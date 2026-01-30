Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Gemini Live’s Android Auto rollout is hitting a serious snag

This is the one place where an AI assistant absolutely cannot afford to fail.

By
Android Apps
Android Auto logo with Gemini icons on a blurred road background
Implementing a voice assistant in a car turns out to be quite a risky endeavor, and Google is now seeing why. As Gemini Live slowly makes its way to Android Auto, early adopters are running into a bug that can turn hands-free driving into a frustrating experience.

Several users report that Gemini Live can get stuck in a repeating loop, talking, stopping, listening to itself, and then starting over again. The reports state that this bug basically renders  Gemini unusable while driving.

Gemini Live gets stuck listening to itself


The issue was first highlighted in a post on the r/AndroidAuto subreddit. A shared video shows Gemini Live starting a response, abruptly stopping as if it’s listening for input, and then restarting the same reply again and again.


In the original case, the user suspected a custom Bluetooth setup that switches between Android Auto and the car’s native infotainment system. That setup introduces a short audio delay, which could confuse Gemini Live into thinking its own voice is a new command.

Unforutunately, it seems that the problem is not isolated to custom setups...

What makes the bug more concerning is that other users say they can reproduce it without any unusual hardware.

Some report the looping behavior while using their car’s built-in Bluetooth system. Others say it happens even when running the standard Gemini app through Android Auto. That suggests the issue might be rooted deeper in Gemini Live and the way it handles audio input and output in a car environment.

Do you trust Google replacing Assistant with Gemini in cars right now?

Loops are a recurring Gemini problem



This is not the first time Gemini has struggled with some kind of looping behavior. Earlier in 2025, users encountered a very different but equally problematic issue where Gemini  would get stuck repeating negative phrases about itself after failing a task. Users shared logs showing Gemini saying things like “I am a failure,” “I cannot be trusted,” and similar lines over and over again, sometimes for dozens of messages.

A looping issue inside Android Auto is a more worrisome bug, though. When you are driving, you cannot easily interrupt the assistant, restart the app, or troubleshoot audio problems safely.

Bad timing for Gemini’s Android Auto debut


This bug is showing up just as Gemini begins its gradual expansion to Android Auto. As we previously reported, Google is rolling out Gemini to a limited number of users, mostly those on Android Auto beta builds.

Gemini completely replaces the Google Assistant on Android Auto. It comes with an improved understanding of natural language has better integration with apps. It supports Gemini Live, which allows more natural back-and-forth conversations using the “let’s talk” phrase, imitating a normal conversation between two people.

Why this is relevant for drivers


Voice assistants in cars need to be predictable and reliable. And while it might sound like a simple annoyance, the bug that causes Gemini Live to repeat itself can be distracting and  block navigation or media controls, all of which can result in an accident.

That is a big risk for Google, as it can be held responsible. At the very least,  if early Android Auto users lose trust in Gemini during this rollout phase, they may never bother turning it back on again, which would severely undermine Google’s broader push to make Gemini the default assistant across all of its services.

Google has not yet commented publicly on this specific bug, but given the safety implications, it is likely high on the company’s fix list at the moment. The company will need to address such critical issues rather quickly as Gemini’s Android Auto rollout expands if it wants to avoid any setbacks.

