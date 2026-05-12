Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Verizon is getting better where customers feel it the most

Verizon is quietly making its network better.

0
Anam Hamid
By
Verizon Wireless service
Add as a preferred source on Google
verizon network fiber ai
Verizon has accelerated network build activity. | Image by Yahoo
Verizon is treading water carefully these days. While the company has raised the price of its top-tier plan for new customers, it is still doling out benefits and discounts to ensure it doesn't alienate budget-conscious customers. Verizon remains the priciest carrier on the block, and the latest developments explain why its core customer base may not have a problem with that.

Infrastructure improvements


Verizon still insists it has the best network, even if it has admitted that the gap is closing. The company continues to make improvements behind the scenes, as evidenced by a new report from RCR Wireless.

SVP and Chief Network Officer Srini Kalapala recently gave the lowdown on how the company is ramping things up.

For starters, Verizon is doing 20% more network and infrastructure construction than last year. New build activity has also increased 20% over last year.

As customers spend more time on their devices, this extra muscle will ensure there is ample capacity and coverage to keep up with demand.

Recommended For You
Verizon currently passes 30 million households with fiber and aims to add another 2 million by year's end.

Kalapala views satellite connectivity as a complementary service, like some other carrier execs do.

A more intelligent network


Verizon is also integrating AI deeper into the network, with the eventual goal of shifting away from a static system to a dynamic one. Instead of guessing what you need, the network will adapt in real time based on what you are doing. This could mean lower latency when gaming and extra uplink speed when uploading a large file.

This could even allow Verizon to move away from generic plans in favor of more tailored offerings. 

Kalapala also talked about developments that will perhaps interest business customers more, such as Mobile Edge Computing, cost efficiency, and secure connectivity.

We have today 40,000 sites that are running on what we call virtualized distributed units. Nobody else has that today. And we understand software, we understand the flexibility of it — that also helps all of us speed deployment…Verizon was also one of the first companies to deploy this infrastructure called mobile edge computing.
— Srini Kalapala, SVP and Chief Network Officer at Verizon, May 2026

Why are you with Verizon?
2 Votes

Many customers just want a premium network


Verizon may still not have revealed the secret move that will have customers thronging to it, but price cuts seem increasingly unlikely. The carrier is expected to make a new announcement soon, but no one has the slightest idea what it may be about.

The surge in build-out activity suggests it wants to keep delivering top-tier service. As suggested by its Q1 results, customers don't really mind paying top dollar for a top-notch experience, as long as there are no back-to-back senseless price hikes.

Fiber > hype


The buzz around T-Mobile's T-Satellite service has cooled off significantly, while fiber continues to drive growth. It turns out Verizon's bet on fast internet over hype is paying off.

Between AI optimization and massive fiber reach, it looks like smooth sailing ahead.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off