged real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra surfaced, we made the fair observation that the upcoming Chinese flagship skipped the render stage. Well, that’s changing with the latest leak from MySmartPrice.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to step into the light at the end of February at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that’s set to take place in Barcelona, Spain.
Based on the renders, the camera island on the 14 Ultra could be surrounded by a silver bezel beneath the standard black and gold bezel. The positioning of the camera lens and the LED flash will be similar to that of the 13 Ultra.
A texture-finished power button on the right is expected for improved grip alongside the volume rockers. On the bottom, the renders disclose a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone. The position of the speaker grille and the primary microphone on the 14 Ultra will be interchanged in comparison to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
The report notes that these renders do not show a secondary microphone and an IR blaster, but that doesn’t mean the real device won’t have an IR blaster.
It’s known that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra can offer a titanium variant alongside the standard aluminum frame. According to a tipster, the titanium (being costlier than aluminum) could come with a higher price tag: about $1014 (for the 16GB+1TB variant).
Speaking of prices, there are nasty rumors circulating about the European price for Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. Some say it could be €1699 (more than $1800), but with a €200 discount coupon spotted on a Dutch retailer’s web store, the price could come down to €1499 – which was the Xiaomi 13 Ultra price for the Old Continent.
Apart from that, recently there was a specifications leak that disclosed plenty of fascinating stuff. Thanks to another tech tipster (this time on X/Twitter), Xiaomi fans now expect the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to bring a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 5,300 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support (plus 50W wireless charging).
The main sensor could be none other than the Sony LYT-900, the spiritual successor to the insanely popular and beloved IMX989 sensor from Sony. LYT is short for LYTIA, and that’s the new product brand of image sensors for mobile devices developed by SSS (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation).
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to step into the light at the end of February at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that’s set to take place in Barcelona, Spain.
Okay, let’s start with the colors: it’s expected the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to be available in Black, White or Silver.
Based on the renders, the camera island on the 14 Ultra could be surrounded by a silver bezel beneath the standard black and gold bezel. The positioning of the camera lens and the LED flash will be similar to that of the 13 Ultra.
A texture-finished power button on the right is expected for improved grip alongside the volume rockers. On the bottom, the renders disclose a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone. The position of the speaker grille and the primary microphone on the 14 Ultra will be interchanged in comparison to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Here’s the image gallery, courtesy of MySmartPrice:
The report notes that these renders do not show a secondary microphone and an IR blaster, but that doesn’t mean the real device won’t have an IR blaster.
It’s known that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra can offer a titanium variant alongside the standard aluminum frame. According to a tipster, the titanium (being costlier than aluminum) could come with a higher price tag: about $1014 (for the 16GB+1TB variant).
Speaking of prices, there are nasty rumors circulating about the European price for Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. Some say it could be €1699 (more than $1800), but with a €200 discount coupon spotted on a Dutch retailer’s web store, the price could come down to €1499 – which was the Xiaomi 13 Ultra price for the Old Continent.
Apart from that, recently there was a specifications leak that disclosed plenty of fascinating stuff. Thanks to another tech tipster (this time on X/Twitter), Xiaomi fans now expect the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to bring a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 5,300 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support (plus 50W wireless charging).
Under the hood, the state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to be found, an Adreno 750 GPU and the cameras should be something pretty special: the quad-camera setup will most likely consist of a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto, and another 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.
The main sensor could be none other than the Sony LYT-900, the spiritual successor to the insanely popular and beloved IMX989 sensor from Sony. LYT is short for LYTIA, and that’s the new product brand of image sensors for mobile devices developed by SSS (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation).
Things that are NOT allowed: