Vivo X300 Ultra's global debut is great, even though it (surely) won't outsell the iPhone or the Galaxy
The more, the merrier, as the rule goes.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Vivo X200 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
When I take a nice photo and show it to someone, it usually goes like this:
Only one or two of my friends even know the Oppo brand exists, and none of them have heard of the Find X line. I'm using an Ultra flagship from that series.
Everybody who follows the industry knows the Vivo X200 Ultra was a monster. Vivo poured everything it had into it, especially on the imaging side. But what makes the X300 Ultra even more exciting is not only the legacy it is building on.
It is the fact that its little sibling, the X300 Pro, just stepped into the spotlight with a camera setup that most brands would proudly slap on their top-tier phone. That telephoto, dude. I expect the X300 Ultra to go even harder.
This is one of those ideas that sounds too wild to be real until a Chinese brand shows up and makes the rest of the industry look a bit bland. If even half of that rumor comes true, the X300 Ultra will be one of the most serious mobile camera tools ever made. Something that does not rely just on smart software tricks, but brute force hardware, too.
Back to reality: when a phone like this breaks out of China, it usually comes with a higher price tag slapped on it (higher than its homeland price). That extra cost stings. I get why people hesitate.
But there is also comfort in knowing you can walk into a store, pick it up with a proper warranty, and not worry about bootloader quirks or waiting six weeks for shipping and hoping customs does not turn your package into mish-mash. Overseas imports are fun until the moment they're not (believe me).
Even so, I am not going to pretend the X300 Ultra will suddenly take over the world. It will not. The smartphone market is basically muscle memory at this point: people walk in thinking Samsung or Apple, and they walk out with Samsung or Apple. And fair enough.
Galaxy models and iPhone Pro units are top game. Their cameras are fantastic, their video is clean and reliable, and they have ecosystems that everyone is used to. But sometimes, you want more raw firepower. More optical reach. More weird, experimental features that make you feel like a kid discovering tech again. Chinese flagships hit different when it comes to that.
Will the global X300 Ultra dethrone Samsung or Apple? No, not even close (in terms of total sales).
But it is a step in the right direction. It's a reminder that there is more happening in the smartphone world than just two behemoth brands trading punches every year. And selfishly, it means I probably will not have to keep giving late-night crash courses on obscure Chinese phone brands. More people will finally start recognizing Vivo, Oppo, and their whole crew. They might even get curious enough to try one.
Even if they do not go full photography-nerd mode and get something as wild as a Vivo or Oppo, they might go for something like the OnePlus 15 instead.
Everybody likes what this phone can do, but only a marginal minority would bother importing one from China. That's because exotic camera phones like this one are often China-exclusive. Well, an Ultra is now rumored to step outside its homeland: and that's the Vivo X300 Ultra.
A worthy successor to the Vivo X200 Ultra
Image by PhoneArena
A higher price, but…
Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy models and iPhone Pro units are top game. Their cameras are fantastic, their video is clean and reliable, and they have ecosystems that everyone is used to. But sometimes, you want more raw firepower. More optical reach. More weird, experimental features that make you feel like a kid discovering tech again. Chinese flagships hit different when it comes to that.
Sometimes you just want something like a 5400mm equivalent focal length, because who does not want to zoom into a building three neighborhoods away just to see what time it is on their wall clock? This is ridiculous in the best possible way.
Fun fact of the day: there are brands beyond Samsung and Apple
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra are popular, but not alone in this world of ours. | Image by PhoneArena
Will the global X300 Ultra dethrone Samsung or Apple? No, not even close (in terms of total sales).
But it is a step in the right direction. It's a reminder that there is more happening in the smartphone world than just two behemoth brands trading punches every year. And selfishly, it means I probably will not have to keep giving late-night crash courses on obscure Chinese phone brands. More people will finally start recognizing Vivo, Oppo, and their whole crew. They might even get curious enough to try one.
Even if they do not go full photography-nerd mode and get something as wild as a Vivo or Oppo, they might go for something like the OnePlus 15 instead.
There's nothing wrong with being an avid Apple or Samsung user; their ecosystems are extremely well-developed, they are intuitive and capable. It's just that it's nice to try something more exotic every now and then.
