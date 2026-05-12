Verizon is getting better where customers feel it the most
Verizon is quietly making its network better.
Verizon has accelerated network build activity. | Image by Yahoo
Verizon is treading water carefully these days. While the company has raised the price of its top-tier plan for new customers, it is still doling out benefits and discounts to ensure it doesn't alienate budget-conscious customers. Verizon remains the priciest carrier on the block, and the latest developments explain why its core customer base may not have a problem with that.
Verizon still insists it has the best network, even if it has admitted that the gap is closing. The company continues to make improvements behind the scenes, as evidenced by a new report from RCR Wireless.
Infrastructure improvements
Verizon still insists it has the best network, even if it has admitted that the gap is closing. The company continues to make improvements behind the scenes, as evidenced by a new report from RCR Wireless.
SVP and Chief Network Officer Srini Kalapala recently gave the lowdown on how the company is ramping things up.
For starters, Verizon is doing 20% more network and infrastructure construction than last year. New build activity has also increased 20% over last year.
As customers spend more time on their devices, this extra muscle will ensure there is ample capacity and coverage to keep up with demand.
Recommended For You
Kalapala views satellite connectivity as a complementary service, like some other carrier execs do.
A more intelligent network
Verizon is also integrating AI deeper into the network, with the eventual goal of shifting away from a static system to a dynamic one. Instead of guessing what you need, the network will adapt in real time based on what you are doing. This could mean lower latency when gaming and extra uplink speed when uploading a large file.
This could even allow Verizon to move away from generic plans in favor of more tailored offerings.
Kalapala also talked about developments that will perhaps interest business customers more, such as Mobile Edge Computing, cost efficiency, and secure connectivity.
We have today 40,000 sites that are running on what we call virtualized distributed units. Nobody else has that today. And we understand software, we understand the flexibility of it — that also helps all of us speed deployment…Verizon was also one of the first companies to deploy this infrastructure called mobile edge computing.
Why are you with Verizon?
Many customers just want a premium network
Verizon may still not have revealed the secret move that will have customers thronging to it, but price cuts seem increasingly unlikely. The carrier is expected to make a new announcement soon, but no one has the slightest idea what it may be about.
The surge in build-out activity suggests it wants to keep delivering top-tier service. As suggested by its Q1 results, customers don't really mind paying top dollar for a top-notch experience, as long as there are no back-to-back senseless price hikes.
Fiber > hype
The buzz around T-Mobile's T-Satellite service has cooled off significantly, while fiber continues to drive growth. It turns out Verizon's bet on fast internet over hype is paying off.
Between AI optimization and massive fiber reach, it looks like smooth sailing ahead.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: