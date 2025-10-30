Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Score revealed: Now that's a proper zoom

It's all about the zoom, and the Vivo X300 Pro definitely delivers.

By
4comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera Vivo
Vivo X300 Pro Camera Score revealed: Now that's a proper zoom
If you love zooming, you'd love the Vivo X300 Pro

If you live in the US, among all phones that you can get officially straight from your carrier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is your best bet when it comes to versatile camera performance. 

However, on the global market, things are a little bit different, as we have a much wider variety of players that push camera photography up to eleven. once again in collaboration with photography legend Zeiss. 

One of those is Vivo, which recently revealed its latest X300 Pro camera flagship, and it's yet another all-out camera phone hailing straight from China that pushes the boundaries of what's achievable on a mobile device yet again. 

Just like the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Ultra, this here Vivo X300 Pro combines exceptional hardware with great software to deliver what's easily some of the best image quality you can get out of a phone in late 2025. 

Vivo X300 ProVivo X200 Pro
Main camera
50MP, f/2.0, 24mm
Sony LYT-828
Sensor size: 1/1.28" 		Main camera
50MP, f/1.6, 23mm
Sony LYT-818
Sensor size: 1/1.28" 1.22µm
Telephoto camera
200MP, f/2.7, 85mm, 3.5x optical zoom
Samsung HPB
Sensor size: 1/1.4" 		Telephoto camera
200MP f/2.7, 85mm, 3.7x optical zoom
Sensor size: 1/1.4", 0.56µm
Ultra-wide camera
50MP, f/2.0, 15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN1
Sensor size: 1/2.76" 		Ultra-wide camera
50MP, f/2.0, 119º FoV
Sensor size: 1/2.76" 0.64µm
Front-facing camera
50MP 		Front-facing camera
32MP f/2.0 20mm

The main camera uses Sony's latest LYT-828 sensor, which comes along with the new HF HDR feature (High Frequency HDR), which enables an astonishing 17 stops of dynamic range with low noise. It's the same sensor that graces the main camera of the Oppo Find X9 Pro. Regardless, it's still a very capable main camera.

The ultrawide and front cameras are also 50MP ones, and they both use Samsung sensors. 

The true star of the show is the 200MP telephoto lens, of course. This one uses a Samsung HPB custom sensor built for the Vivo X300 Pro, and it's one pretty impressive piece of engineering. 

It delivers native 3.5X optical zoom at a fairly wide aperture of f/2.7, but most importantly, it has a massive size of 1/1.4-inch. This means that the sensor will deliver better sharpness and dynamic range when zooming in comparison with most cookie-cutter camera phones out there. 

Quite the hardware selection, I might say, and it's only enhanced by Vivo's excellent color science and feature-rich camera app that is a joy to use. 

Recommended Stories

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
vivo X300 Pro 150 160 80 24 26 30
vivo X200 Pro 148 158 84 23 22 29
OPPO Find X9 Pro 152 162 81 25 27 29
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 156 162 84 24 28 26
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
vivo X300 Pro 150 140 73 20 23 25
vivo X200 Pro 148 138 71 19 23 25
OPPO Find X9 Pro 152 142 71 19 27 25
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 156 150 77 23 26 24
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The Vivo X300 Pro achieves a little over 150 points in our camera test, which is a very respectable result. It fares very competitively against some of its big-name rivals on average, but when it comes to that zoom camera, it's the Vivo X300 Pro that sits proudly at the top. 

Pros

  • Very natural and true-to-life image quality
  • Excellent zooming capabilities
  • Intuitive and versatile camera app with tons of features

Cons

  • Some oversharpening present
  • HDR could be a bit too extreme in some situations

Main camera



The Vivo X300 Pro has a well-balanced main camera that produces images with awesome quality that boast very true-to-life colors. You won't get unnaturally vivid scenes (unless you explicitly want to and enable the Vivid camera shooting mode), instead you get very realistic and appealing shots. Less is more.  


Low-light image quality is great, too. We really like the fact that the Vivo doesn't overexpose the whole scene in a quest to turn the night into day, but delivers a natural-looking nightscapes. That's what we like to see. 

Zoom quality


Zoom is where it's at, and the Vivo has the best zoom of all phones we've tested. Yes, including the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra!


Zoom shots taken with the Vivo are superb, with an excellent amount of detail at pretty much any zoom level, including 100X. Yes, in good lighting conditions when Vivo's AI algorithms don't kick in as much, photos taken at the far spectrum are more than usable. Colors are once again lovely, with minimal overprocessing or excessive HDR. Great to see!



Portrait - Vivo X300 Pro Camera Score revealed: Now that&#039;s a proper zoom
Portrait

Ultrawide camera



The ultrawide camera is extremely decent as well. The 50MP sensor outputs images with no loss of detail in the corners, little to no distortion, and the same lovely color palette that looks like something straight out of a DSLR. The only downside here is the slightly lower overall sharpness in the middle of the frame, where some finer details have fallen victim to oversharpening. 

Selfie camera



The selfie camera is good. It carries just the right amount of detail from the real-world straight into a JPEG file. Dynamics are good; the color science is great here, too, delivering selfies that just look and feel right. 

Video 


Video Thumbnail

Videos are decent on the Vivo X300 Pro but definitely among the weaker aspects of its camera. The dynamics are fine, but the phone sometimes struggles with extreme highlights or shadows. Details are great, especially on that zoom telephoto lens. It's actually one of the best phones you can get if you want to take long zoom videos.

Conclusion


The Vivo X300 Pro is a phone with an excellent camera. 

While it doesn't really perform its very best in our test, it's one of those rare instances where something is more than the sum of its parts. 

The zoom camera is the true highlight here. Aside from being the perfect companion for taking long zooms as well as indulging in macro photography with the telephoto, which it's particularly good at. Portraits are also pretty magical on the Vivo X300 Pro. 

The rest of the cameras are just as good, rounding up one truly impressive camera system that always has the potential to surprise you. 
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless