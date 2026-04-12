Why is Google killing its Assistant before Gemini is ready to handle the basics?

Gemini is fumbling one of the most basic assistant tasks

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The timing could not be worse

But consider this: Google is actively



Also, on current Pixels, saying "Hey Google" opens Gemini regardless of what you've set as your default assistant. Then notice how Google has been However, that is technically not a fix, but rather tech support triage for a feature Google Assistant handled without a hiccup for over a decade.But consider this: Google is actively killing Google Assistant , and by mid-2026, all new Android phones are expected to ship with Gemini as the only voice assistant. The escape hatch is closing.Also, on current Pixels, saying "Hey Google" opens Gemini regardless of what you've set as your default assistant. Then notice how Google has been stripping Assistant features for months now , from Driving Mode to Family Bell reminders.



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This has me thinking that the whole point of this transition was that Gemini was supposed to be the upgrade, so it needs to be nailing the basics before Google pulls the plug on the thing it's replacing.



A timer bug is actually a trust problem

This might sound like a minor inconvenience, but think about what people actually use voice assistants for every day. Cooking timers. Medication reminders. Morning alarms. These are tasks where reliability is not optional.



A timer that tells you it failed but actually fired is arguably worse than one that simply doesn't work, because now you have no idea what to trust. It should be noted that this isn't Gemini's first stumble with the basics, either.





What do you rely on your voice assistant for the most? Timers and alarms, every single day Smart home controls like lights and thermostats Adding calendar events and reminders Asking questions I'd otherwise Google Vote 5 Votes





Google needs to earn this transition, not force it



I've experienced this kind of thing firsthand on my Google Home speaker. Gemini Live with screen sharing has also started failing at adding calendar events from screenshots I share with it, a task it used to handle without a hitch. Now, it just gaslights me and tells me it did something it clearly didn't do.





Nobody is arguing that Gemini isn't impressive for complex queries and longer conversations. It genuinely is, and the leap from traditional Assistant responses to actual AI-powered interactions is real. But Google cannot keep pushing users toward an assistant that stumbles on the simple, boring, reliable stuff people depend on every single day.



The smart move would be to keep Assistant's proven paths intact for system-level tasks like alarms, timers, and calendar events, while letting Gemini handle the open-ended queries it's built for. One assistant surface, two execution engines under the hood. Until Google figures that balance out, this transition is going to keep frustrating the very users it's supposed to win over. It tells me the event was added, I check my calendar, and nothing is there. That kind of silent failure is a confidence killer, because at least an error message tells you something went wrong.Nobody is arguing that Gemini isn't impressive for complex queries and longer conversations. It genuinely is, and the leap from traditional Assistant responses to actual AI-powered interactions is real. But Google cannot keep pushing users toward an assistant that stumbles on the simple, boring, reliable stuff people depend on every single day.The smart move would be to keep Assistant's proven paths intact for system-level tasks like alarms, timers, and calendar events, while letting Gemini handle the open-ended queries it's built for. One assistant surface, two execution engines under the hood. Until Google figures that balance out, this transition is going to keep frustrating the very users it's supposed to win over.

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