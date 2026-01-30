Gemini Live’s Android Auto rollout is hitting a serious snag





Gemini Live gets stuck listening to itself









Unforutunately, it seems that the problem is not isolated to custom setups...









Recommended For You What makes the bug more concerning is that other users say they can reproduce it without any unusual hardware.Some report the looping behavior while using their car’s built-in Bluetooth system. Others say it happens even when running the standard Gemini app through Android Auto. That suggests the issue might be rooted deeper in Gemini Live and the way it handles audio input and output in a car environment.





Do you trust Google replacing Assistant with Gemini in cars right now? Yes, early bugs are expected Not yet, it feels unsafe Only for navigation and music I don’t use voice assistants in cars Vote





Loops are a recurring Gemini problem

Gemini is torturing itself, and I'm started to get concerned about AI welfare pic.twitter.com/k2NDGjYRXz — Duncan Haldane (@DuncanHaldane) June 23, 2025





A looping issue inside Android Auto is a more worrisome bug, though. When you are driving, you cannot easily interrupt the assistant, restart the app, or troubleshoot audio problems safely. This is not the first time Gemini has struggled with some kind of looping behavior. Earlier in 2025, users encountered a very different but equally problematic issue where Gemini would get stuck repeating negative phrases about itself after failing a task. Users shared logs showing Gemini saying things like “I am a failure,” “I cannot be trusted,” and similar lines over and over again, sometimes for dozens of messages.A looping issue inside Android Auto is a more worrisome bug, though. When you are driving, you cannot easily interrupt the assistant, restart the app, or troubleshoot audio problems safely.

Bad timing for Gemini’s Android Auto debut

This bug is showing up just as Gemini begins its gradual expansion to Android Auto. As we previously reported, Google is rolling out Gemini to a limited number of users, mostly those on Android Auto beta builds.



Gemini completely replaces the Google Assistant on Android Auto. It comes with an improved understanding of natural language has better integration with apps. It supports Gemini Live, which allows more natural back-and-forth conversations using the “let’s talk” phrase, imitating a normal conversation between two people.





Why this is relevant for drivers

Voice assistants in cars need to be predictable and reliable. And while it might sound like a simple annoyance, the bug that causes Gemini Live to repeat itself can be distracting and block navigation or media controls, all of which can result in an accident.



That is a big risk for Google, as it can be held responsible. At the very least, if early Android Auto users lose trust in Gemini during this rollout phase, they may never bother turning it back on again, which would severely undermine Google’s broader push to make Gemini the default assistant across all of its services.



Google has not yet commented publicly on this specific bug, but given the safety implications, it is likely high on the company’s fix list at the moment. The company will need to address such critical issues rather quickly as Gemini’s Android Auto rollout expands if it wants to avoid any setbacks. Voice assistants in cars need to be predictable and reliable. And while it might sound like a simple annoyance, the bug that causes Gemini Live to repeat itself can be distracting and block navigation or media controls, all of which can result in an accident.That is a big risk for Google, as it can be held responsible. At the very least, if early Android Auto users lose trust in Gemini during this rollout phase, they may never bother turning it back on again, which would severely undermine Google’s broader push to make Gemini the default assistant across all of its services.Google has not yet commented publicly on this specific bug, but given the safety implications, it is likely high on the company’s fix list at the moment. The company will need to address such critical issues rather quickly as Gemini’s Android Auto rollout expands if it wants to avoid any setbacks.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie