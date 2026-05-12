Verizon is getting better where customers feel it the most

Verizon

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Verizon

A more intelligent network

Verizon

Verizon

For starters,is doing 20% more network and infrastructure construction than last year. New build activity has also increased 20% over last year.As customers spend more time on their devices, this extra muscle will ensure there is ample capacity and coverage to keep up with demand.currently passes 30 million households with fiber and aims to add another 2 million by year's end.Kalapala views satellite connectivity as a complementary service, like some other carrier execs do.is also integrating AI deeper into the network, with the eventual goal of shifting away from a static system to a dynamic one. Instead of guessing what you need, the network will adapt in real time based on what you are doing. This could mean lower latency when gaming and extra uplink speed when uploading a large file.This could even allowto move away from generic plans in favor of more tailored offerings.Kalapala also talked about developments that will perhaps interest business customers more, such as Mobile Edge Computing, cost efficiency, and secure connectivity.