We found 2025’s best camera phone: Here’s the proof
We've tested countless phone cameras this year, but none made us want to keep shooting like this one did.
The Vivo X300 Pro might not wear the “Ultra” badge, but it definitely feels like a true Vivo flagship. It borrows the bleeding-edge camera tech we first experienced on the Vivo X200 Ultra, but Vivo has refined that tech and managed to fit it into a thinner, lighter phone.
We spent a day shooting with it around Shanghai, carrying both the standard version and the one bundled with Vivo’s Zeiss “photographer kit,” which includes a snap-on case with a handle and an external telephoto lens. After a few hundred photos, it was clear that the Vivo X300 Pro is a serious contender for the best camera phone of 2025.
A balanced and consistent camera system like no other
If you take a quick look at the Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Ultra specs, you'll notice that the camera systems are very similar.
There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with periscope zoom. Each of them has Zeiss T* coatings applied for better light transmission and reduced flaring.
Vivo has also introduced a new Vivo Imaging Chip VS1, which handles the heavy lifting for color processing, tone mapping, and multi-frame HDR.
The result is solid consistency throughout the whole zoom range. You can jump from 1x to 10x to 100x and the images still look like they come from the same camera, with almost identical colors and processing.
The best focal range in the world?
The X300 Pro’s periscope camera might just be its biggest bragging right.
At 3.5x, images remain sharp and true-to-life; free from the overprocessed digital grit that often plagues telephoto cameras. But it’s the 10x images that really struck us as impressive: super crisp, rich in detail, with natural colors and balanced contrast. Even better, the phone keeps the viewfinder stable enough at 10x to let you frame your shot precisely. Even the 100x hybrid zoom is surprisingly usable for reading street signs or capturing details from great distances.
The external Zeiss telephoto converter makes things even more wild, though. The reach extends to a staggering 5400mm equivalent, and it is hard to even comprehend the amount of distance you can close with such magnification. In one of the samples above, you can literally make out light fixtures inside a window from across the river. It’s absurd, but also thrilling: a reminder of what mobile photography can become when manufacturers dare to experiment.
Now, of course, there are third-party camera accessories for the iPhone and Galaxy flagships, but the Vivo X300 Pro Photographer Kit shows what can be achieved when a company designs its own ecosystem of camera tools.
Outstanding low light performance that doesn't look fake
Vivo has been mastering low-light photography for years, and the X300 Pro shows just how mature its processing and hardware have become.
Take the shot of the pastel feather tree. Every tuft of color is rendered delicately. You can see both the cool lavenders and the warm yellows, without the whole image turning into a hot neon mess. The exposure balance is perfect too — it's bright enough to show texture, and dark enough to preserve the nightly atmosphere.
Even in more complex scenes, the X300 Pro avoids over-brightening the shadows or flattening the highlights. The phone’s multi-frame HDR stacking and Zeiss color science seem to work hand in hand to create a more filmic look. If we had to put into a few words: the Vivo X300 Pro captures reality beautifully.
The Portrait Mode
Vivo’s Portrait Mode mostly feels quite authentic. Our sample portrait has lifelike skin tones, detail in the beard, and a beautifully soft bokeh that melts away cleanly, without edge artifacts.
That said, it still lacks a natural depth transition. The background blur is uniform, while the areas closer to the subject should gradually retain more focus, with the blur increasing as the distance grows. So, this is one area where Vivo can certainly improve. The good news is that it can easily be done via software updates.
The image pipeline
Behind all these results is a smart mix of software and hardware. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip provides the raw power, while the new VS1 imaging processor focuses purely on photography. It speeds up capture times, reduces motion blur, and helps the camera handle multiple exposures with impressive precision.
Vivo calls its image engine BlueImage, and this generation feels faster and more deliberate than before. Shots appear almost instantly after pressing the shutter, and previews now closely match the final output — a small but vital improvement for anyone who regularly shoots on their phone.
It feels like a real camera
X300 Pro’s analog charm and polished camera system make it a joy to shoot with for any photography lover. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Vivo X300 Pro feels like a phone that trusts its optics, its processing and, most importantly, its user. There’s something refreshingly analog about it. It’s precise, balanced, and deeply satisfying to shoot with. If you’re a photographer, you’ll appreciate that immediately.
Vivo treated last year’s X200 Ultra as a playground for experimental camera tech, and the X300 Pro feels like the polished result of the lessons the company has learned from that generation. It’s so capable and rewarding to use that it simply makes you want to keep shooting.
We can’t wait to put it through our full camera tests in the review, so stay tuned for the official results and detailed comparisons against its rivals from Apple, Samsung, and Google.
