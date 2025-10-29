200MP sensor for the main camera and 200MP one for the telephoto: can you guess which brand will dare to go there?
A-a-and, it's Huawei and its alleged Pura 90 Ultra.
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
A dual-200MP camera setup is coming in the near future, if current rumors hold true. The phone that'll allegedly dare to incorporate this setup is the Huawei Pura 90 Ultra.
This is the direct successor to the incredible Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, which we reviewed extensively some months ago:
Let's check things out.
More megapixels on a sensor is not something that automatically guarantees out of space camera performance. For reference, the Canon 5D (a DSLR camera from 2005) with its 12MP takes absolutely stunning portraits. So, don't rely on numbers solely.
But it's still impressive that a phone would utilize a dual-200MP setup. Moreover, we're talking about the next Pura device – series, known for their amazing photography capabilities.
Reports have it that instead of the Honor and the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, none other than the Pura 90 Ultra might offer two 200MP cameras. The phone is expected to arrive next year, bringing a new wave of advanced imaging technology.
According to the well-renowned leaker Digital Chat Station, one of China's top five smartphone manufacturers is developing a dual 200MP camera setup that combines a 200MP main lens with a 200MP periscope telephoto module. Both are said to feature larger sensor bases than usual, and many online commenters suspect Huawei is the brand behind these tests, likely for its upcoming Pura 90 series.
Others say the eventual Huawei's Pura 90 Pro+ could be experimenting with the said dual 200MP sensors as well.
If Huawei truly launches a phone with dual 200MP cameras, it will be joining an exclusive club.
Samsung has already set a high bar with its ISOCELL HP2 and HP3 sensors, which power popular phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Those sensors have shown that 200MP sensors deliver sharper textures and richer detail when paired with strong image processing.
400MP on two cameras is not a guaranteed success
Image source – Weibo
Earlier, Honor was believed to be preparing a similar setup for its Magic 8 Pro, but the official launch proved otherwise and we got a 50MP sensor on the main camera.
The exclusive club
If Huawei truly launches a phone with dual 200MP cameras, it will be joining an exclusive club.
Samsung has already set a high bar with its ISOCELL HP2 and HP3 sensors, which power popular phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Those sensors have shown that 200MP sensors deliver sharper textures and richer detail when paired with strong image processing.
For Huawei, matching or even surpassing that level of precision would mark a major leap forward in mobile photography, although that wouldn't make them terribly popular in the US (because of sanctions).
